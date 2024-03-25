Denver Fashion Week’s MOSS D: A Vibrant Tapestry of Denver Fashion

From linens to canvas and muslins to quilts, MOSS D is a fun and free expression of color and beautiful fabrics. Through the use of raw fabrics, vintage quilts, oversized fittings, and homemade prints and dyes, designer Marci Davis has made a unique impact on the Colorado fashion scene.

From becoming an emerging brand that showcased at Denver Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer Challenge to winning the audience vote and getting the opportunity to show at DFW’s Spring show — MOSS D has quickly risen from a passion project to a dominant name in the local fashion scene.

Davis began MOSS D in 2022 as a post-pandemic project. The designer bored in her home decided to watch, “Project Runway,” alongside her daughter and immediately was inspired.

The two learned how to sew together until her daughter lost interest. After continuously pestering her daughter about picking the hobby up again, Davis’ husband looked at her and said, “Marci, I think it’s you who wants to sew.”

From then on, Davis’s creativity overflowed.

Davis’ creative process is the reverse of many other designers. She starts with picking out her fabrics, pinning the fabric to her wall and staring at it for multiple days. Once she gets a vision, she quickly unpins the fabric and begins working between clients at her therapy clinic. “I guess it can be my therapy,” she chuckled.

Although Davis is still new to sewing and designing clothes, her interest in fashion has been with her for as long as she can remember. As a Therapist, she encourages people to figure out who they are — something that also influences her relationship with fashion.

“Fashion is art. True expression,” she said. “Like any art modality, it is an inside-out discovery.”

Davis said that fashion is one of the easiest ways to showcase the world your individuality — it’s a pure identity communication device.

From Boulder, the designer makes a conscious effort to give back to the city she loves so much by donating 25% of the proceeds to the Boulder homeless shelter.

“The homeless epidemic is heartbreaking and overwhelming,” she said. “People walking by people without food or shelter. I just can’t do it.”

In her Instagram bio, she states this donation will indefinitely be placed on every order. Needless to say, MOSS D is a community brand.

MOSS D will be featured in the upcoming Spring 2024 season of Denver Fashion Week during streetwear. She will be showcasing a 20-piece collection in a variety of designs — majority being new.

Themed “HUMANITY,” these pieces are inspired by a complex integration of beauty, fun, darkness, and shadow.

The designer has been working tirelessly to make a runway experience unlike anything the audience has seen before. Davis believes that the music, model, and background visual choices are an integral part of creating an artistic experience.

“Runway is just a deeper expression of fashion. Deepening the vibe and ripple effect,” she said. “I love to be able to feel my models’ interiors and being.”

She also credits the music for setting the initial vibe of the runway segment, comparing it to the feeling of walking into a room full of your closest friends.

“Both of my daughters are modeling for me this time, which makes me very happy,” Davis said.

Although DFW is over a month away, Davis can’t wait to showcase her work on the runway again.

Though her first show was only two months ago when she won The Emerging Designer Challenge, she credits runway as one of the most fun things she has experienced.

She also thanks the Denver fashion community for welcoming her with open arms. When she won The Designer Challenge, she was incredibly shocked but couldn’t be happier.

Davis marks that moment when she learned to trust her direction and inspiration.

“From Nikki and Lauren [two DFW producers] to the other designers — it feels super supportive and kind,” Davis said.

In the two short years since MOSS D was established, the brand continues to grow through a variety of fashion pop ups.

Products from the company are now available at The New Local, a non-profit art gallery based in Boulder, CO. MOSS D will also be featured at SlivLife’s pop-up this June.