5 Fashion Events Happening This March In Colorado

Participate in the local communities surrounding you and get to know new people. Make sure you stop by these five Colorado fashion events happening near you this March.

Meals on Heels: A Shoe Fashion Show

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: Acreage by Stem Ciders—1380 Horizon Ave, Lafayette CO 80026

Admission: $5-$60 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Support a fashion show with a good cause. Stop by the production of Meals on Heels to support Coal Creek’s Meals on Wheels. Enjoy a night of appetizers, cider and, of course, fashion. Listen to live music from Ultralofi and participate in a silent auction with amazing prizes. Don’t forget to wear your best pair of heels.

Aspen Cares Theatrical Fashion Show

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Admission: $100-$500 (Purchase tickets here)

Age: 21+

What to Expect: Enjoy this high energy, theatrical runway show presented by Aspen Cares. This extravaganza will raise awareness for Mental Health and benefit Aspen’s local non-profit, Headquarters. For its 10 annual return, expect a mix of fashion, dance, movement, music, and story all in one place. After the show, donated garments from the runway will be available to purchase at discount prices.

Brass Ring Luncheon and Fashion Show

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Where: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel—1550 Court Place, Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $175 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Enjoy a day full of food and fashion at the Brass Ring Luncheon and Fashion Show which benefits the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. Attendees can participate in fundraising festivities, bidding on various items and experiences through the silent and live auctions – including legendary gift baskets created exclusively for The Guild, mystery bottles of wine from the Wine Pull, and gift cards from local restaurants in the Dine ‘n’ Dash. Additionally, shop for pre-loved jewelry and handbags from Jewels for Hope and Handbags for Hope.

SCF Fashion Program

When: March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2024

Where: Pueblo West Library—298 S Joe Martinez Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81007

Admission: Free (Get your tickets here)

What to Expect: Are you interested in learning more about the world of fashion? Whether you’re a photographer, model, fashion designer, MUA, or new — this fashion course has it all. Learn about the creative process, pattern drafting, garment construction, modeling development, runway techniques, photo movement, and more. Improve your fashion skills at this Colorado fashion event.

Denver Art Museum Exhibit: Weaving a Foundation

Where: Denver Art Museum—100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver CO 80204

Admission: Included in General Admission (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Explore the history of textiles across international cultures. See over 60 different objects and see how textiles have evolved overtime. From Africa to Indonesia, learn about the history of textiles from Indigenous traditions.