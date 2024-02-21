Your Guide to 2024 Culinary Trends – It’s All About the Condiments

Garlic Aioli, avocado mayo, and a good yum yum sauce can be the finishing touches to a burger, veggie sandwich, or chicken cooked hibachi style. As we continue exploring the 2024 Culinary Trends, the following will be your guide to restaurants that make their own delicious in-house sauces and condiments.

Ace Eat Serve

Where: 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

When: Dinner Hours are Tuesday – Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: We could not do this series without including chicken wings. “Global Wings,” referred to in the What’s Hot 2024 report, provides international flavor. Ace Eat Serve’s wings definitely fit the description with choices like Lucky Dragon Wings, Tiger Wings and Korean Fried Wings. Soon, you will be able to take home some of Ace Eat Serve’s wing sauces. In addition to making their own wing sauce, Ace Eat Serve also makes their own spicy sambal – a traditional chili paste or sauce. In addition to its wing sauce, Ace Eat Serve is worth visiting for its ping pong area, perfect menu options for groups to share, and botanically infused zero-proof drinks.

5280 Burger Bar

Where: 500 16th Street Mall, Suite 160, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: While it is true that you can make your burger at home with all the traditional toppings, a gourmet burger that is full of flavor, combines fresh ingredients, and brings everything together with a unique sauce is a wonderful occasional treat. If you are seeking a burger that is different from the usual and are into housemade dressings, sauces and condiments, 5280 Burger Bar may be the spot for you. From their Sweet and Smoky Tomato Jam to their Ring of Fire Sauce, you can decide if it really is all about the condiments in 2024, as the Culinary Trends report suggests. 5280 Burger also has locations in Westminster and Lakewood.

Saucy Bombay

Where: 2616 East Colfax Ave., Denver

When: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: When you are out and about running errands, a place with a casual dining experience that is quick and has healthy options is perfect. The Saucy Bombay is your What’s Hot 2024 suggestion for in-house international flavors and sauces. From bowls, wraps and freshly baked naan, consider the Saucy Bombay during your next visit to the Museum of Nature and Science or the Denver Zoo.

Lechuga’s Italian

Where: 3609 Tejon Street, Denver

When: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 pm; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Lechugas Italian has served the North Denver neighborhood since 1961. When it comes to the National Restaurant Association 2024 Culinary Trends regarding comfort food, communal dining and homemade sauces, Lechugas is perfect for casual dining with friends and family.

Tocabe

Where: 3536 West 44th Ave., Denver

When: Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday: Closed

The Lowdown: Rounding out the list is one restaurant on the “must try” list. Tocabe, located in North Denver, brings the in-house salsas, unique flavors and cultural dining experience together, earning it a mention in your guide to exploring the 2024 Culinary Trends.