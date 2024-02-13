Valentine’s Day Guide: Outfit Inspiration, Date Ideas, and Gift Suggestions for a Memorable Celebration

Some of us are getting ready to buy flowers and chocolates while also trying to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day date. Maybe you’ll stick to an elegant dinner or drinks or maybe you’ll stay in and watch a movie. Regardless, picking what to wear can be unnecessary added stress.

To ease up some of that stress, 303 Magazine did the research and created a guide to help you pick the perfect outfit, date, and gift, all in one.

You are sure to find a handful of unique outfits, perfect for Valentine’s Day, whether you prefer subtle luxury, or pushing the boundaries for something a bit more bold.

For An Elegant Dinner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With a romantic setting comes a romantic and memorable outfit. With all the pressure of looking as elegant as possible, sometimes these are the hardest outfits to pick.

The first step is to pick the color scheme.

We recommend, to fit the Valentine’s Day theme, wearing shades of pink, reds, violets, and whites. Choose a color that will show off your complexion, eyes, or hair color and then you can play around with the accessories to bring in that pop of red or pink.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After you have your color scheme down it’s important to take into account popular trends, silhouettes and materials — while still remembering to keep the class. Some popular fancier-looking materials you could utilize this holiday are silks, sheer and velvet.

Some popular silhouettes include the trendy calf cut for dresses and skirts, oversized blazers, low v necks, and bodycon dresses. There is plenty of room to mess around with color, silhouette, and fabrics to mix and match to come up with the perfect look for you while still staying on top of 2024 fashion trends.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bright colors, like a deep red or a hot pink, are extremely eye catching and scream confidence.

These can easily be added to your outfit by tying into a handbag, heels, or jewelry.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As we have seen celebrities and influencers master the bright colors, sparkles, and sheer looks — designers have started to provide more and more, which have slowly taken over the fashion industry.

This is how you know you will be looking in style for your special dinner date this year.

Where To Wear These Looks: Chez Maggy, Safta, Annette, Bistro Vendome, El Five

For A Daytime Date

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For some of those with busier schedules or who don’t like making a big fuss about the day but still have plans — here’s an outfit idea for you. These are options that you can wear both to the office and then pull off for your quick V-Day lunch date.

An easy way to stay stylish and flirty but still a bit more casual is pairing jeans with your favorite sweater, blouse, or blazer. These jeans could be classic black jeans or denim jeans, or if you are feeling a bit more flirty, you can match them with a simple skirt.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To keep a more casual look, trade in those heels for a cute pair of loafers, boots, or even sneakers. Though these outfits still pair very well with a sweet simple black or white heel.

These outfits are simple to style and easy to add a pop of pink to any outfit to match the Valentine’s Day theme.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To maintain the simplicity of the look while also spicing it up a little, accessorize with bulky earrings, scarves, necklaces and bracelets. Add a pop of color by adding a cute purse or shoes.

Styling longer simple skirts is another easy way to effortlessly look stylish and flirty this Valentine’s Day — perfect for a quick lunch date.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where To Wear These Looks: Yard House, Odyssey, Postino, Jax, Earls

For An Evening Cocktail Date

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A classic date night idea, perfect for Valentine’s Day, is hitting some pop up and local cocktail bars for the evening. This is where you can have even more fun with your outfit and match it to the location.

There are many different looks you can put together for a cocktail date night this Valentine’s Day. Whether you are going to a fancier location and need to dress up or a more casual bar — we have the perfect outfit for you.

Pull out those sparkles and feathers you have been waiting for the right occasion to wear.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Using materials that aren’t as trend forward like tulle, lace, fleece, feathers, sparkles, and so much more is the best way to stand out while still adding a unique Valentine’s twist.

If you plan on going the fun bold route, wearing a simple pair of pants or a skirt would be great to pair with your fun bulky top. Wearing silvers, golds and sparkles is the best way to tie in that Valentine’s Day cheer. If you plan on going a bit more bold it is best to stay within a simpler color scheme so that we aren’t looking tacky.

For those who like to keep it simple or have a more casual location in mind, jumpsuits, jeans, sweaters and monochrome sets are all great options.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where To Wear These Looks: Happy Camper, The Cooper Lounge, The Crimson Room, Talnua Distillery, Bruto

For A Movie Date

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Some of us would like to spend our Valentine’s Day relaxing and enjoying a lowkey date. Even watching a movie at the theater still requires a cute look.

Sticking to the casual look there are endless amounts of options, especially when it comes to the movies. The movies are a spot where you go to get comfy by wearing matching sweatsuits, oversized jackets, shirts and baggy pants.

The best way to add some spunk to a comfy look is by indulging in bright vibrant colors and patterns. Sticking to our Valentine’s Day color scheme, using reds, pinks, whites, and purples is the best way to spice up your casual comfy look.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As far as accessorizing and shoes, keep these to a minimalistic style. Use small dainty jewelry and bags to pair with your favorite sneakers or adorable Valentine’s Day slippers.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where To Wear These Looks: Valentine’s Day, The Half Of It, Moonstruck, The Big Sick, Bride & Prejudice

For A Night In

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Another casual Valentine’s Day date night is staying in — it does fall on a Wednesday after all.

Keeping it simple and easy, turn your house into the perfect date night for you and your significant other. While picking out what to wear requires minimal effort, still dressing for the themed day will make it that much more special.

From heart printed pajamas to a pink patterned robe, comfort is key for lounging around your house or apartment.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Similar to our movie night recommendation, matching sweatsuits, baggier clothing options, and your slippers are still a perfect outfit for a night in. Since this is from the comfort of your own home, you can get even more laid back with your look.

Where To Wear These Looks: Making Fondue, Cooking A Meal, Board Games, Crafts, Charcuterie Board

His or Her Gift Ideas

Not only are these gifts also affordable and there’s something for everyone.

For a simple yet easy but also thoughtful gift, we recommend a towel warmer, fragrance diffuser, perfume, or cologne. For a more personalized gift, we recommend a his/her jewelry set. Matching sets for both you and your partner is a sweet way to show off your love for one another.

Some other gifts include art, a personalized song with a photo and meaningful homemade gifts. Sometimes there’s nothing more memorable and sweet than a homemade gift. Writing reasons why you love your partner or date ideas and making it into a cute capsule is the sweetest Valentine’s Day gift.

Photo courtesy of Pinterest