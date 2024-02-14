Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 2/14 – 2/18

Love is in the air this week in Denver — if no one’s told you yet: happy Valentine’s Day! Rock out with Extreme at the Ogden, feast at Citizen Rail with your significant other for a romantic multi-course dinner, or take the trip to Gordon Gamm Theater in Boulder to see the one-day performance of Love Letters tonight for Cupid’s day.

Additionally, this week Denverites can find a European cheese and wine pairing, the RiNo beer and graffiti tour, Winter Tequila Tasting Festival, and a Mardi Gras Drag Queen Bingo Brunch.

And of course, don’t miss the wildly entertaining 6th Annual Petite Parade in the Dairy Block to celebrate a little bit of Mardi Gras.

READ: Live Music for Lovers — 6 Musical Valentine’s Day Events in Denver

Extreme

When: Feb. 14, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $39.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Extreme are an American rock band formed in 1985. In 2023, they released Six. Special guest Living Colour, formed in 1984, will open for Extreme at the Ogden Theatre for the Thicker Than Blood Tour.

Mavens of Music: David Lawrence

When: Feb. 15, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Mavens of Music series takes place in the Diary Block every Thursday from Jan. to March. This week David Lawrence, who has called Colorado home for over a decade, performs.

Dogs in a Pile

When: Feb. 16, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dogs in a Pile is funk, jazz, rock and roll and psychedelia all blended together. The quintet consists of Jeremy Kaplan, Brian Murray, Joey Babick, Jimmy Law and Sam Lucid. Squeaky Feet will open.

Dirtwire

When: Feb. 17, doors 6 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dirtwire is the dance/electronic project of David Satori and Evan Fraser. They often use uncommon musical instruments or instruments from around the world to create their experimental sound. They will have special guests Moontricks, Gone Gone Beyond and Honeycomb.

Grieves

When: Feb. 18, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $23.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Grieves is an American hip-hop artist joined by Mouse Powell, Marley B and DJ Hoppa this Sunday at the Bluebird. Grieves released his first album, Irreversible in 2007, and his most recent, Canopy, came out in 2021.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

When: Feb. 14, reservations at various times: 5 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St. Mall, Denver, CO

Cost: $115/person, make reservations here

Lowdown: Take your special someone out to Citizen Rail for this wondrous three-course dinner. Diners have the option of booking Limelight Denver’s Valentine’s Day lodging special as well with breakfast in bed, a bottle of champagne and late checkout. Read more details on the special here.

European Cheese and Wine Pairing

When: Feb. 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: So Damn Gouda Cheese + Provisions, West 44th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $97.88, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Calling all wine and cheese lovers: this event includes a light appetizer, followed by eight pairings of European cheeses with a selection of wines that combine to make the perfect richness in flavor and texture.

RiNo Beer and Graffiti Tour

When: Feb. 16, 12:15 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55/person, book here

Lowdown: With more than 20 breweries within a 1 mile radius, this tour guides attendees in tastings of over 10 beers or ciders in four breweries. Receive a free souvenir tasting glass, learn how to taste beer like a professional and explore the artistry in the streets of RiNo.

Winter Tequila Tasting Festival

When: Feb. 17, 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: 1930 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $400, buy tickets

For 3.5 hours, taste all the tequilas your heart desires with over 20+ different craft, small batch and world renowned tequilas and mezcals. Guests will learn about the drinks directly from the ambassadors, along with a live DJ to groove to in the background, as well as food and drink specials.

Mardi Gras Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: Feb. 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Suite 100, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Pop in after the Petite Parade for some bingo! Every Sunday the Milk Market hosts Drag Queen Bingo Brunch with $20 bottomless mimosas, free bingo and a show.

Love Letters

When: Feb. 14, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gordon Gamm Theater, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, CO

Cost: $42.94, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This award-winning Broadway play is about “the love letters exchanged between two friends to track their decades-long infatuation and eventual love for one another.” BETC Ensemble members Billie McBride and Jim Hunt will perform this staged reading only on this Valentine’s Day.

Romance & Bubbles

When: Feb. 15, time slots between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Oakwell Beer Spa, 3004 N. Downing St., Denver, CO

Cost: $450, book here

Lowdown: Reservations at the Oakwell Beer Spa include a 90-minute session in a romantic Beer Therapy Room for two. Guests will get to share a bottle of sparkling wine, a charcuterie board paired with gourmet chocolates, a $15 cosmetic minibar credit and 15-minute zero gravity massages. There’s also a Polaroid photo booth, a mimosa bar and a complimentary check-in drink.

Annie Lederman

When: Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Annie Lederman is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer and actress. She is the co-host of Trash Tuesday. Lederman has been a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Church with Joey Diaz, WTF with Marc Maron, Good For You with Whitney Cummings, and more.

Golden Charity Fashion Show

When: Feb. 17, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Table Mountain Inn, 1310 Washington Ave., Golden, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Meet the opportunity to shop local small businesses like Alyth Active, Truly Bohotique, Rise Yoga, Unite Fitness and many, many more. At 3 p.m., the fashion show will take place, followed by more shopping, small bites and drinks from 4 – 5 p.m. This fashion event supports local non-profit Hands of the Carpenter.

Dairy Block’s 6th Annual Petite Parade

When: Feb. 18, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, register a float here

Lowdown: The parade takes place inside The Maven’s Windsor Room with entertainment provided by Denver’s Handsome Little Devils. Additionally, guests will find live music, dancing and all of the Mardi Gras silliness. The best floats will be awarded prizes.