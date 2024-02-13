Live Music for Lovers — 6 Musical Valentine’s Day Events in Denver

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday. Although it’s the middle of the week — hump day coincidentally — there are still a ton of experiences you and your lover(s) can partake in, especially if you are musically inclined. Whether it’s sultry R&B or heart-pounding rock and roll, Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate the love you have for the special people in your life. There’s no denying that music makes us feel a certain type of way, so let these 6 Valentine’s Day Events set the tone for your day of love.

Pillow Talk: A Night for Lovers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

If you’re looking for an intimate night out but an experience that is unique like no other, then Ophelia’s never disappoints. They are offering a night of indulgent dinner specials and sultry music in what once was a brothel, sex shop and peep show. Ophelia’s, the sex-positive brothel-turned-bar, already has the sensual vibe that Valentine’s Day inherently ensues. Enjoy a special setting with house-curated food and drink specials, set to the soundtrack of DJs Boyhollow and Tyler Jacobson spinning 60s and 70s porn groove music. It will definitely fit the ballot for an intriguing night on the town.

Evan Honer @ The Bluebird Theater

If you’re looking for something a little more laid back for the evening, then Evan Honer could be your jam this Valentine’s Day. His Americana music has roots in country, folk and bluegrass, all lending to a romantic tone that will have you swaying on the dance floor. The Bluebird’s capacity is 500 so it’s big enough, yet also intimate in a way that you won’t be elbow-to-elbow with other concert-goers. It also lends a beautiful backdrop to your special date night with historic and vintage vibes throughout the theater.

Extreme with Living Colour @ The Ogden Theatre

Late 80s and early 90s legends Extreme and Living Colour are coming to the Ogden Theatre for a night of rock and roll this Valentine’s Day. Extreme is best known for their hit single “More Than Words,” which debuted in 1991 and yet is still a timeless love song. While Extreme and Living Colour each boast iconic power ballads, you will surely get a mix of upbeat electric guitar and drums along with slower acoustic and romantic songs. The Ogden Theatre holds almost three times as many people as the Bluebird, so if you’re looking for something with a little bit higher energy, Extreme’s concert might be more your vibe for the night.

I Love R&B, Featuring Yhung T.O. and DJ Luke Nasty @ Cervantes’ Other Side

There’s nothing that goes along with romance and love quite like the way R&B music makes us feel. Cervantes is known for its indie music acts and its two independent yet thematically-connected concert stages. This one’s on the Other Side, the smaller of the two stages which should help you and your partner(s) get even closer. Yhung T.O. is known for his blend of traditional hip hop and R&B, while DJ Luke Nasty is known for remixing some sultry songs.

Dine & Dance: Myra Warren & The Mark Diamond Trio @ Nissi’s

There are a few nights out that are more romantic than dinner with a side of live music, especially when the meal features a curated Valentine’s Day menu. Nissi’s Entertainment Venue and Events Center in Lafayette is offering a three-course meal with a serving of live jazz (and optional dancing). This will definitely be one of the more romantic musical experiences you could get into on the day of love, so if you’re looking for something super intimate, this may be right up your alley. Myra Warren and the Mark Diamond trio are known for their stunningly melodic jazz and blues music throughout Denver. Warren soothes the crowd with her voice with Mark Diamond on the bass, Scott Martin on piano and Dru Heller on the drums.

Sofar Sounds — Valentine’s Day Show

Sofar Sounds has become recognizable for their series of small concerts all across the country. This Valentine’s Day they are making an appearance in Denver with a super special romantic show in the Highlands. Their experiences have been known to be in intimate settings to help create an immersive experience between guest and artist. The show locations are kept secret until right before the show and the artists are announced when they take the mic.

