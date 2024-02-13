Flying Solo – 5 Outings For Singles On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and love is in the air, which can smell a bit suffocating for those not in a relationship. It can be lonely for singles around this time of year, watching their partnered friends and family showing their love as publicly as possible. However, just because you might not have met the one yet doesn’t mean you have to be alone this Valentine’s. You deserve music and romance as much as anybody else. To help, 303 Magazine is here to provide some musical outings for all the lone wolves to make Valentine’s Day a little more exciting and a lot less lonely this year.

Midwife & American Culture @ Hi-Dive

Where: 7 S. Broadway Street Denver

Featuring some of the most interesting bands coming up in Denver, this show is going to be an absolute banger. Hi-Dive is one of the coolest hangouts for locals to mingle before and after shows. The venue almost always has people hanging outside during set changes, creating an opportunity to meet another Valentine’s Day single. Certainly, the soothing vocals of Midwife and the 90’s rock feels of American Culture will create a warm yet fun feeling in the air to meet new people and to ensure a good time whether to meet someone new or to fly solo.

Punketry on Valentine’s Day @ Mutiny Information Cafe

Where: 2 S. Broadway Street Denver

Punketry is a long-running, weekly event at Mutiny that features a collision of punk music and poetry. Local band Black Market Translation lays down improvised punk sets while a series of poets read their work to the music. It’s a raw experience, poets’ vocal cords straining as they pour their hearts out to the beat. This one falling on Valentine’s Day is sure to be no different: an exploration of love in all its glory and ignominy. This is an excellent opportunity to watch artists perform their passions on Valentine’s Day, but in a more relaxed setting. Sometimes, all you need to have a good night is to be surrounded by an intimate performance by local artists with a cup of hot chocolate in a nice cafe. Mutiny is one of the most welcoming spaces in the city and has a great community of people who are accepting of all. The beloved countercultural hub has a unique atmosphere created by art, records, board games, pinball machines, and much more. It’s a good place to go if you’ve gotten lost looking for love.

Valentine’s Day Magic with The Psychic Soulmates @ Rise Comedy

Where: 1260 22nd Street, Denver

There’s nothing better than a good laugh when you’re feeling lonely. Rise Comedy’s here to warm your heart this cold Valentine’s. Escape the ordinary with The Psychic Soulmates, Anthem and Aria, who perform a show about love and mystery and were recently featured on America’s Got Talent and Hulu. The show involves mind readings, music and riotous laughter, so don’t settle for a night at home alone; spice it up with some magic and humor.

Valentine’s Day Themed Trivia + Beerspoke Beer-Cocktail Event @ Station 26 Brewing Co.

Where: 7045 E. 38th Avenue, Denver

This next one is for all the beer enthusiasts and trivia nerds. Station 26 Brewing is hosting a night of Valentine’s Day joy. Be prepared to put on that thinking cap and brush up on the history of this special day, as 60% of the questions will be geared toward the holiday. Furthermore, Shea of Shea’s Provisions will be slinging up signature cocktails with Station 26 beers with fresh herbs and juices. This is going to be a fun time for singles to meet other singles by joining a team and connecting on things together like the love of craft beers with a little twist of flavors and the thrill of testing each other’s knowledge.

Valentine’s Day @ the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

Where: 1485 Delgany Street, Denver

Connect with the beauty of self-care this Valentine’s Day at MCA Denver. Explore the galleries and allow a kaleidoscope of emotions to sink in while observing all the phenomenal artwork that is certain to inspire a night of personal fulfillment. Tickets for general admission are reduced to just $5 after 5pm, and there will be an all-day happy hour with exhibit-themed drinks to further accommodate a good night. This event not only allows a single person to have their thoughts and emotions stimulated by art but it also clears any distractions and creates a chance to be present for any new people in your life this might bring.

