February Roundup: 7 Colorado Fashion Events Happening This Month

Welcome to February, Colorado. As the new month begins, so do the countless fashion opportunities.

As the snow continues to fall and Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s time to look for something fun to do from the warmth of the indoors.

From fashion shows to new hobbies, here are seven Colorado fashion events to attend this month.

TAB Student Fashion Show

When: Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Where: Michael D. Palm Theatre—725 W Colorado Ave, Telluride CO 81435

Admission: $20-$360 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Head up to Telluride and support students and those living with AIDS at the TAB Student Fashion Show. “In collaboration with Palm Arts, Telluride High School, and generous local grant providers, the TAB Student Fashion Show represents an annual tribute to student innovation, charitable endeavors, and peer-driven education,” Their website reads.

This show is run entirely by students, from the clothing to the lighting — stop by and show your support.

Denver Art Museum Class — Fibers: Introduction to Embroidery

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum Creative Hub—100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver CO 80204

Admission: $100-$110 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Have you ever wanted to learn embroidery? The Denver Art Museum as you covered. They’re offering classes where you learn both the history of embroidery, as well as how to embroider. After this class, walk away with designs of your own and a passion to continue honing your craft.

Golden Fashion Week — Trunk Show, Sample Sale and Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Where: Table Mountain Inn—1310 Washington Ave , Golden, CO 80401

Admission: $15 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: For a night of food and fashion, make sure to stop by Golden Fashion Week’s first ever Saturday events. This night is composed of shopping at a trunk show and sample sale, and is then followed by a fashion show.

Don’t miss out on a perfect night of shopping with friends, take a trip out to Golden.

TAB Fashion Show

When: Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Where: Telluride Conference Center—580 Mountain Village Blvd, Mountain Village, CO 81435

Admission: $100-$2,250 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Making its annual return as a Colorado fashion event, the Telluride AIDS Benefit Annual Fashion Show is a unique fashion show that shows support to those facing AIDS. “It is not your average fashion show — the event has been called a ‘Broadway Pop-Up’ and ‘Cirque du Soleil meets NY Fashion Week.’”

Visit the Gala being held on both Friday and Saturday and show your support.

Black History Month Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Where: Denver School of the Arts—7111 Montview Blvd , Denver, CO 80220

Admission: $15 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Get ready, Black Pearl Entertainment Inc. is producing a new and unique show making the perfect addition to this Colorado fashion event list. To celebrate Black History Month, stop by this fashion show and see how fashion has appeared across countless cultures.

For a night of education and fun, make sure you are in the audience for this great show.

Undertone Hair & Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Where: Void Studios—1790 S Bannock St, Denver CO 80223

Admission: $30-$70 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Experience a one of a kind night featuring live haircuts, barbering, styling, braids, and more. Unlike a typical fashion show, this one takes you through a live hair demonstration followed by a fabulous fashion show.

It’s a night celebrating hair AND fashion — what more could you want? After, make sure to stick around for the after party.

Denver Art Museum Exhibit Opening — Weaving a Foundation

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Where: Denver Art Museum—100 W 14th Ave Pkwy , Denver CO 80204

Admission: Included in General Admission (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: This Colorado event explores the history of textiles across international cultures. See 60 different objects, some of which have never been shown before. See how textiles have evolved. From Africa to Indonesia, learn about the history of textiles in Indigenous traditions.