Some of Colorado’s Favorite Sports Teams Join Kroenke at the 2024 Mile High Dreams Gala

Some of Colorado’s favorite sports teams like the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth traded in their jerseys for a suit and tie to attend the annual Mile High Dreams Gala in support of Kroenke Sports Charities. Proceeds from the evening helped fund local Colorado programs.

In addition to cash donations, various items were being auctioned off in person and online. Items included signed jerseys, equipment, shoes and gloves. There were also items like a new Amsterdam snowboard, Southwest tickets and a dinner at Ted’s Montana Grill.

In addition to the endless opportunities to raise money, guests got to meet their favorite players while enjoying live music, gambling tables and tasting samples from Denver’s most renowned restaurants. Held on the club level of Ball Arena, coaches, players and alumni hosted an impromptu meet and greet in a laidback setting with fans — truly indulging in the one of a kind experience.

While it may seem difficult to pick out players without their gear on at an event like the Mile High Dreams Gala, guests had no problem finding their favorites — though Nuggets players were the easiest to spot.

“I love that all of the money goes to Kroenke charities and they do good work with that,” Colorado Avalanche Coach, Jared Bednar said. “It’s good to be able to come and get all of the Kroenke sports teams together. We get to mingle a little bit with the basketball guys, Mammoth, etc. and then all of the crossover with the fans from all of the organizations is great.”

The five star dining selection of foods and drinks was well worth the investment. Guests could treat themselves to Friscos Steakhouse, STK Steakhouse, Kona Grill, Tincup Whiskey, Enstrom Candies, Breckenridge Brewery and more.

Not only were the food and drinks a perfect addition to a unique evening but ice sculptures were scattered throughout the space. The sports teams logos were carved into the ice and guests could get a drink out of it by pouring it through the funnel.

Let’s just say, guests loved every minute of it.

Glitz and glam aside, the night was a perfect opportunity for fans to spend some time with their favorite players while raising money for a great cause — it truly was a perfect Mile High dream.

“It’s really cool to see how passionate fans are,” Avalanche’s defenseman, Cale Makar said.

All photos by Kiddest Metaferia