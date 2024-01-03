Celebrate Prost Brewing’s Grand Opening at Its New Northglenn Location

Creating a 10,000-square-foot space dedicated to encapsulating community and German fare is Prost Brewing Company’s goal for its long-awaited Northglenn Biergarten location. Everyone from beer fanatics to German culinary enthusiasts are welcome to join Prost for its grand opening on Thursday, January 4.

The indoor space blends together traditional German seating with modern industrial design as a reflection of Prost’s 60,00o square foot adjacent headquarters to come. Because of its massive scale, there’s no shortage of seating. “Our vision is a space that is welcoming and accessible for the community to get an authentic taste of Germany in Colorado,” says Prost president David Deline in a recent press release.

Guests are invited to explore the space and see the progress of the new state-of-the-art production brewery, which will begin brewing authentic, classic German-style beers in early 2024.

Alongside serving drinks, Prost’s Northglenn location will feature counter service for lunch and dinner curated with traditional German fare. Shareable sausage board with sauerkraut mustard, authentic pretzels from Colorado’s XLVII’s Bakery served with fontina fondue and German mustard and bratwurst sausages cooked in Prost’s Vienna Lager are some offerings to look forward to. Pair any dish with the Prost Pils, which recently took home a silver medal in the German-Style Pilsner category at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival.

Prost Brewing Co. is located at 351 West 104th Avenue and is open for lunch and dinner service Monday-Thursday 2-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am-11 pm, and Sunday 11 am-9 pm.