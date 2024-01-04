NYE Look Book: Our 25 Favorites From Decadence 2023

Decadence is not only the biggest EDM New Year’s Eve celebration in the United States, but it’s also one of the biggest rave fashion nights of the year.

This year, the celebration’s guests did not disappoint. From impressive group coordination to stellar solo ensembles, Decadence 2023 goers brought all the traditional NYE glitz and glamour — packed with color and playful energy that Denver’s electronic music enthusiasts are known for.

Here are some of our favorite looks from the two-day Decadence 2023 celebration.

All photography by Kiddest Metaferia.