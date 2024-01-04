NYE Look Book: Our 25 Favorites From Decadence 2023

Decadence is not only the biggest EDM New Year’s Eve celebration in the United States, but it’s also one of the biggest rave fashion nights of the year.

This year, the celebration’s guests did not disappoint. From impressive group coordination to stellar solo ensembles, Decadence 2023 goers brought all the traditional NYE glitz and glamour — packed with color and playful energy that Denver’s electronic music enthusiasts are known for.

Here are some of our favorite looks from the two-day Decadence 2023 celebration.

Delicate lace and torn-up accessories — this look is the perfect collision of Renaissance faire meets Steampunk

But Professor Utonium accidentally added an extra ingredient to the concoction — Chemical X

Sure, the coordinating white is a serve — but what about how the red pants match the red hair?

This fit is the reason my search history contains “Where to buy full-body color-changing jumpsuit?”

Hi, Barbie!!

It’s rumored that moments after this photo was taken, these outfits lured a sailor to his doom.

Classy, sultry, playful: the perfect combo for a memorable NYE look

Take the traditional NYE sparkle and turn it into the perfect stay-cool rave fit

It’s giving chic and “don’t mess with me because I know I served”

If you think safari animal print can’t be worn in winter…think again.

A classic 70’s look with a rave twist — absolute perfection

It’s giving “turn the lights off, carry me home”

Can we hear a little commotion for the pink fringe vest?

There’s something so effortlessly sexy about mixing masculine + feminine elements — this fit has it all.

If the Powder Puff Girls went to a rave

A puurrrfect blend between sexy and fun

Low-rise is back and this hip-slinger belt is all the evidence we need

I will be thinking about these patchwork button-adorned overalls for the rest of my life, probably

All in favor of making this the official uniform of law enforcement everywhere say “Ay”

The combination of a hooded sparkle moment with purple hair is everything we could hope for and want

How they found clear glasses that perfectly match the teal in their hair is a mystery — but we’re so glad they did

Not just A moment but THE moment

With a fit like this, who even needs a disco ball?

The perfect way to end the year…

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

All photography by Kiddest Metaferia.