Prepare for Decadence 2023: A Q&A With Decadence Founder, Ha Hau

As the year winds down, the Decadence NYE festival prepares to dazzle the audience with its promising lineup of electronic music. Unlike a typical New Year’s Eve celebration, the largest EDM event in the U.S. brings extravagances, visual art, impressive indoor production and some of the best rave fashion to date.

That’s why, year after year the unique rave experience is one of the most sought out New Year’s Eve events. With that being said, 303 Magazine sat down with festival organizer, Ha Hau, to talk all things music and fashion.

Music

How did Decadence start? How has it changed since those early days?

Denver has never had a big NYE ball-style dance music event. It was a good opportunity to put something special together for our city. I needed an upscale, elegant, massive venue. In 2011, the Colorado Convention Center was gracious enough to let me host Decadence in their exhibit hall. Fast forward, we are using six times the footprint as that initial year. Decadence has grown to one of the biggest, if not the biggest, NYE dance music festivals in America. It features two main stages with some of the biggest EDM artists from all around the world. It’s become a major destination for NYE.

Could you tell me more about the theme, “The Digital City?” What was the inspiration there?

We try to produce an experience based on the theme. From the art to the production, the overall look and feel was leaning towards a digital environment.

Since the beginning, you’ve been attracting some of the biggest names in electronic music. What would you say brings these artists to Decadence? Is it the city, the fans, the event or a bit of all of the above?

Decadence is known among the industry as one of the best NYE festivals to play. It showcases the biggest production of any festival here. The artists’ relations team does a stellar job of making the artists’ experience top-notch. Additionally, we’re fortunate to have such amazing fans and the support of the city.

Following up on that, how do you curate your lineups? Are there any artists playing this year that you’re particularly excited about?

We create a list of targets ranging from the biggest to the most in-demand dance music artists. A Skrillex performance is rare, so we are grateful to have him ring in Denver in the new year. ILLENIUM just broke a record for the biggest EDM headline show in US history. John Summit and Subtronics are at the top of their game. I love dancing to a fun Two Friends set. As far as the rest of the lineup, collectively, this is one of the biggest lineups in the country.

Finally, is there anything new that longtime Decadence attendees can expect this year that you would like the people to know about?

We expanded the footprint this year to include more foot trucks and immersive art. The Cyberhub got an upgrade. We are excited to showcase it.

Fashion

The theme of “The Digital City” represents a sort of surreal utopia. Can you speak about this aesthetic? What trends do you see that fit this theme?

As technology evolves, I feel it will start to get incorporated into clothing more. We already see battery-powered LEDs in shirts, hats, and pants. It will be interesting to see how it continues to grow.

Rave fashion is traditionally colorful and free-spirited, while traditional NYE fashion is more refined and chic, involving mostly blacks and metallics — essentially, opposite ends of the spectrum. What kinds of fashion choices have you seen at past Decadence celebrations where these two aesthetics collide?

EDM events don’t really have a standard in fashion. Self-expression is very important to the fans. I see many people dress to the digital theme but also see many classic rave styles. I love seeing the range of outfits come together.

What makes the Decadence aesthetic unique in a city full of electronic enthusiasts?

You won’t find many festivals that utilize the ceiling for production like ours. It makes the experience very immersive and special.

All photos by Kiddest Muffat

Get your Decadence tickets here