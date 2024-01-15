Dragonwing Hosts Launch Party for the Gracie Leo in Remembrance of Grace Baca

In November 2022, dancer and model Grace Baca lost her life to a traumatic brain injury caused by a car accident. In remembrance, Dragonwing CEO and designer Allie Herman and Grace’s mother, Megan created a leotard that Grace’s best friend wore at Denver Fashion Week (DFW).

“We had her face on the back screen and then her best friend walked to the last song that she had danced to — it was really emotional,” Herman said.

Almost a year later, the Grace Leo that debuted at DFW and New York Fashion Week is ready to be sold to the world.

On Saturday, January 20 at 5 p.m. at Factory Fashion, Herman and Megan are hosting a free Grace Leo Launch Party where proceeds from the Leo will go towards the Grace Baca Foundation. The foundation was started by her mother to award scholarships to dancers and will work with organizations to assist individuals with traumatic brain injuries.

The event will not only be selling the Gracie Leo at the door but can also be purchased on Dragonwing’s website. Guests also have the opportunity to participate in a runway fashion show where everyone will style their Gracie Leo with their favorite accessories.

“We also really wanted to do a runway show for this,” Herman said. “Colorado girls, dancers and Grace’s friends are going to wear their own Gracie Leos except they’re going to style them to fit their own style — they’ll be rocking their own personal flair.”

The Gracie Leo is designed to commemorate Grace’s memory and honor her as a dancer. From her favorite color, pink being used as the base of the leo, to her actual signature stitched on the back — the attention to detail could not be more perfect.

“She loved the color pink, so we made the Leo pink,” Herman said. “On the back, it also has her signature that says, “Love, Grace” from a card she had given so her actual signature is on there.”

The Gracie Leo launch party is so much more than debuting a new leotard — it’s an opportunity for the Colorado dance community to come together and celebrate a dancer they lost.

RSVP the Gracie Leo launch party here