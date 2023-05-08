Denver Fashion Week Day Two: Kids Couture Show

The second day of Denver Fashion Week featured a show-stopping event: the Kids Couture Show. In this showcase, everyone in the crowd was mesmerized by the young models’ brilliance, charm and confidence in this show of youthful style and innovation.

The Kids Couture designers showed a selection of styles that embodied both a taste of sophistication and fun, from colorful and trendy to sparkly dresses and athletic wear for girls. The designers were able to create pieces that looked stunning on the runway.

The show began with an incredible performance by Cherry Creek Dance Studio, which gave the audience a vibrant feel and a preview of what was to come. Four of the seniors from the studio performed for their third time at DFW. They were all so excited and gave the performance their all, and showed out for DFW day two.

“I feel really excited for this performance, especially with it being one of our last as seniors, and to perform dances we enjoy doing,” said Madison Quarles from Cherry Creek Dance Studio.

The uniform for the dance was an all-white leotard, with fringe all down the ends, giving it a 1920s vibe. The girls came out with incredible energy, captivating the entire audience with their talent and skill. Dancing to the beat of, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” there was sass, fun, and amazing attitudes in the atmosphere.

Natalie Burl, another senior from the studio said, “I think it’s really special, and to see myself grow and see how everything has changed and even how Denver Fashion Week has changed.”

Rainey’s Closet, a gorgeous kid’s clothing rental debuted beautiful, fluffy, and feathery gowns at the Kids Couture show. The pastels and pinks were a constant throughout the pieces in this collection. On the runway, each model was decorated with magnificent fitting tiaras or headpieces and embodied princesses on the runway.

Lauryn Carr who walked for Rainey’s Closet in a stunning light pink fluffy gown, with a tiara and shimmery eye makeup, said, for her first time walking in DFW, “It’s really fun, everyone is so supportive and nice, and everyone looks so beautiful. The dress is so big and beautiful, and I’ve never done a whole glam but I’m super excited to walk for DFW.”

Rainey’s Closet also featured a very special model this Spring, Lucy, the first-ever Make-A-Wish kid to walk DFW. She was styled in a beautiful pink and sparkly dress, and tiara, and shimmered on the runway.

Heart of Thrift, a local family-owned designer, showcased stylish and bright “thrift” inspired kids’ clothes. The brilliant stars on the knees of the pants were the one trend of the designs that stood out. Overall, the most charming aspect of this event was the kids’ confidence as they walked down the runway. They ended their portion of the Kids Couture show off with balloons that spelled out, “We Love Mom.”

Reegan Romero, the daughter of the creator of Heart of Thrift, walked DFW for the third time this Spring. “I like the outfit, and it’s a good experience to do this.”

The last, but certainly not least, designer that previewed their work on day two of DFW was Dragonwing Girl. A line of athletic wear for girls, that showed metallic and colorful prints on the runway. The energy of the girls was radiating confidence, no matter their age.

An unforgettable moment of Dragonwing Girl’s debut was the remembrance of Grace Baca. A young girl who passed away in November of 2022 because of a traumatic brain injury. Baca’s best friend and dance teammate, Hadley Rathbun, walked in her honor to the last song Baca ever danced to. Dragonwing Girl designed a beautiful hot pink leotard in her honor, the “Gracie Leo.” All proceeds from the sale of this leotard will be donated to the Grace Baca Foundation, an organization that assists individuals with traumatic brain injuries.

“Her mom wanted to make a leotard that was dedicated to her legacy, and we made it so other girls can dance in it and remember her. She loved pink, and she loved to dance. I’m excited for this opportunity,” said Rathbun.

The entirety of the Dragonwing Girl team, models, and their parents, also wore hot pink chain bracelets in Baca’s honor during the Kids Couture show, making this moment a special one, and one Baca’s family will never forget.

What truly made this event stand out was the confidence and charisma of the young models. They strutted down the runway with grace and style, showcasing the designers’ creations with ease. The models were diverse in age, size, and ethnicity, adding to the inclusivity of the event.

The Kids Couture showcase at Denver Fashion Week was a resounding success. The designers’ creations were beautifully crafted, and the young models brought them to life with their charm and confidence. It was a wonderful celebration of youth, style, and creativity. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these talented designers and models.