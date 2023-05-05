Make-A-Wish Colorado Brings Eight Year Old’s Dream To Life With The Help Of Denver Fashion Week

On Sunday, May 7, Lucy Skinner will walk in Denver Fashion Week’s Kids Show. Lucy is eight years old and lives with her family in Colorado Springs. She suffers from a chronic kidney disease and is in need of a transplant but has always dreamed of modeling in a fashion show.

With the help of Denver Fashion Week, Skinner will finally make her runway debut.

“Whether with her sisters, by herself, or with her friends, Lucy has always loved putting on a show. Playing dress up while wearing mom’s high heels and accessorizing is always a must on the imagined runway down the hallway of our home,” said Natalie Skinner, Lucy’s mom. “When it was time to Make A Wish, there was only one dream Lucy has followed.”

To prepare for this season’s runway show, Lucy participated in a photoshoot and prepped with a modeling coach.

“She just had a fashion photoshoot and met with a modeling coach, so she is prepped and ready to walk the runway,” said Sarah Murphy, Make-A-Wish Communications Manager. “She has perfected plenty of poses and strutting in high heels.”

With the help of Mountain Vista High School (MVHS), Lucy’s wish was granted. Every year, MVHS raises money during their “Wish Week” where they raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to grant wishes and Lucy was no different.

Through numerous student-affiliated events, MVHS not only granted 26 wishes but raised $220,895 — since 2017 MVHS has been the top fundraising high school in the country.

They concluded their fundraising week with a fashion show just for Lucy where she had the opportunity to walk the runway in front of the entire school.

Wearing adorable heart-shaped sunglasses and a purple boa, she had MVHS students on their feet. Every year local brand, Be A Good Person, partners with MVHS to produce custom shirts specific to the Wish Week kid. This year’s was designed by Lucy who chose pink and purple colors.

Nexus also aided in granting the wish by providing a stage, runway and DJ.

Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish Colorado is a non-profit organization that fulfills the wishes of children with critical illnesses between the ages of 2 and 18 years old.

They were founded in 1980 and headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Every 20 minutes, a child is ​diagnosed with a critical illness. Additionally, for every wish they grant, there are three more children with critical illnesses.

Lucy Skinner

Lucy was diagnosed with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 as an infant. Primary Hyperoxaluria is a rare, genetic disease that causes chronic kidney disease, stones and eventual kidney failure—sometimes resulting in the need for a kidney transplant.

Natalie Skinner, Lucy’s mom, said that Lucy has needed medical intervention all her life and has to take numerous medications to try to prolong the health of her kidneys. But, despite it all, she maintains a positive attitude and makes the best of every situation.

“Lucy has always loved turning up the tunes and putting on a fancy dress,” Natalie said. “Typically, Lucy changes into several couture dresses a day, from trendy and chic to elaborate and elegant.”

Lucy loves all things fashion. Her love of dressing up is what drew her to Denver Fashion Week in the first place. Her favorite activity is shopping, with excitement brewing with every hat and shoe thrown her way.

“She is so excited to be able to invite her friends and family to attend the fancy and exclusive event,” said Murphy. “This is the first time Make-A-Wish Colorado has been able to partner with DFW and we’re just as excited to see Lucy’s wish come true.”

Photos courtesy of Lindsey Jaffe, Assistant Principal at MVHS.