Things To Do in Denver This NYE Weekend 12/27 – 12/31

Home
15 min read
Wrap up the final days of 2023 in Denver with CloZee, Decadence, yoga, a fancy dinner, or a big New Year’s celebration.

Momma’s Open Decks

Momma's Open Decks 12/27

Photo courtesy Your Mom’s House Denver

When: Dec. 27, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Your Mom’s House Denver, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, sign up here
Lowdown: If you’re looking to test out your DJ potential with a live audience, sign up for the open decks and try your hand at mixing tonight at Your Mom’s House.

 

SHIFT Thursdays

May be an image of text that says 'RECURRING EVENT UNCONVENTIONAL SETS ALL NIGHT FEAT. SECRET GUESTS RED ROCKS x MISSION HEADLINER DECEMBER 28 2023 OFF ET U - DENVER, 39.7392 104.9903° w THE CERVANTES MASTERPIECE RAILS DOORS T8 PM 8+ 360° SETUP ව MAIN STAGE'

Photo courtesy Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

The Adam Deitch Quartet

Photo courtesy Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

 

When: Dec. 29, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Cervantes’ and Other Side – Dual Venue, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO
Cost: $22.50 – $29.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Adam Deitch is a Grammy-nominated record producer and drummer based in Denver. This Friday, the Adam Deitch Quartet with The Green House Band will perform on the Other Side, while Circles Around The Sun with Pachyman performs in the Ballroom.

CloZee

CloZee tickets at Mission Ballroom in Denver

Photo courtesy AXS

When: Dec. 30, doors 7 p.m.
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $114, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Get ready to ring in the new year with some dubstep music and French musician, DJ and record producer CloZee. For the Microworlds North American Tour night one, she will be joined by Vincent Antone, Yoko and Daggz.

Decadence

Decadence 12/31 tickets at Colorado Convention Center in Denver

Photo courtesy AXS

When: Dec. 31, doors 6:30 p.m.
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver
Cost: $350+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: While preparing for the clock to strike midnight, attendees of Decadence will get to listen to some of their favorite bass DJs, including Skrillex, FISHER, Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead, Mersiv and many, many more at the Colorado Convention Center.

 

Ladies Night

Photo courtesy VibeRevival

Winter Cooking Class

May be an image of text

Photo courtesy Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar / Facebook

 

When: Dec. 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar, 8171 S. Chester St. Ste. A, Centennial, CO
Cost: $295 per pair, book here
Lowdown: With winter weather here to stay for the following months, it’s always good to have a list of hearty meals to warm you up. At this cooking class, guests will learn to make squash with pomegranate, pumpkin gnocchi, cider braised pork and spiced apple pound cake.

 

New Year’s Prix Fix Dinner

Photo courtesy Corinne

 

When: Dec. 29, 5 – 10 p.m.
Where: Corinne, 1455 California St., Denver, CO
Cost: Prices vary, make a reservation here
Lowdown: The Prix Fix Dinner at Corinne will feature starters of beet and burrata, winter salad, golden arancini, entrées of harvest gnocchi, diver scallops and caviar or a dry aged New York strip, and for dessert: a raspberry elderberry tart or chocolate and espresso mocha cake.

Doses & Mimosas: Psychedelic Resource Center Fundraiser

Doses & Mimosas: Psychedelic Resource Center Fundraiser!

Photo courtesy The Denver HeartQuarters / Eventbrite

When: Dec. 30, 10 a.m.
Where: Plant Magic Cafe, 925 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $14 – $22, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Head to Plant Magic Cafe to become a part of a special community, try magical mocktails with Blue Lotus and Amanita Muscaria, fresh mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar and 20% off retail. Learn about holistic medicines and how they support the body and spirit.

Family Friendly New Years

Photo courtesy FlyteCo Tower

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
Where: FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St.
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: Bring the family over to FlyteCo Tower to enjoy quality time bowling, playing mini golf or in the arcade before celebrating the New Year. There will be a midnight countdown with a complimentary champagne toast for adults and juice for kids. Their new barrel-aged winter warmer will also be on tap.

Candlelit Yoga with Live Music

Candlelit Yoga with Live Music by DJ T-Loop

Photo courtesy Denver Yoga Social / Eventbrite

When: Dec. 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catbird Hotel, 3770 Walnut St.
Cost: $15 – $30, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Catbird is hosting a vinyasa-style yoga class on their heated, tented rooftop. The 60-minute yoga session will feature live music performed by DJ T-Loop. Guests should bring their own yoga mat and water.

Film Screening: Nothing’s For Free

Photo courtesy The Buffalo Rose

When: Dec. 28, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave., Golden, CO
Cost: $25
Lowdown: This 106-minute film screening will tell the history of freeride mountain biking. It chronicles “the blue-collar story and rise of a cult sport to a global phenomenon that put the race-driven sport of mountain biking on the map in the world of action sports and the mainstream.

Craft Night: D.I.Y. Mala Bead Necklace

Craft Night @ Dandy Lion Coffee: D.I.Y Mala Bead Necklace

Photo courtesy Taylor – Black Raven Coaching / Eventbrite

When: Dec. 29, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Dandy Lion Coffee Co., 5225 E. 38th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $55, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Christy from Malas of Stone will guide guests through this craft night where they will make a personalized Mala Bead Necklace. Once finished, Taylor from Black Raven Coaching will share the secrets of meditating to infuse the Mala necklace with energy that resonates most with the creator.

2024 Vision Board & Intention Setting Workshop

Photo courtesy Eventbrite

When: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Where: 5777 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO
Cost: $33, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Setting goals and intentions for yourself and your future will never be overrated. Get ready for the new year that is approaching while meeting like-minded individuals, sharing ideas, gaining insights, creating a vision board and setting your intentions for 2024.

A Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve

A Great Gatsby New Year's Eve at Pindustry

Photo courtesy Pindustry / Eventbrite

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m. 
Where: Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village, CO
Cost: $15 – $600, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Pindustry is hosting the Wash Park Band from 9 – 12:30 p.m. to bring in 2024. Be sure to dress in the spirit of the 1920’s while taking in all of the decorations, a 3-course dinner, live entertainment, champagne toasts, party favors, a balloon drop and more.