Things To Do in Denver This NYE Weekend 12/27 – 12/31

Wrap up the final days of 2023 in Denver with CloZee, Decadence, yoga, a fancy dinner, or a big New Year’s celebration.

Momma’s Open Decks

When: Dec. 27, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House Denver, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, sign up here

Lowdown: If you’re looking to test out your DJ potential with a live audience, sign up for the open decks and try your hand at mixing tonight at Your Mom’s House.

SHIFT Thursdays

When: Dec. 28, doors 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes and Other Side – Dual Venue, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets

Lowdown: This new series at Cervantes' is a secret guest style event that will feature a 360 stage as well as main stage and lounge area. The headliners that perform at "Off The Rails" will never perform at Cervs again, since they have already headlined and sold out Red Rocks multiple times.

The Adam Deitch Quartet

When: Dec. 29, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ and Other Side – Dual Venue, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $22.50 – $29.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Adam Deitch is a Grammy-nominated record producer and drummer based in Denver. This Friday, the Adam Deitch Quartet with The Green House Band will perform on the Other Side, while Circles Around The Sun with Pachyman performs in the Ballroom.

CloZee

When: Dec. 30, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $114, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Get ready to ring in the new year with some dubstep music and French musician, DJ and record producer CloZee. For the Microworlds North American Tour night one, she will be joined by Vincent Antone, Yoko and Daggz.

Decadence

When: Dec. 31, doors 6:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $350+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: While preparing for the clock to strike midnight, attendees of Decadence will get to listen to some of their favorite bass DJs, including Skrillex, FISHER, Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead, Mersiv and many, many more at the Colorado Convention Center.

Ladies Night When: Dec. 27, 9 p.m.

Where: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every Wednesday, ladies can pay $10 for an all-you-can-drink evening with an all female DJ lineup. DJs will play all the latest hits and classics to get the girls moving and dancing all night long.

Winter Cooking Class

When: Dec. 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar, 8171 S. Chester St. Ste. A, Centennial, CO

Cost: $295 per pair, book here

Lowdown: With winter weather here to stay for the following months, it’s always good to have a list of hearty meals to warm you up. At this cooking class, guests will learn to make squash with pomegranate, pumpkin gnocchi, cider braised pork and spiced apple pound cake.

New Year’s Prix Fix Dinner

When: Dec. 29, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Corinne, 1455 California St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, make a reservation here

Lowdown: The Prix Fix Dinner at Corinne will feature starters of beet and burrata, winter salad, golden arancini, entrées of harvest gnocchi, diver scallops and caviar or a dry aged New York strip, and for dessert: a raspberry elderberry tart or chocolate and espresso mocha cake.

Doses & Mimosas: Psychedelic Resource Center Fundraiser

When: Dec. 30, 10 a.m.

Where: Plant Magic Cafe, 925 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $14 – $22, buy tickets

Lowdown: Head to Plant Magic Cafe to become a part of a special community, try magical mocktails with Blue Lotus and Amanita Muscaria, fresh mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar and 20% off retail. Learn about holistic medicines and how they support the body and spirit.

Family Friendly New Years

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St.

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Bring the family over to FlyteCo Tower to enjoy quality time bowling, playing mini golf or in the arcade before celebrating the New Year. There will be a midnight countdown with a complimentary champagne toast for adults and juice for kids. Their new barrel-aged winter warmer will also be on tap.

Candlelit Yoga with Live Music

When: Dec. 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Catbird Hotel, 3770 Walnut St.

Cost: $15 – $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Catbird is hosting a vinyasa-style yoga class on their heated, tented rooftop. The 60-minute yoga session will feature live music performed by DJ T-Loop. Guests should bring their own yoga mat and water.

Film Screening: Nothing’s For Free

When: Dec. 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave., Golden, CO

Cost: $25

Lowdown: This 106-minute film screening will tell the history of freeride mountain biking. It chronicles “the blue-collar story and rise of a cult sport to a global phenomenon that put the race-driven sport of mountain biking on the map in the world of action sports and the mainstream.

Craft Night: D.I.Y. Mala Bead Necklace

When: Dec. 29, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dandy Lion Coffee Co., 5225 E. 38th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $55, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Christy from Malas of Stone will guide guests through this craft night where they will make a personalized Mala Bead Necklace. Once finished, Taylor from Black Raven Coaching will share the secrets of meditating to infuse the Mala necklace with energy that resonates most with the creator.

2024 Vision Board & Intention Setting Workshop

When: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: 5777 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO

Cost: $33, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Setting goals and intentions for yourself and your future will never be overrated. Get ready for the new year that is approaching while meeting like-minded individuals, sharing ideas, gaining insights, creating a vision board and setting your intentions for 2024.

A Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $15 – $600, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Pindustry is hosting the Wash Park Band from 9 – 12:30 p.m. to bring in 2024. Be sure to dress in the spirit of the 1920’s while taking in all of the decorations, a 3-course dinner, live entertainment, champagne toasts, party favors, a balloon drop and more.