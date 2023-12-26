32 New Year’s Eve Happenings in and Around Denver

Dig up your sparkly boots, bow ties, champagne flutes and 2024-shaped glasses because New Year’s Eve in Denver is right around the corner. If you’re looking for a fun night out with friends or an elegant five-course meal, here are a handful of happenings in and around Denver to help you ring in the New Year.

Mile High Spirits NYE Party

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits is ringing in the New Year on Sunday, December 31, with an amazing DJ lineup, New Year balloon drop, specialty shot and more. The doors open at 9 p.m., and attendees will receive a welcome cocktail before 10 p.m. Pre-sale tickets ($50) are available now on Eventbrite.

Three Saints Revival

Where: 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

The Lowdown: This Mediterranean-inspired restaurant has you covered on New Year’s Eve with a five-course dinner for $95 per person. The meal includes some amuse-bouche selections to start, followed by a charcuterie, seafood platter, saffron arancini, or baby leek salad. The main course offers NY steak, Steelhead proteins, Moroccan cauliflower or mushroom ravioli. For dessert, a plate of petit fours is paired with champagne. If you plan on ending 2023 with an extravagant meal, then Three Saints Revival is a great option. Reservations are available here.

NYE Disco Party at Federales

Where: 2901 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Throw on your best neon or sparkly outfit and head to Federales for your last tequila-filled night in 2023. Tickets starting at ($75) include the premium bar package, a spread of Mexican bites and a champagne toast at midnight. At Federales, you can literally ring the bell in 2024 by throwing your ice shot glass. Packages can be purchased here.

Fruition

Where: 1313 E. 6th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Fruition invites you to a three-day celebration as we say goodbye to 2023. From December 29 to 31, the restaurant is hosting a five-course tasting and optional wine pairings for $150 per person. Book your reservation here.

Mercantile Dining and Provisions

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you plan on spending New Year’s Eve in the heart of Downtown Denver, stop by Mercantile at Union Station for an elegant dinner. The menu features a caviar experience for two, a 28-ounce Brunson’s Meats dry-aged strip steak served with bone marrow, marble potato and grilled chicory. Reservations can be made here.

Noble Riot

Where: 1336 27th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Ring in the New Year at Noble Riot with buckets of champagne and fried chicken. The double bucket dinner includes a bucket of fried chicken and an ice bucket with a somm-selected grower champagne for $57.50 per person. Reservations can be made here. Check the Noble Riot website for more New Year’s Eve celebrations, including a wine saber class, flight sessions and more.

Water Grill

Where: 1691 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Don your finest attire and enjoy an elevated evening at Water Grill. The restaurant offers a special four-course New Year’s Eve menu ($135) with an optional $50 wine pairing. The fare includes oysters, clam chowder, surf and turf, lobster, Wagyu steak and more. Additionally, the space will have a photo booth and champagne toast at midnight. Reservations can be made here.

Boujee Board and Bottle at Postino

Where: Denver, Highlands Ranch and Boulder locations

The Lowdown: Celebrate NYE with the boujee board and bottle deal at Postino. You can mix and match a board of bruschetta plus a bottle of premium bubbles for $50. It’s only available from 5-11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, so book your reservation ASAP.

Bonne Année! at Noisette

Where: 3254 Navajo St., Denver

The Lowdown: On December 31, from 5-7:45 p.m., Noisette is hosting a four-course dinner at $145 per person and a classic champagne pairing for $65. The courses include Aspic de Homard (chilled lobster in aspic, Siberian sturgeon caviar), Sole Meunière (Dover sole, brown butter, lemon), Blanquette de Veau (confit veal cheek, maitake mushroom, forbidden rice pilaf, sauce velouté), and for dessert Vacherin Tropical (tropical fruit, macadamia, meringue). Every dish is gluten-free, with vegetarian and pescatarian options available. Reservations are available for purchase here.

Point Easy

Where: 2000 E. 28th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Point Easy is offering a casual dinner with friends and family from 5-midnight on December 31. The dinner will include its regular menu, with the addition of a few festive items and new bottles of bubbles. The event is not ticketed, but reservations are highly encouraged. Booking is available now and can be reserved here.

NYE Disco Dreaming at The Red Barber

Where: 3770 Walnut St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Red Barber at CatBird Hotel in RiNo is hosting a fun disco-themed night filled with vinyl-spinning from Something Vinyl Club, an all-night food buffet, champagne at midnight and a complimentary welcome drink—all for $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

NYE Omakase at Uchi

Where: 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: Uchi is hosting a New Year’s Eve Omakase experience expertly curated by chef de cuisine Andres Araujo. The menu highlights a handful of delicious bites including kusshi oysters, pan-roasted lobster, grilled venison, mochi cake and more. For $375 per couple, reservations can be made here.

FIRE & ICE New Year’s Bash

Where: 1201 Broadway Denver

The Lowdown: The ART’s signature FIRE Restaurant is offering a FIRE & ICE New Year’s Bash with craft cocktails, bottle service, a DJ and more. General admission is $30, with cabana options starting at $200. From 5-10 p.m., dinner ($110 per person) will be served, including a winter burrata, Tuscan kale salad, filet mignon with lace potatoes and petite carrots, search lamb rack with potato thyme au gratin and an espresso graham cracker tart or berry cobbler for dessert. Reservations can be made here.

Corinne

Where: 1455 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: Corinne invites you and your loved ones to enjoy a New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu. Some of the hearty choices include beet and burrata on a toasted baguette, seared scallops and caviar ($68), dry-aged New York strip ($72), golden arancini, raspberry and elderberry tart and more. Reservations can be made here.

Citizen Rail

Where: 1899 16th St. Mall, Denver

The Lowdown: Ring in the New Year with a three-course dinner ($125 per person) at Citizen Rail. You can choose from a variety of starters, including Wild Mushroom Veloute, Oysters or Kurobuta Pork Belly, and mains such as Sage Roasted Ricotta Dumplings, Pan Seared Diver Scallops, Dry Aged Duck Breast, Smoked Short Rib and Dungeness Crab. The sweets include Eggnog Panna Cotta, Spicy Chocolate Tart and Sticky Toffee Rum Cake. Reservations can be made here.

Le French

Where: All locations

The Lowdown: Le French will serve an elegant four-course prix fixe dinner menu ($99 per person) at both locations on New Year’s Eve. Some options include a butternut squash and tomato soup, charred octopus, seared duck breast and a berry crème brûlée bread pudding. Enjoy your four-course meal before you cheer for the new year. Reservations can be made at LeFrenchDenver.com.

Nocturne’s New Year’s Eve Gala

Where: 1330 27th St, Denver

The Lowdown: Swing into 2024 by attending Nocturne’s New Year’s Eve Gala. This year, the event will be set to the sounds of the Wil Swindler Quintet featuring Marion Powers. Bar seating tickets ($75 per person) are available with access to Nocturne’s à la carte menu and include a complimentary welcome cocktail. Dinner and a Show tickets ($195 per person) include a welcome cocktail and a five-course dinner. For more information and tickets, visit nocturnejazz.com/reservations.

Gold Rush New Year’s Eve Party at St. Julien

Where: 900 Walnut St., Boulder

The Lowdown: The annual St. Julien Hotel & Spa New Year’s Eve celebration ($179 per person) will include live entertainment from Mannequin the Band, a premium open bar, passed appetizers, desserts, a balloon drop and a champagne toast. You are encouraged to dress in all gold—hence the Gold Rush theme. Think gold dresses, suits or accessories like gold ties, bow ties and shimmery gold shoes. Reservations can be purchased here.

Local Jones

Where: 249 Columbine St., Denver

The Lowdown: Local Jones, located within Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, is offering a specialty menu to ring in the new year. The four-course menu ($90 per person) starts with the choice of a winter salad, signature Local Jones Caesar, or celery root and parsnip soup, a selection of caviar snacks with hash browns, crème fraiche, caviar, lemon and chive; gnocchi with winter squash, apple, boiled cider and an amaretti cookie and more. For the main course, you can choose from a smoked pork chop, New York strip frites, seared cod , or house-made tagliatelle with mushroom and leek confit, topped with a two-year aged parmesan. For more information, visit its website.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian

Where: 1520 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Jovanina’s Broken Italian’s romantic atmosphere is perfect for New Year’s Dinner. The restaurant’s three-course prix fixe menu ($145 per person) is complete with freshly baked bread, charcuterie, cheese and preserves, Tuscan kale Caesar salad, elk bolognese, smoked bone marrow, grilled lamb chops and more. And if you stay till midnight, you and your guests can participate in a champagne toast. Reservations can be made here.

Le Bilboquet

Where: 299 St. Paul St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you find yourself in Cherry Creek on New Year’s Eve, Le Bilboquet is offering a three-course prix fixe menu (starting at $135). The fare includes an amuse-bouche bite with Arctic char Gillette, ginger cacciatore relish and caviar before indulging in a choice of appetizer and entrée. Highlights include scallop crudo, foie gras mousse, Cajun chicken, mountain river seared venison tenderloin, Alaskan king crab salad and more. If you’re looking to elevate your plate, caviar service is available upon request. Reservations can be made here.

NYE Bachata/Salsa Party at Que Bueno Suerte

Where: 1518 S. Pearl St, Denver

The Lowdown: This New Year’s Eve, Que Bueno Suerte is hosting a Bachata/Salsa Party. The party will begin at 9:30 p.m., with dancing from 10-1:30 a.m. You can also enjoy drink specials and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight to celebrate the coming year. Tickets start at $25 for presale and are $30 at the door. More information and tickets can be found here.

Rhein Haus

Where: 1415 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Set aside your all-black attire for this themed party at Rhein Haus. Beginning at 9 p.m., the party will feature a live DJ, photo booth and free champagne at midnight. No cover is required for the party. More information can be found here.

Glitter, Champagne and Disco at Poka Lola Social Club

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Ring in the New Year with champagne, glitter and disco at Poka Lola. From 8-1 a.m., enjoy music from Denver DJs Kelen Mahan and Evan Huffman and a complimentary midnight champagne toast with Chandon sparkling wine. More information can be found here.

Sunday Vinyl’s Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party

Where: 1803 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Sunday Vinyl is hosting a Studio 54-inspired party this New Year’s Eve with a night of disco and dancing. Feel free to come dressed in your best 70s nightlife attire and enjoy sommelier-selected wines, cocktails, late-night bites and a bubbly midnight toast. Tickets ($200 per person) can be purchased here.

Tavernetta

Where: 1889 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Before you head to Studio 54 at Sunday Vinyl—just steps away—Tavernetta invites you to kick off New Year’s Eve with an early dinner. Chef Cody Cheetham’s five-course menu ($175 per person) will feature a Carpaccio Di Cervo—venison, porcini aioli, egg yolk, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Tortellini In Brodo—lobster, saffron fennel broth, orange, caviar, Maiale Al Latte—suckling pig, yukon potato, cipollini, burgundy truffle, and Budino—dark chocolate, chantilly, blood orange sorbet. Reservations can be made here.

The Bindery

Where: 1817 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Bindery features a decadent menu to help you close out the year. Some options include Kumamoto Oysters—truffled shoyu and cucumber or bone marrow with black garlic sourdough toast and pecorino, Lobster & Butternut Squash—vanilla bean and trout roe or beef carpaccio and beluga lentils with parmesan, horseradish and arugula, Braised Short Rib Mezzaluna or Jerusalem artichoke and champagne risotto with hazelnut brown butter. Reservations can be made here.

Flight Club

Where: 1959 16th St. Mall, Denver

The Lowdown: Spend your New Year’s Eve competing with friends and family in a game of ‘Social Darts®’ at Flight Club. The Group Package ($125 per person), ideal for 6-20 guests, includes private ‘Social Darts®’ and dining space, a premium beverage package with signature cocktails for up to three hours, unlimited replenishment of the special events menu and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Celebrating with a smaller group? Individual tickets ($60 per person) include two drink tickets, unlimited replenishment of the special events menu, complimentary midnight champagne toast and ‘Social Darts®.’ Learn more and make your reservation here.

Fire and Ice Luau at Adrift Tiki Bar

Where: 218 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Adrift Tiki Bar is hosting a Fire and Ice Luau to ring in the new year, and you’re invited. Tickets ($50 per person) include all-you-can-eat, Polynesian-inspired dishes like Kalua pork to Huli Huli chicken and grilled pineapple, a complimentary welcome shot, Fire and Ice specialty drinks, DJ-spun tunes, Kalama Polynesian Dancers, fire performers and a complimentary Champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., food is served from 8-10 p.m. and you must be 21+ to attend. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

FlyteCo Tower

Where: 3120 Uinta St., Denver

The Lowdown: Grab the whole family and head to FlyteCo Tower, an aviation-themed brewpub with six bowling lanes, 18 holes of minigolf, a full arcade and family-friendly lawn games. FlyteCo is throwing a New Year’s Eve party with a midnight countdown and complimentary champagne toast for adults and juice for the kids. For the 21+ crowd, it will also have the new barrel-aged winter warmer on tap. Learn more by visiting Flytecotower.com.

New Year’s Eve at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar

Where: All locations

The Lowdown: Spend New Year’s Eve feasting on a four-course meal at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar. For $85 per person, you can enjoy a choice of hamachi crudo, lobster bisque, New England scallops, blue crab cacio e pepe, Norwegian salmon and more. Reservations can be made here.

NYE Tasting Dinner at American Elm

Where: 4132 W. 38th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Join the American Elm team for a five-course prix fixe tasting to ring in the New Year. For $135 per person ($75 optional wine pairing), you can taste Chef Daniel’s bucatini, mezzaluna, lamb leg roulade, ribeye, warm artichoke salad, bread pudding and more. To make this night an extra intimate and romantic one, American Elm also has greenhouse seating and canvas patio tents available. Reservations can be made here.