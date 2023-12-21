Listen: 303 Magazine Music Desk’s 2023 Holiday Playlist

‘Tis the season, ladies, gentlemen and non-binary friends. With Hannukah having already ended on the 15th and Christmas just around the corner, the holidays are indeed upon us. No matter what or how you celebrate, it’s a time to come together and show those you love the most just how much. It’s a time for laughter and gift-giving, warm fires and warmer embraces. It’s also a time for music to flow through warm homes and bind love and joy together like the hearts and lives of the family — blood or found — you are spending the holidays with.

If you are having trouble putting together your holiday playlist, each member of the 303 Magazine Music Desk has chosen three of their favorite holiday tunes, which were then compiled into a playlist to make things a little easier for you this season. Listen to the playlist below, keep scrolling to read why each song was chosen and happy holidays from all of us at 303 Magazine!

Thomas Rutherford

Music Desk Editor and Staff Writer

Father Christmas — The Kinks

Growing up, my family was never the most sentimental when it came to the holidays. Sure, in those younger days, my brother and I would stay up all night waiting, listening for the sound of hooves landing on rubber roofing and trying to see which one of us could stay awake the longest. We’d wake up wiping the grog from our eyes to the smell of bacon, slightly burnt pancakes and cinnamon and make our way downstairs, the zeal of the previous night diminished somewhat by sleep. We’d sit down to eat, our dogs wrapped around our feet, as my brother and I peered over to the tree and the promises that lie below it, trying to discern which belonged to whom. We didn’t listen to the typical Christmas songs as we ate and opened gifts. We listened to classic rock. It was more likely to hear something like Billy Joel or the Doobie Brothers flowing through our home than the likes of “Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer” or “Silent Night.” Since those early days, we’ve modernized the playlist a little, but the fact remains: My family doesn’t really vibe with Christmas music, with a few exceptions.

“Father Christmas” by The Kinks is almost an anti-Christmas song. In typical Kinks fashion, it rejects tropes and stereotypes by actually embracing sounds associated with the holiday — such as jingling sleigh bells and the softly falling snow — in order to draw the more merry listeners in. They then subvert expectations with harsh guitars and starkly realistic lyrics that destroy any semblance of sentimentality. I’ve always respected the song for this. It’s honest and it’s dirty and it’s funny and I love the chorus so much: “Father Christmas/ Give us some money/ Don’t mess around with those silly toys.” As dark as the song gets, there’s still a feeling of family and solidarity to it, which, in my mind, is what the holiday season is all about. It’s not about what you get; it’s about what you give and to whom.

Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town (Live in NY, 1975) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

This particular version of this song has always felt warm to me. It reminds me of the house I grew up in, my mom dancing and doing an air-sax during the iconic solo. It feels like what the holidays should feel like, nostalgia and love and warmth all wrapped up together. My mom loves Bruce, and, as a result, so do I. Only The Boss can take a song as simple and light as “Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town” and use it to fill a home with warmth the same way a fireplace might. Plus, that solo by the late and legendary Clarence Clemens is tattooed on my heart.

Funky Little Drummer Boy — Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Despite my general aversion to Christmas music, there was always one that stood out to me as a kid. “Little Drummer Boy” was the only real Christmas traditional that ever did anything for me. I think it’s because I started playing drums at a young age and gravitated towards anything related to the instrument.

One year, around 2015-2016, I was back in Tennesse visiting for Christmas and my mom put on some Christmas music. I began to protest but she told me to chill and bear with her. Sure enough, Sharon Jones comes on singing “Pa-rum-pum-pum-pum” with an impossibly groovy beat behind it and I remember smiling. I don’t have much more to say about it other than Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings’ version of the classic has held a place in my heart ever since.

April Dawn

Music Desk Staff Writer

Last Christmas — Wham!

This song might be one of the most hated Christmas songs of all time, but I must admit, it’s my absolute favorite. I’m a sucker for the trifecta of synths, unrequited love and the festive feelings the chorus gives me. Although there is an active fundraiser to buy the rights and ban the song from the airwaves forever, I will always have it on my personal Christmas playlist. If you truly can’t stand this song, I recommend at least giving the Jimmy Eat World version a shot.

Blue Christmas — The Lumineers

The Lumineers’ version of this classic is near and dear to my heart. There’s a time and a place for upbeat anthems like “Sleigh Ride,” but I’m more of a “cry in my car while looking at Christmas lights and belting Blue Christmas” kinda girl. If you’re not up for a good cry, it also fits for a cozy night cuddling by the fire.

Right Where You Want Me To Be — A Day to Remember

This song will always get me pumped for some December madness. This pop-punk Christmas carol is a deep cut from A Day To Remember’s 2010 EP, “Attack of the Killer B-Sides.” I was born and raised in Denver but moved away from 2013-2022. This song was always the first thing I played as I visited Colorado for a holiday. The lyrics quenched my homesickness while also getting me excited for the new year. The lines “Looking back on what we’ve done this year/ It was the best times/ It was the worst times/ But we built something here” always play in my head towards the end of every December.

Andrew Venegas

Music Desk Staff Writer

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town — The Jackson 5

The Jackson 5’s rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” stands as a timeless classic that injects joy and nostalgia into winter and Christmas playlists. Amidst the myriad holiday songs, this track — released on their 1970 Christmas Album — carries a distinct Motown magic that makes it truly exceptional. Michael Jackson’s youthful exuberance, coupled with his clean vocals and a child’s unique perspective, creates a delightful experience that invites friends and family to sing along. The arrangement — infused with the soulful signature of the Jackson 5 — transforms the classic tune into an anthem that beckons singing and dancing.

I Won’t Be Home for Christmas — blink-182

blink-182’s “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas” is the perfect anthem for those like myself who sometimes find themselves irritated by the festive season’s excessive cheer in that the track takes a cheeky detour from traditionally joyous Christmas tunes. It portrays the less glamorous side of Christmas, offering a humorous take on the holiday experience.

Ideal for the Grinches and curmudgeons among us, blink-182’s irreverent and rebellious approach provides a refreshing alternative to the saccharine sweetness often associated with the season. If you’re looking to channel your inner Scrooge or simply need a musical escape from the overwhelming holiday cheer, “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas” and its particular take on the most wonderful time of the year reminds one of the worst parts of the season and that you’re never alone.

What’s This – Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman’s “What’s This?” — from his magical collaboration with Tim Burton — is a journey into the whimsical world of Christmas Town alongside Jack Skellington and friends. Elfman’s musical genius, paired with Burton’s unique vision, creates a song that transcends age, making it a delight for everyone. The fun and playful nature of “What’s This?” is infectious and invites the viewer to sing along. As the lyrics guide you through the perspective of Skellington experiencing Christmas for the first time, Elfman masterfully captures the enchantment and wonder of the holiday season. This song is a testament to the unparalleled magic and imagination that Elfman and Burton bring to the season, making it a worthy addition to your Christmas playlist.

Caleb Paulson

Music Desk Intern and Social Media Manager

Lights On (feat. Ryan Beatty and Santigold) — Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator is a master of crafting delightful cinematic arrangements laced with all the bells and whistles. Tyler showed off his production skills on this 2018 track from the “Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” EP and gave us a new Christmas classic. The vintage electric pianos give off those groovy 70s tinsel-filled Christmas vibes, and when Ryan Beatty’s angelic voice swoops in, it’s like unwrapping your first present. It’s a certified holiday banger, jolly and fun.

Short Red Silk Lingerie — Sabrina Claudio

If Hallmark movies have taught us anything, it’s that Christmas is a time of romance and Sabrina Claudio delivers a steamy Christmas classic. In a realm of clean vintage guitars and crisp drum lines, her vocals hit your ears like honey. Claudio’s “Red Silk Lingerie” is like curling up with your significant other by a fireplace. A sweet, passionate song carried by the vocal performance, it’s the soundtrack for a cozy holiday romance spent stealing kisses under the mistletoe.

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear – Chet Baker

Take a classic Christmas tune, add a jazz legend and you’ve got Chet Baker’s Christmas magic on “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.” This isn’t a Christmas party chill playlist tune; it’s a jazzed-up, whirling, blizzarding masterpiece filled with Chet’s signature energy and vibrancy. Whipping trumpet melodies sound like Santa on his sleigh around NYC on Christmas night, dodging skyscrapers to deliver presents. Just when you’re fully lost in the ride, you’re brought back to Earth awash in cosmic gifts.

Emma Polachek

Music Desk Staff Writer

Hannukah, Oh Hannukah — The Infamous Stringdusters

Who doesn’t love a bluegrass holiday? The Infamous Stringdusters recorded an entire Christmas album a few years back but made sure not to leave out Hannukah. The original tune is festive, made even more so in this version with the addition of the string instruments that mesh really well with the melody from “Days Long Ago.” Between the upright bass and the dobro, this cover creates new depth within a song as old as time. For the Denver folks who are known to be keen on putting a grassy spin on just about any song, this rendition from these bluegrass legends certainly fulfills that desire.

Silent Night — Lief Sjostrom

Some years ago, local cellist, guitarist, and composer Lief Sjostrom released this hauntingly dark and stunningly beautiful song as part of a six-track “Christmas” album. Played on his cello, the songs are undeniably captivating, meant to be an “ode to the darkest time of the year,” in Sjostrom’s own words. Stripped of the “overwhelming glee” that typically accompanies the original musical arrangements of these Christmas songs, the results are arguably more heartful and moving than their traditional counterparts. This song in particular sheds a new light (and a new weight) on the original tune and makes for a version that is easy to listen to yet starkly dynamic.

