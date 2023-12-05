December is coming to a close and with that, the new year is just around the corner. With that comes the need for a New Year’s Eve outfit.

It can often seem daunting and almost impossible to take your Pinterest-inspired picture and apply it to your wardrobe. Regardless of where your New Year’s plans take you, here are five different New Year’s Eve outfits that’ll make you stand out on the last day of the year.

Rhinestone Mesh Outfits

A New Year’s Eve party wouldn’t be complete without a pop of sparkle. Under the lighting at your favorite bar, you are sure to shine.

Rhinestone coated mesh is the base of many different fashion pieces including shirts, dresses, skirts, pants, tights, and more. This new trend in clothing is popping up worldwide and can be found in your area no matter where you are.

Colorado based boutiques with this style are Apocalypse, Carol+Kay, and Gracie’s.

Little Black Dress (LBD)

The little black dress never goes out of style and can be adapted to fit the dress code of a New Year’s party easily.

Style the dress with a pair of patterned tights, some pumps, sparkly jewelry and a winter coat for a chic yet classy outfit. A little black dress is a perfect staple piece no matter your style.

To find your new LBD, shop at boutiques such as ALINE, Gracie’s, and Hailee Grace.

Brightly Colored Dresses

New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to experiment with clothes you’ve always wanted to wear. If you’re someone who loves neutrals, try wearing a bright colored outfit. Not only will you be receiving compliments throughout the night but it’s a fun way to end 2023.

Bright pinks, purples, blues, and greens will make you stand out while also brightening up the atmosphere. Bonus points if the dress also sparkles.

Check out dresses from Carol+Kay, Charmed 33, and Savvy on Pearl.

Blazers and Lace

Do you want to wear something chic yet interesting? Pairing a blazer with lace is your solution.

Wear a blazer dress, or a blazer/skirt duo, over a pair of lace tights and it’ll surely turn heads throughout the night. This style is elegant and timeless while also still feeling comfortable — a necessity for dancing throughout the night.

Grab a blazer from your dad’s closet, or visit Stitch, Apocalypse, and Patterns & Pops.

Maxi Skirts

A maxi skirt outfit is the best straight-from-the-office solution while still having a chic New Year’s look. Not only do they come in various colors and silhouettes but they’re easy to dress up.

From plain black to pleated neon pink, you are sure to find a skirt you will love. Pair with a simple sweater, warm jacket, and favorite accessories for a classy look that transitions smoothly from the office to New Year’s party.

Shop these skirts at Meraki Moon, Stitch, and My Common Era.

All photos courtesy of Pinterest.