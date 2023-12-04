4 Winter Trends to Take Your New Year’s Eve Look From Basic to Bold

As the countdown to the New Year begins, the temptation to throw on a sparkly sequin ensemble is stronger than ever. While the allure of body-con silhouettes and stilettos remains, this year ushers in the opportunity for unconventional trends that redefine the quintessential New Year’s Eve aesthetic.

This year, let conventional take a backseat and consider elevating your look with styles seen all over the runway lately. Here are four winter trends to consider when choosing your NYE ensemble.

The No Pants Look

This trend is not exactly breaking news. Celebs from Kendall Jenner to Jenna Ortega have been styling this look over the past year.

Trade your typical New Year’s Eve dress for a pair of bloomers or high-waisted briefs for a look that is both unexpected and surprisingly chic. Throw on tights — or don’t. This New Year’s Eve, the pantsless trend is an ideal way to play around with and find what’s comfortable for you.

If you’re looking for a local place to up your lingerie game, try SOL on 6th St for a wide selection of intimates.

All White Everything

White clothing, shoes and accessories have been all over the runway lately, and for good reason. On a holiday where blacks and metallics normally reign, an all-white ensemble could have you feeling fresh and turning heads.

And it’s kind of symbolic, too, right? Like a blank slate for the new year?

Suit & Tie

Suits never really go out of style. Recently, we’ve been seeing a lot more structured silhouettes and neckties on femme forms.

Plus, this trend is a lot more versatile than it seems: while neutrals and broad shoulders typically dominate this look, try playing with bright colors and unexpected silhouettes (like shorts or — even better — no pants) to personalize this menswear style to your individual likes and dislikes.

Sheer Socks

While cherry red socks were a popular trend this fall, this winter expect a new type of hosiery.

Pairing sheer socks with fancy shoes is an ideal way to add a little bit of spice to any dressy look. While sheer socks have a naturally delicate vibe, pairing them with heels or ballet flats plays into the chunky layered look that remains a staple of winter fashion.

Plus, like all of these trends, choosing your perfect sock can be individualistic: the perfect opportunity to add a pop of color and a little bit of intrigue to a formal look.