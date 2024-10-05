Experience a Culinary Crescendo With Panzano’s Pre-Fixe Theatre Menu

As the lights dim and the curtain rises, the evening begins with an exquisite prelude at Panzano – one of Denver’s beloved Italian restaurants blocks from the Denver Performing Arts Center – perfect for satiating your pre-show hunger. We recently tried Chef David Gross’s Pre-Fixe Theatre Menu, a three-course play on Italian favorites that will surely have a standing ovation. While modified, the Pre-Fixe Theater dining experience does not fall short on luxury or flavor.

Guests can anticipate a delightful journey through a three-course menu that uses regionally sourced seasonal and organic ingredients. The Pre-Fixe Theatre Menu ($60 per/person) is a modified version of the Chef’s 4-Course Tasting Menu ($70/per person), but shines just as bright. Your first course is a choice between the Cavolini Di Bruxelles and Insulate Di Caesar. We decided on the Cavolini Di Bruxelles which was portioned perfectly for sharing. The combination of flavors in this dish, which consisted of fried Brussel sprouts, apple cider reduction, pistachio, rosemary salt and sliced green apple was like an unexpected yet delightful musical composition for the palate where sweet and savory notes harmonized in a way that had us forget that there were two more courses to enjoy.

The second course is a choice between the Bolognese (torchio, veal & pork, ricotta salt), Pollo Alla Cacciatore (roasted half chicken, san marzano tomato, olive, caper, bell pepper, oyster mushroom, crispy polenta) and Pesce Fresco (seasonal white fish, new potato, bay turnip, radish, spring onion, lemon, chili). We had the opportunity to try the Pollo Alla Cacciatore and Pesce Fresco. Let’s say that the bar for our love of Italian food was set even higher after this dining experience. The Pollo Alla Cacciatore was like a heartfelt aria, where the robust flavors intertwined seamlessly, evoking the joy that inspires the “food dance” (if you know, you know). The Pesce Fresco, not to be outdone, was like a refreshing interlude where the freshness of the fish harmonized with the zesty notes, creating an uplifting experience. While we did not try the Bolognese, we are sure that you will not be disappointed as it appears that it would be a pleasing symphony of textures and flavors.

The Tiramisu (lady finger, espresso bean, amaretto, mascarpone, cocoa powder) and Vasetto Di Crema (dark chocolate custard, strawberry compote, cardamom, whipped cream) formed a grand finale, each bringing its unique flavor to the stage, ensuring our journey ended on a high note of pure bliss. The Tiramisu, with the rich coffee flavor harmonizing beautifully with the hit of cocoa and the bright citrus notes in the Vasetto di Crema, is a foodie’s dream.

The Pre-Fixe Theatre Menu elevates the “Dinner and a Show” concept and would turn a perfect date night or friends’ night into a truly luxurious experience. The pacing of the meal allowed the flavors of each dish to unfold like a well-scripted performance, each building upon the last, creating a culinary story with each bite. And what would a great story be without an unexpected twist? No spoilers will come from us. You must make your reservation to find out what it is for yourself. The Pre-Fixe menu also includes an option of adding a wine pairing ($30/per person). If that is not your style, other drinks are available to select from. If you love a good bourbon, consider trying the Blood Orange Manhattan. Did you pull the “DD (Designated Driver) card” for your evening out? No worries, there are zero-proof options, like the Sunsplash, which pairs well with the the Pollo Alla Cacciatore.

Meet the Chef

“Meet the Chef” is where we introduce you to some of the culinary maestros behind the scenes of some of your, new kids on the block and hidden gem restaurants usual favorites in the Denver Metro area. We were able to ask Panzano’s Executive Chef, David Gross, a few questions.

303 Magazine: Tell us a little about yourself, starting with what made you become a chef.

Chef David Gross: Born and raised in the Midwest, starting my career in Cleveland in some of the most renowned restaurants, it didn’t take long before I knew this was what I wanted to do for a long-term career. The high energy and creativity of the kitchen captivated me at a young age, and I ran with it to see what I could do and how far I could get. Working side-by-side with all walks of life in various restaurants and cities made me enjoy what I did even more while learning something new from everyone.

303: When creating the new menu, how did you keep the Panzano motto, Chi mangia bene, vive bene: Those who eat well, live well, at the center of its creation?

DG: Filling the shoes of a 26-year-old staple in the city wasn’t an easy task. Panzano has always had a type of characteristic to the menu that I began to love over the years. The balance between new and innovative cooking mixed with classic northern Italian cuisine is what kept Panzano on the map as a destination restaurant. Having been part of that for years, the chef team and I take the menu to places with Colorado game and Northern Italian flavors to remind our guests they aren’t just in any Italian restaurant but in Denver with amazing local produce and local meats.

303: From a chef’s POV, walk those who have never visited Panzano’s through the Four-Course Tasting Menu dining experience. How is it unique to the local Italian cuisine dining options, and what key highlights should patrons expect?

DG: The four-course tasting is designed to allow you to try many different things on the menu. If you’re having a hard time deciding on one or two items, this menu is designed so you can taste four different seasonal menu items. It’s unique in that we have this option on top of a full, diverse dinner menu that is great for a solo diner or a relaxing date night.

303: If you were not a chef and only one who appreciates great Italian cuisine, what would be your go-to favorite from the Panzano menu?

DG: My go-to favorites would have to be the Brussel sprouts, which have lived on the menu for over 15 years and any of the house-made pastas that change regularly. Don’t forget the best tiramisu in town!

We want to thank Chef Gross for taking the time to answer a few questions. Additionally, we want to give a big thank you to the floor staff at Panzano’s. They truly deserve a standing ovation, as they masterfully orchestrated our dining experience with the grace and enthusiasm of a well-rehearsed play. From the warm welcome by the hostess to the attentive care of our waiter, Brian, the enter team played a role in transforming our meal into a truly fun dining experience. The other part of this dining experience was the server who brought out each dish and presented it to us before placing it down. While the Panzano Pre-Fixe Menu is the lead character, the floor staff is a wonderful supporting cast that will make you want to go back and purchase season tickets.

Panzano is located at 909 17th Street, Denver. Its hours are 7 a.m. – 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. daily. Dinner service is Monday – Saturday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. To ensure that you won’t miss your show, the last seating is at 6 p.m. Reservations for the Panzano Pre-Fixe Theatre Menu can be made on OpenTable. If you’re here on a weekend getaway, Panzano’s is located within the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver should you travel to Denver for a show.

All photos courtesy of Panzano.