Denver’s Kid Cruz Wins Red Bull BC One West Cypher, Radiate Places 2nd in B-Girl Final

Electric Showdown at the Red Bull BC One West Cypher: Denver’s Breakers Shine

The energy was electric as Denver hosted the Red Bull BC One West Cypher, showcasing the region’s top breakers in a thrilling competition. Kid Cruz (Kevin Lucero), claimed the B-Boy title, while Denver’s own B-Girl, Radiate (Sarah Toulsee) delivered an impressive performance, finishing second against A+ (Melissa Adao). This event highlighted the city’s vibrant breaking scene, reflecting the talent and passion in breaking.

Held at Temple Nightclub, the venue’s multi-level layout captured the underground essence of breaking. With three floors for dancing, it was challenging to get a clear view from the second or third levels, which added to the exclusivity of the experience, reminiscent of a crowd gathered without bleachers or stands.

While each floor offered vantage points, only those nearest the battleground or railings could fully absorb the intensity of the breaking circle. The crowd gathered tightly around the circle, experiencing the adrenaline of each battle as breakers showcased their skills in head-to-head matchups. The atmosphere was reminiscent of arena fighters, with every joint lock and chest flare igniting the crowd’s energy.

The Red Bull BC One West Cypher brought together 24 of the region’s top breakers, each battling for a coveted spot in the finals set to take place in Los Angeles. Each round pushed the breakers to bring their best, blending power moves, freezes, footwork, and musicality to impress the judges. The audience witnessed various styles and strategies, with some dancers leaning into explosive power moves while others focused on intricate footwork and rhythm. As the rounds progressed, the competition grew fiercer, leading to unforgettable battles that kept the crowd on their feet. Ultimately, only two remained in each category — Kid Cruz and Kobe Hall for the B-Boys, and Radiate and A+ for the B-Girls — delivering a final showdown for each that electrified the entire venue.

Red Bull BC 1 West Cypher winners, Kid Cruz and A+.

Kid Cruz’s performance earned him another Red Bull B-Boy title, demonstrating once again, his mastery of the craft and deep connection to breaking and his community. When asked how it felt to represent Colorado and take home the win, he shared, “I didn’t necessarily represent anything but myself. I came in with the intention of showing who I am, not only on the dance floor but through everything—my clothes, my shoes, my whole style. It’s heavily influenced by the low rider culture I grew up around.”

In the B-Girl category, Radiate displayed impressive determination, finishing second in a fierce battle against A+. Reflecting on what set her apart in the competition, she said, “My style comes from my crew, The Freak Show, and it’s all about taking risks, being different, and being your own character. I have a wild energy, a creative style, and a pretty strong confidence that when it comes to music, it all comes together and helps me tell my story.”

Red Bull BC 1 West Cypher B-Girl finalists, A+ and Radiate.

Both winners are shining examples of the vibrant talent in Denver, reinforcing the city’s reputation in the breaking community. Their achievements underscore the importance of events like the Red Bull BC One West Cypher in elevating local dancers and fostering a supportive environment for future generations. It’s more than just a competition; it highlights the significance of breaking within the Denver community.

Following breaking’s introduction into the 2024 Paris Olympics, there has been ongoing debate within the community about maintaining legitimacy and authenticity. While many breakers are eager to showcase their skills on a global stage, a deeper conversation about the art form’s preservation is ongoing in the scene.

As the local breaking scene continues to flourish, events like this provide a platform for the new generation, ensuring that the legacy of breaking endures and evolves within the community. The Red Bull BC One West Cypher was a resounding success. As local dancers gain recognition, the impact of such events will inspire future generations to pursue their passion for breaking. With more opportunities on the horizon, the future looks bright for Denver’s breaking scene.

All photos by Kiddest Metaferia.