Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/1 – 11/5

Halloween has passed and the city is preparing for Denver Fashion Week, coming around on Nov. 11.

As for music, this week we have Zhu, Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, deadmau5, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and 123 Andres.

Stop by at Blue Moon RiNo for the chance to win a 4-day EPIC pass or set of Folsom skis and bindings. There is plenty of art to peruse in and around Denver this weekend with events at the Denver Art Museum, Union Hall, Globeville Riverfront Gallery and around Golden.

Denver Fashion Week

When: Nov. 11 – 19

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $40+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Fall 2023. Collections from local, national, and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. The nationally acclaimed show occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. DFW tickets always sell out, make sure to reserve yours at the link provided above.

Zhu

When: Nov. 1, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $59.50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Days Before Grace was released on Sept. 8 of this year, and now is the time for Zhu to bring the performance of that stream of work to the stage at Red Rocks. With the cold front rolling in, be sure to dress warm for some of the final shows at the venue for the season.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees

When: Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $69+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Ms. Lauryn Hill is a legend in her own rite, and she returns this Thursday with the Fugees for the 25th Anniversary Tour live at Ball Arena. Hill was the first rapper to be on the cover of Time magazine and first rapper to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

deadmau5

When: Nov. 3, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $59+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Canadian electronic music producer and DJ deadmau5 will light up the night for Day of the deadmau5 with JAUZ, Good Times Ahead and Volaris. Deadmau5 is known mainly for his progressive house and electro-house music.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

When: Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $59+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you’re upset to have missed Suwanee’s Hulaween, don’t fret that you missed Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, because they return to Colorado at the Mission Ballroom this Saturday for more funk jams. They’ll also be joined by Dogs in a Pile, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers.

Passport to Culture: 123 Andres

When: Nov. 5, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: 123 Andres shows are high-energy and in the spirit of celebrating the Latinx experience by incorporating Spanish, English and American Sign Language. They will perform catchy songs that encourage that crowd to dance, sing and learn.

Pints and Pours

When: Nov. 1, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Office Bar & Kitchen, 230 3rd St. Suite 100, Castle Rock, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Mixed media artist Jaena Barrera will guide guests through a paint pouring techniqque called the “Mini Ring Pour. The first drink is complimentary, and there will be food and drink specials available for purchase at the event.

The Cruise Room Classic Cocktail Class Experience

When: Nov. 2, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: Cruise Room, 1600 17th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $65, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The experienced bartenders of the Cruise Room will teach attendees the art of crafting classic cocktails, share tips and tricks, and help you shake, stir, and sip your way to becoming a master mixologist.

Colorado Uncorked 2023

When: Nov. 3, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $65 – $135, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This event entails a tasting of the wines in the 2023 Governor’s Cup Collection. Each wine will be paired with a small-plate menu item. The winner will be announced at 8 p.m.

Cookies & Cocktails: A Fall Cookie Workshop

When: Nov. 4, 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: State 38 Distilling, 400 Corporate Circle #STE B, Golden, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: State 38 Distilling and So Good Bakeshoppe are partnering for this delicious event where you can decorate cookies and sip on cocktails. A fall cookie decorating class will ensue, where you will learn to create a fall acorn, pumpkin and leaf cookie.

Blue Moon + FOLSOM SKI Pumpkin Pie Barley Wine Launch and Ski Giveaway

When: Nov. 5, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon RiNo, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Guests are encouraged to dress in their most outrageous costume for this custom ski giveaway party in hopes of winning a 4-day EPIC pass. Each ticket counts as entry to win a $2k set of Folsom custom skis and bindings.

Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks

When: Nov. 1, 10 – 3:50 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Pkwy., Denver, CO

Cost: $5 – $23, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This exhibition is the debut solo of Ghanian artist Amoako Boafo. More than 30 works are presented throughout this exhibition created between 2016 and 2022. The title of the exhibition is inspired by civil rights activitist, sociologist and Pan-Africanist W.E.B. Du Bois and his study, “The Souls of Black Folk,” published in 1903.

Through Flesh to Infinity – Opening Reception

When: Nov. 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St. Suite 144, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: At the opening reception, guests may enjoy light refreshments at Union Hall, the non-profit arts exhibition space. The exhibition will run through Jan. 6 and focuses on the works of two Colorado-based artists, A Grix and Vinni Alfonso, as they “convey the nuances of opposing ideas coexisting within a single being.”

SENSATIA, CIRQUE CABARET

When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3001 Walnut Street

Cost: $55 – $104 buy tickets here

Lowdown: Prepare to be transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated craft cocktails. Brought to life by internationally renowned Quixotic, Sensatia promises a stunningly seductive encounter like no other.

Autumn Artfest 2023

When: Nov. 4, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Globeville Riverfront Gallery, 888 E. 50th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This artfest features over 75 artists and creative businesses. A group show in the onsite Gallery will introduce guests to the artists, many of which will have open studios with live demos throughout the day.

Itty Bitty Art

When: Nov. 5, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1010 Washington Ave., Golden, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Throughout all of Golden, fourteen tiny art installations will be scatted throughout the town in places like water drains, tree stumps, cracks in concrete, parks, along the Clear Creek Trail and around bridges. If you’re in for a bit of an art scavenger hunt, hit the town in Golden for their itty bitty art tour.