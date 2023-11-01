This Week In Concerts: Deadmau5, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wheeler Walker Jr. and More

This week in concerts, Halloween has come and gone but this week and weekend are still jam-packed with some massive shows spanning across all the venues and genres Denver has to offer.

For the EDM fans, Deadmau5 is crushing Red Rocks on 11/3 and 11/4, and he’s bringing along JAUZ, Good Times Ahead and Volaris to get each night started. He’ll also be playing his own afterparties both as Deadmau5 on 11/3 and as his deep house project TESTPILOT on 11/4.

The legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at Ball Arena on 11/2, and the Fugees will be opening up what’s sure to be an unforgettable evening.

Check out the list below for all the other incredible shows happening this week – stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.

11/3 – Yokoo

11/4 – Audion (Live)

11/2 – Ms. Lauren Hill with The Fugees

11/5 – Queen + Adam Lambert

10/31 – Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays: J:Kenzo with Wav-e, Picky Knows and AM

11/2 – Recon DNB present: Ray Keith of Dread Recordings with Shoebox and John Glist

11/3 – Saturna x Cøntra with SNITH

11/4 – Kyral x Banko & CHOMPPA with Gallium and Connected Dreams

11/2 – Dystopia Radio x Denver EDM Friends Takeover: 3ZB33, Doc Funk, Groosvm, Miklo, Mvcros, Trichroik, Nvoke and Zipz

11/3 – Jossy Mitsu with Mr. Frick and Sidechick

11/4 – Tchaikovsky x Bad Wolf Takeover 9:01 PM

11/2 – Buckstein with Westrock and Ryan Dart

11/3- Cameron Sacky Band



11/4 – Los Mocochetes with this broken beat, The Original iLLs and Mari Meza

10/31 – Protest The Hero with Moon Tooth and The Callous Daoboys

11/1 – Charlie Cunningham with Ethan Tasch

11/2 – Chat Pile with Agriculture

11/3 – Noah Gundersen with Zander Hawley

11/4 – Deer Tick with Abby Hamilton

11/6 – Periphery with Mike Dawes

11/1 – Meshell Ndegeocello with Justin Hicks and Same Cloth ft. Jofoke

11/2 – Parra For Cuva and Christian Löffler with Viktop

11/3 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with Giacomo Turra and The Elegant Plums

11/4 – The Brothers Comatose with Rainbow Girls and David Lawrence & The Spoonful

10/31 – Haarper with SXMPRA, Sinizter and DavidSoldOut

11/1 – Veeze with Talibando and 100PackSavy

11/2 – Cam Cole with Arthur Buezo

11/3 – An Evening with ALO

11/4 – Illiterate Light with Elder Grown

11/1 – RL Grime

11/3 – Deadmau5

11/4 – LF System

11/4 – Bass Ops – Mad Dubz

11/1 – Theon Cross

11/2 – The Rajdulari Experience: Phyllis Hyman Tribute

11/2 – Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic

11/3 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors

11/3 – Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson

11/4 – Nelson Rangell (2 Shows)

11/4 – Piano Lounge: Tom Amend

11/5 – Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time (2 Shows)

11/6 – Jewel House Big Band

11/1 – Great Lake Swimmers with Hello Darling

11/2 – A Wilhelm Scream with Time X Heist and Public Opinion

11/3 – Genesis Owusu with The Deep Faith

11/4 – The Brevet with Seth Beamer and Ian Mahan

11/5 – Deer Tick with Abby Hamilton

11/3 – 3 Dueños

11/4 – Paul Leon with Bear & The Beasts

10/31 – Durand Jones with Busman’s Holiday and Kaitlyn Williams

11/2 – Kottonmouth Kings with (HED) P.E., 2Classic ft. JL Universe and As We Rise

11/3 – Ne Obliviscaris with Beyond Creation and The Omnific

11/4 – ZZ Ward with Lanie Gardner

11/5 – Barns Courtney

11/6 – Del Water Gap with Kristiane

11/3 – Drake White with William Clark Green

10/31 – B3 Jazz Jam

11/1 – Hump Day Funk Jam

11/2 – Cocktail Revolution

11/3 – Wonderbread

11/4 – Wonderbread

11/5 – The Gary Busey Experience

11/6 – Monday Night Jazz Jam

11/3 – Floodgate Operators and Never Come Down with The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters

11/4 -Women Who Rock The Rockies Present: EmpowHer Fest

11/5 – Late Night Savior and Acacia Ridge with Bluebird & The Dirty Turkeys

10/31 – Dark Tuesdays: Halloween 2023

11/3 – Drunks With Guns with Flesh Narc, Ukko’s Hammer and Sewerslide

11/4 – The Still Tide with BODY and Calamity

11/5 – Tulpa with Totem Pocket and House Of Warmth

10/31 – Chris Karns with The Party People and Nelli

11/3 – Disco Biscuits Tribute – Crickets in the Night

11/4 – Jalbatross ft. Ryan Jalbert

10/31 – Lu Lagoon with Head Slug, Flesh Tape and Bad Boy Bug

11/1 – Abraham Alexander with Harper O’Neill

11/2 – Lab Thursdays with Sinistarr, NAASHA and Waxaddix

11/3 – Open House featuring LOVRA with Suite and Brando

11/3 – Treehouse DJ Set – Coat Check Collective

11/4 – Deech with JHost and Dula (Day Session)

11/4 – Corrupt (UK) with AK Renny and JVCKPOT

11/4 – Treehouse DJ Set – Hot Singles In Your Area

11/5 – Lisa Finck with Macie June and Fiamoré

10/31 – Becca Mancari with Bloomsday

11/1 – Whitehall with Mainland Break and Blankslate

11/2 – Teratanthropos with Obscene Worship, Burn Unit and Scepter of Eligos

11/3 – Aidan Bissett with Anna Shoemaker

11/4 – Thrash Hard City with Draghoria, Goat Hill Massacre, Glass Helix and Burning Through Darkness

11/5 – Arch Echo with Stellar Circuits

10/31 – Gvllow

11/2 – Puppet & Essenger

11/3 – Al Ross

11/4 – Hellocentral

11/2 – An Evening with Lotus

11/3 – An Evening with Lotus

10/31 – RL Grime with Jawns and 33 Below

11/4 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Dogs In A Pile and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

11/5 – Heilung

11/1 – Domi Edson Trio

11/2 – The David Bernot Quintet

11/3 – Louisa Amend/Eric Gunnison Quartet

11/4 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet

11/5 – The Seth Lewis Trio feat. Tom Amend and Alejandro Castaño

11/1 – Diamond Empire Band

11/3 – Brandywine and the Might Fines

11/4 – DJ Krumsy

10/31 – Wheeler Walker Jr. with Channing Wilson

11/2 – Switchfoot with A Place for Owls

11/3 – Smoakland with Aweminus, Sippy, Meduso, Swampz, Liquid Smoak

11/4 – Supertask with KHIVA, Brothel, ESCPE B2B BACKWHEN, Corporeal and Indobeats

11/6 – Ocie Elliott with Ryan Harris

10/31 – An Evening with JoJo Hermann & Immortal Enemies

11/3 – BALTHVS

11/4 – Margaret Glaspy

11/2 – Ladies Bluegrass Pick with Bottlerocket Hurricane

11/3 – Bordas Brothers ft. Colby Buckler & Clark Smith and Dynohunter

11/1 – Ziwe

11/3 – Lost Relics with Messiahvore and Cobranoid

11/4 – The Phirejets

11/6 – Subhumans

10/31 – $UICIDEBOY$ with Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, and Ramierz

11/1 – ZHU with Claptone

11/3 – Deadmau5 with JAUZ, Good Times Ahead, Volaris

11/4 – Deadmau5 with JAUZ, Good Times Ahead, Volaris

11/5 – Anjunadeep Open Air featuring Tinlicker, Luttrell b2b Yotto, James & Jody, Eli & Fur, MARSH and Nicky Elisabeth

11/1 – Annabel Lee with Brittany Bridgewater

11/3 – Joe Teichman

11/3 – White Rose Motor Oil with Elijah Petty & The Part-Times and All Through The Night

11/4 – The Grass Project

11/4 – Drew Dvorchak Band with Moonradish and Stephen Lear Band

11/2 – SCUM & Insane Poetry as M.M.M.F.D With Special Guests Mikahl Lawless, Devil Boy and Reckless Intent

11/3 – Pricelexs

11/4 – TRAPT

10/31 – The Mall with Nuxx Vomica, H-Lite, Paparazzi and Tender Object

11/2 – Leisure Hour with Blankslate and The Ragetones

11/3 – Self-Checkout Renaissance with Undissassembled, Glueman and Reminiscent Wounds

11/4 – Academy Order with Knife Band, Cologne and Coldglare

11/5 – THE BREATH with DEATHRO, Bad Anxiety, The Clue and Ukkos Hammer

11/3 – Little Trips with Citizen Tempest, Push Pass and Spitting Image

11/4 – Gartener with Hotel Wifi and Unicorn Hits

10/31 – Vacations with Last Dinosaurs

11/1 – Josh Thomas

11/2 – RIDE: On The Road

11/3 – Gimme Gimme Disco

11/4 – Citizen

11/6 – Slayyyter

11/3 – JAdore

11/4 – Testpilot

10/31 – Abyssal Cartel Presents Hallowubz