This Week In Concerts: Deadmau5, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wheeler Walker Jr. and More

This week in concerts, Halloween has come and gone but this week and weekend are still jam-packed with some massive shows spanning across all the venues and genres Denver has to offer.
For the EDM fans, Deadmau5 is crushing Red Rocks on 11/3 and 11/4, and he’s bringing along JAUZ, Good Times Ahead and Volaris to get each night started. He’ll also be playing his own afterparties both as Deadmau5 on 11/3 and as his deep house project TESTPILOT on 11/4.
The legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at Ball Arena on 11/2, and the Fugees will be opening up what’s sure to be an unforgettable evening.
Check out the list below for all the other incredible shows happening this week – stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
11/3 – Yokoo
11/4 – Audion (Live)
Ball Arena
11/2 – Ms. Lauren Hill with The Fugees
11/5 – Queen + Adam Lambert
The Black Box
10/31 – Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays: J:Kenzo with Wav-e, Picky Knows and AM
11/2 – Recon DNB present: Ray Keith of Dread Recordings with Shoebox and John Glist
11/3 – Saturna x Cøntra with SNITH
11/4 – Kyral x Banko & CHOMPPA with Gallium and Connected Dreams
The Black Box Lounge
11/2 – Dystopia Radio x Denver EDM Friends Takeover: 3ZB33, Doc Funk, Groosvm, Miklo, Mvcros, Trichroik, Nvoke and Zipz
11/3 – Jossy Mitsu with Mr. Frick and Sidechick
11/4 – Tchaikovsky x Bad Wolf Takeover 9:01 PM
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/2 – Buckstein with Westrock and Ryan Dart
11/3- Cameron Sacky Band
11/4 – Los Mocochetes with this broken beat, The Original iLLs and Mari Meza
The Bluebird Theater
10/31 – Protest The Hero with Moon Tooth and The Callous Daoboys
11/1 – Charlie Cunningham with Ethan Tasch
11/2 – Chat Pile with Agriculture
11/3 – Noah Gundersen with Zander Hawley
11/4 – Deer Tick with Abby Hamilton
11/6 – Periphery with Mike Dawes
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/1 – Meshell Ndegeocello with Justin Hicks and Same Cloth ft. Jofoke
11/2 – Parra For Cuva and Christian Löffler with Viktop
11/3 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with Giacomo Turra and The Elegant Plums
11/4 – The Brothers Comatose with Rainbow Girls and David Lawrence & The Spoonful
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/31 – Haarper with SXMPRA, Sinizter and DavidSoldOut
11/1 – Veeze with Talibando and 100PackSavy
11/2 – Cam Cole with Arthur Buezo
11/3 – An Evening with ALO
11/4 – Illiterate Light with Elder Grown
The Church
11/1 – RL Grime
11/3 – Deadmau5
Club Vinyl
11/4 – LF System
11/4 – Bass Ops – Mad Dubz
Dazzle
11/1 – Theon Cross
11/2 – The Rajdulari Experience: Phyllis Hyman Tribute
11/2 – Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic
11/3 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
11/3 – Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson
11/4 – Nelson Rangell (2 Shows)
11/4 – Piano Lounge: Tom Amend
11/5 – Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time (2 Shows)
11/6 – Jewel House Big Band
Globe Hall
11/1 – Great Lake Swimmers with Hello Darling
11/2 – A Wilhelm Scream with Time X Heist and Public Opinion
11/3 – Genesis Owusu with The Deep Faith
11/4 – The Brevet with Seth Beamer and Ian Mahan
11/5 – Deer Tick with Abby Hamilton
Goosetown Tavern
11/3 – 3 Dueños
11/4 – Paul Leon with Bear & The Beasts
The Gothic Theatre
10/31 – Durand Jones with Busman’s Holiday and Kaitlyn Williams
11/2 – Kottonmouth Kings with (HED) P.E., 2Classic ft. JL Universe and As We Rise
11/3 – Ne Obliviscaris with Beyond Creation and The Omnific
11/4 – ZZ Ward with Lanie Gardner
11/5 – Barns Courtney
11/6 – Del Water Gap with Kristiane
The Grizzly Rose
11/3 – Drake White with William Clark Green
Herb’s
10/31 – B3 Jazz Jam
11/1 – Hump Day Funk Jam
11/2 – Cocktail Revolution
11/3 – Wonderbread
11/4 – Wonderbread
11/5 – The Gary Busey Experience
11/6 – Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
11/3 – Floodgate Operators and Never Come Down with The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters
11/4 -Women Who Rock The Rockies Present: EmpowHer Fest
11/5 – Late Night Savior and Acacia Ridge with Bluebird & The Dirty Turkeys
Hi-Dive
10/31 – Dark Tuesdays: Halloween 2023
11/3 – Drunks With Guns with Flesh Narc, Ukko’s Hammer and Sewerslide
11/4 – The Still Tide with BODY and Calamity
11/5 – Tulpa with Totem Pocket and House Of Warmth
Knew Conscious
10/31 – Chris Karns with The Party People and Nelli
11/3 – Disco Biscuits Tribute – Crickets in the Night
11/4 – Jalbatross ft. Ryan Jalbert
Larimer Lounge
10/31 – Lu Lagoon with Head Slug, Flesh Tape and Bad Boy Bug
11/1 – Abraham Alexander with Harper O’Neill
11/2 – Lab Thursdays with Sinistarr, NAASHA and Waxaddix
11/3 – Open House featuring LOVRA with Suite and Brando
11/3 – Treehouse DJ Set – Coat Check Collective
11/4 – Deech with JHost and Dula (Day Session)
11/4 – Corrupt (UK) with AK Renny and JVCKPOT
11/4 – Treehouse DJ Set – Hot Singles In Your Area
11/5 – Lisa Finck with Macie June and Fiamoré
Lost Lake
10/31 – Becca Mancari with Bloomsday
11/1 – Whitehall with Mainland Break and Blankslate
11/2 – Teratanthropos with Obscene Worship, Burn Unit and Scepter of Eligos
11/3 – Aidan Bissett with Anna Shoemaker
11/4 – Thrash Hard City with Draghoria, Goat Hill Massacre, Glass Helix and Burning Through Darkness
11/5 – Arch Echo with Stellar Circuits
Marquis Theater
10/31 – Gvllow
11/2 – Puppet & Essenger
11/3 – Al Ross
11/4 – Hellocentral
Meow Wolf
11/2 – An Evening with Lotus
11/3 – An Evening with Lotus
Mission Ballroom
10/31 – RL Grime with Jawns and 33 Below
11/4 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Dogs In A Pile and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
11/5 – Heilung
Nocturne
11/1 – Domi Edson Trio
11/2 – The David Bernot Quintet
11/3 – Louisa Amend/Eric Gunnison Quartet
11/4 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet
11/5 – The Seth Lewis Trio feat. Tom Amend and Alejandro Castaño
Number Thirty Eight
11/1 – Diamond Empire Band
11/3 – Brandywine and the Might Fines
11/4 – DJ Krumsy
The Ogden Theatre
10/31 – Wheeler Walker Jr. with Channing Wilson
11/2 – Switchfoot with A Place for Owls
11/3 – Smoakland with Aweminus, Sippy, Meduso, Swampz, Liquid Smoak
11/4 – Supertask with KHIVA, Brothel, ESCPE B2B BACKWHEN, Corporeal and Indobeats
11/6 – Ocie Elliott with Ryan Harris
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/31 – An Evening with JoJo Hermann & Immortal Enemies
11/3 – BALTHVS
11/4 – Margaret Glaspy
Orchid Denver
11/2 – Ladies Bluegrass Pick with Bottlerocket Hurricane
11/3 – Bordas Brothers ft. Colby Buckler & Clark Smith and Dynohunter
The Oriental Theater
11/1 – Ziwe
11/3 – Lost Relics with Messiahvore and Cobranoid
11/4 – The Phirejets
11/6 – Subhumans
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/31 – $UICIDEBOY$ with Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, and Ramierz
11/1 – ZHU with Claptone
11/3 – Deadmau5 with JAUZ, Good Times Ahead, Volaris
11/4 – Deadmau5 with JAUZ, Good Times Ahead, Volaris
11/5 – Anjunadeep Open Air featuring Tinlicker, Luttrell b2b Yotto, James & Jody, Eli & Fur, MARSH and Nicky Elisabeth
Roxy Broadway
11/1 – Annabel Lee with Brittany Bridgewater
11/3 – Joe Teichman
11/3 – White Rose Motor Oil with Elijah Petty & The Part-Times and All Through The Night
11/4 – The Grass Project
11/4 – Drew Dvorchak Band with Moonradish and Stephen Lear Band
Roxy Theatre
11/2 – SCUM & Insane Poetry as M.M.M.F.D With Special Guests Mikahl Lawless, Devil Boy and Reckless Intent
11/3 – Pricelexs
11/4 – TRAPT
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/31 – The Mall with Nuxx Vomica, H-Lite, Paparazzi and Tender Object
11/2 – Leisure Hour with Blankslate and The Ragetones
11/3 – Self-Checkout Renaissance with Undissassembled, Glueman and Reminiscent Wounds
11/4 – Academy Order with Knife Band, Cologne and Coldglare
11/5 – THE BREATH with DEATHRO, Bad Anxiety, The Clue and Ukkos Hammer
Skylark Lounge
11/3 – Little Trips with Citizen Tempest, Push Pass and Spitting Image
11/4 – Gartener with Hotel Wifi and Unicorn Hits
Summit
10/31 – Vacations with Last Dinosaurs
11/1 – Josh Thomas
11/2 – RIDE: On The Road
11/3 – Gimme Gimme Disco
11/4 – Citizen
11/6 – Slayyyter
Temple
11/3 – JAdore
11/4 – Testpilot
Your Mom’s House
10/31 – Abyssal Cartel Presents Hallowubz