Stepping to the Beat: 6 Denver Fashion Week Designers On Choosing Runway Music

Fashion runways are immersive experiences for all involved. They are meant to engulf, wrap a crowd in beauty and offer them a glimpse into the designers’ worlds. They are moving, shaking, pulsating reflections of the designers’ souls, pure creativity brought to striking, fabulous life. Runways showcase a designer’s insecurities and quirks, idiosyncracies and obsessions and the love and joy and fear in their lives channeled into something beautiful.

As such, designers control each aspect of their productions, ensuring each hair and piece of fabric is totally in its right place. However, a successful runway is about more than just the visual but the experience as a whole. This is why music is so important when building a production. It sets the tone and allows the crowd to feel what the designer intends them to feel, the love, the confidence and triumph, the anger and rebellion. Music solidifies the dream inherent to each meticulously crafted runway experience and lets it transcend the mundane physical plane and become something more, an idea, a hope that will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to bear witness.

This year, Denver Fashion Week has five main themes: Ready to Wear, Streetstyle, Sustainable, Society and Couture, each with its own respective night. 303 Magazine spoke with designers from each night in order to better understand how they choose the music that ties their productions together.

Streetstyle: November 14, 6 pm – 10 pm

Carter Cupp — The Boogeyman’s Closet

How important would you say is music to a successful runway?

I think music is crucial to a successful runway show, along with matching visuals for the music. Music and visuals create a fully immersive experience for the audience and help tie the outfits to an overall vision.

When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later?

Personally, music is a huge influence and contributor to my creative process. I draw most of the inspiration for my outfits from music. Certain songs make me imagine certain outfits and scenarios in my head along with an overall vision. For this show specifically, I knew all of the music that I was going to use for the show before I had any of the outfits planned. I then started to listen to the mix and imagined what the show would look like.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways?

I ultimately decide my music by figuring out what really scratches my brain. I had the first song of my show figured out a long time ago, but I couldn’t figure out what I wanted for the other songs. I kept listening to new music, old music, weird music and anything else that I thought would scratch that itch in my brain until I found the perfect songs.

Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

All I’ll say about my song choices is that “Not All That Glitters Is Gold.”

Ray Howard — RabbitJax Clothing

How important would you say is music to a successful runway? RabbitJax Clothing is highly inspired by music and the feelings of empowerment, individuality, and freedom of expression that come from listening to your favorite music. We believe it is a very important piece to a successful runway and getting your story to translate. When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later? Music isn’t the main driver behind designing the clothing, but it is a major factor for the collection as a whole. While designing listening to the right music keeps everything on the same page. As artists, we want to create everything we imagine but I think music helps as a guide for keeping the same storyline running throughout the entire collection. How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways? Choosing the best music for my runway shows is always a fun yet stressful thing to do! I ultimately choose the music/song that best fits the emotion and story of my collection (including the lyrics to the song) as well as the spirit of RabbitJax as a brand. For example, you will rarely see a RabbitJax collection being shown using a ballad, slow song, or something without words because as a brand RabbitJax Clothing wants to be a good source of inspiration and the power of positivity when dream chasing. Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise? This season I have chosen to use songs by Olivia Rodrigo starting with “Bad Idea Right?” I chose this because it isn’t a light pop genre song, it’s a kind of song that has a rock element to it but still has the same energy and movement as a pop song. The other song choices are by the same artist, but let’s keep it a secret story for the show to tell!

Sustainable: November 15th, 6 pm – 10 pm

Rachel Hazelwood — Hyacinth

How important would you say is music to a successful runway? Music is a crucial component of a runway segment through and through. It pulls the line together, brings confidence to the models, and engages the audience after you press play.

When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later? I have a Spotify playlist labeled as “runway music” that I’ve been slowly compiling over the last year because why not? I like to have this on hand for shows, and I prefer not to repeat the same song choices. I put my music together (with the technical help of my partner, Ryan) long before this clothing line was finished. I knew from the jump that I wanted 20 models, so I was excited to make a fun, lengthy track. How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways? It’s all about feel! If the song makes you want to strut, it’s a good start (specifically around 125 BPM lol). I like to choose songs that fall into the EDM genre due to the upbeat energy and focus on crowd involvement. I also try not to pick anything too repetitive or annoying, with dynamic swells throughout. After that, I walk it out to get the feel — even though I’m much shorter than my models and look much more awkward. It’s the most exciting thing in the world when it comes together on show night. Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?

A surprise, please!

Society: November 16th, 6 pm- 10 pm

Madison Van Der Lingen — MadVan Design

How important would you say is music to a successful runway? Extremely important. It sets the environment and vibe to build the world that your brand resides in. When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later? During my design process, I make a lot of mood board playlists that fuel my creative process exponentially and from there I will usually pick a few for the actual runway, promo videos, etc. How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways? Plenty of time and research. It needs to have a steady walkable pace, it has to have environmental elements like background noise (birds, wind, rain etc.) or I edit that in. For my runway, I want the audience to be emerged into a mystical experience that isn’t just visual. Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise? Shhhh, it’s too weird to explain at the moment.

Jenn Burback — Jenn Burback

How important would you say is music to a successful runway? I am a very music-driven designer and find that music is very important to a successful runway. It helps convey the story I am trying to express on the runway as well as leading up to the show. It helps inspire my designs and how I want to move forward with the feel of the runway itself. When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later? More often than not I usually design based around music. I am highly influenced and inspired by music and it’s almost always one of the first things that comes together for my runway shows. I will continue to revisit my music throughout the design process to determine if it still fits, but also to keep inspired. How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways? I usually hear the music and know that’s what I want to use, in some cases if I am unsure of what I want to use I tend to listen to music that I find inspiring and fitting for the collection. In the case of this collection, I heard the song I will be using for the runway and then started designing my collection. I always want my music to help tell the story that my collection represents. Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise? I tend to keep my music like my collections a surprise with sneak peeks leading up to the show. I will say I was heavily influenced by the music of Lainey Wilson for this collection and one of her songs will be used for the runway.

Couture: November 18th, 7 pm – 11 pm

Algernon Johnson — Sir Algernon