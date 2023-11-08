Stepping to the Beat: 6 Denver Fashion Week Designers On Choosing Runway Music

Fashion runways are immersive experiences for all involved. They are meant to engulf, wrap a crowd in beauty and offer them a glimpse into the designers’ worlds. They are moving, shaking, pulsating reflections of the designers’ souls, pure creativity brought to striking, fabulous life. Runways showcase a designer’s insecurities and quirks, idiosyncracies and obsessions and the love and joy and fear in their lives channeled into something beautiful.
Grab your Denver Fashion Week tickets here!
As such, designers control each aspect of their productions, ensuring each hair and piece of fabric is totally in its right place. However, a successful runway is about more than just the visual but the experience as a whole. This is why music is so important when building a production. It sets the tone and allows the crowd to feel what the designer intends them to feel, the love, the confidence and triumph, the anger and rebellion. Music solidifies the dream inherent to each meticulously crafted runway experience and lets it transcend the mundane physical plane and become something more, an idea, a hope that will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to bear witness.
This year, Denver Fashion Week has five main themes: Ready to Wear, Streetstyle, Sustainable, Society and Couture, each with its own respective night. 303 Magazine spoke with designers from each night in order to better understand how they choose the music that ties their productions together.
READ: Denver Fashion Week Announces Winners of Entertainer Contest
Streetstyle: November 14, 6 pm – 10 pm
Carter Cupp — The Boogeyman’s Closet
Ray Howard — RabbitJax Clothing
Sustainable: November 15th, 6 pm – 10 pm
Rachel Hazelwood — Hyacinth
How important would you say is music to a successful runway?
Music is a crucial component of a runway segment through and through. It pulls the line together, brings confidence to the models, and engages the audience after you press play.
When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later?
I have a Spotify playlist labeled as “runway music” that I’ve been slowly compiling over the last year because why not? I like to have this on hand for shows, and I prefer not to repeat the same song choices. I put my music together (with the technical help of my partner, Ryan) long before this clothing line was finished. I knew from the jump that I wanted 20 models, so I was excited to make a fun, lengthy track.
How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways?
It’s all about feel! If the song makes you want to strut, it’s a good start (specifically around 125 BPM lol). I like to choose songs that fall into the EDM genre due to the upbeat energy and focus on crowd involvement. I also try not to pick anything too repetitive or annoying, with dynamic swells throughout. After that, I walk it out to get the feel — even though I’m much shorter than my models and look much more awkward. It’s the most exciting thing in the world when it comes together on show night.
Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?
Society: November 16th, 6 pm- 10 pm
Madison Van Der Lingen — MadVan Design
How important would you say is music to a successful runway?
Extremely important. It sets the environment and vibe to build the world that your brand resides in.
When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later?
During my design process, I make a lot of mood board playlists that fuel my creative process exponentially and from there I will usually pick a few for the actual runway, promo videos, etc.
How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways?
Plenty of time and research. It needs to have a steady walkable pace, it has to have environmental elements like background noise (birds, wind, rain etc.) or I edit that in. For my runway, I want the audience to be emerged into a mystical experience that isn’t just visual.
Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?
Shhhh, it’s too weird to explain at the moment.
Jenn Burback — Jenn Burback
Couture: November 18th, 7 pm – 11 pm
Algernon Johnson — Sir Algernon
How important would you say is music to a successful runway?
The runway music is the icing on the cake, for me. After putting all of the ingredients together over the past several months, when it’s all mixed, baked, and cooled in the lab, the icing seals the deal.
When does music come into the equation? Do you think about it when designing or is it something that comes later?
The music surfaces for me once I’ve seen the collection come alive with the first few completed pieces. It’s magical.
How do you ultimately choose the music for your runways?
I choose the music based on the response I want from the attendees. In this particular case, I desire calmness in the room to invoke focus in the room.
Would you like to tell us what music you have chosen or would you like to keep it a surprise?
I chose “The Downton Abbey Suite” by Jartisto. The most prominent instrument is the piano, which immediately grabs your attention, yet allows the listener to focus on the designs while being soothed by the classical piano.