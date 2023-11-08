Models Prep for Denver Fashion Week’s Model Workshop

When the crowd settles into their chairs, the lights dim and the production begins, everyone cheers in awe for the designs showcased on stunning models, walking one foot directly in front of the other with an air of attitude.

What the audience doesn’t consider when watching models sashay down the runway is how many months of planning and preparation go into these relatively quick events. One of the critical pieces on the backside of production that makes the show that much more professional and elevated is having model workshops.

On Nov. 13, at York Street Yards, Denver Fashion Week (DFW) producer and model coordinator Nikki Strickler will host a training day for models interested in pursuing a career in the modeling industry.

The next workshop is part of the official Fashion Week schedule for November 15 and will teach fundamental model basics like posture, arm placements, turns, pivots, general etiquette and so much more.

Strickler explained that the schedule of the day is broken up into three sections. The day begins by going over frequently asked questions, coaching the models on how to walk on the runway, with one on one critiques and guidance, and ending with an open forum for any other questions that the models may have.

In the first part of the day, Strickler gives critical insight and advice into the modeling industry — including everything from the best runway shoes and taking accurate measurements, to model safety and marketing materials.

“I go over the basics of everything from casting appearance, personal information to have memorized, establishing what qualities in an agency are important to individual models who are considering seeking representation and model safety,” Strickler said.

Model Briana Moore, who started about two years ago, explained that the model workshops were a comfortable learning experience for her as a newer model.

“I think having these model workshops is very important because most models need a little confidence boost before the big day,” Moore said. “Modeling workshops don’t only help with your walk but I also believe they can make models less nervous because it can be very scary especially when it’s your first time on the runway.”

When moving into the runway portion of the workshop, Strickler’s method is to give visible examples of both feminine and masculine walks and encourage people to lean into whichever they are more comfortable with — allowing them the opportunity to present themselves in whatever way that will make them feel their best.

For Moore, who started modeling because she was insecure about her body, it’s incredibly important to feel embraced, truly like a part of the community — DFW has been able to be that space for her.

“Ever since I can remember, I always got bullied for my body and modeling was the only place I felt accepted,” Moore said. “My experience at DFW was amazing, I felt very comfortable and confident in the environment. I learned that modeling is very difficult but also beautiful because everyone is welcomed.”

Strickler creates content for each model workshop based on what she would have wanted to learn when she first started modeling 10 years ago. Whether a model wants to perfect their craft or is just starting, the model workshops can be beneficial for them and Strickler describes seeing progress in everyone.

“I’m always very impressed by the improvement and confidence change that can take place within the two hours we are granted together,” She said. “It’s important to me that every person who attends feels that they leave with the tools to be more successful in this industry, which is why I created an outline of everything we go over so they can continue to practice on their own.”

DFW hosts model workshops each season often before model castings to prepare those interested in auditioning for the upcoming season.

“[The workshops] are presented clearly and in a way that’s approachable in a pretty intimidating industry,” Strickler said. “It’s the perfect opportunity for models of all ages and experience levels to continue to educate themselves and work on their craft.”

