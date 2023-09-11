Denver Fashion Week Announces Fall ’23 Lineup and Tickets

Colorado’s all-inclusive and largest fashion event is back for another season scheduled for November 11-19. Denver Fashion Week (DFW) celebrates local, national and international fashion by bringing together some of the best upcoming and established designers.

Check out the DFW fall’23 designer lineup below and get your tickets here.

For the second season in a row, Guided by Humanity is this season’s nonprofit partner. Their mission is dedicated to inclusive and equitable health and wellness services for people living with disabilities, seen and unseen.

Day One: Ready to Wear Featuring St. John





Where: York Street Yards: 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 7-11 p.m.

Tickets: $40-145, purchase here

The Lowdown: Witness the craftsmanship of St John‘s designs. Founded in 1962 by Robert and Marie Gray, their creation of an iconic knit shift dress catapulted the fashion house to global notoriety. From chic dresses to elegant suits, this show is certainly noteworthy.

Day Two: Hair Show + Southwest Hairstyling Awards



Where: York Street Yards: 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 5-9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40-145, purchase here

The Lowdown: See some of the most prominent hairstylists in the world present their work on the runway. Then, celebrate the eighth annual Southwest Hairstyle Awards and honor some of the best hairstylists and hair colorists in the Southwest U.S. region.

Day Three: Model Workshop

Where: TBD

When: Monady Nov. 13 6-8 p.m.

Tickets: $50, purchase here

The Lowdown: Join Model Coordinator and Runway Producer, Nikki Strickler as she teaches a two hour model workshop focused on the ins and outs of the modeling industry. Learn about the fundamentals of walking on the runway, how to prepare for auditions, backstage etiquette and more.

Day Four: Streetwear and Sneakers

Where: York Street Yards: 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 6-1o p.m.

Tickets: $40-145, purchase here

The Lowdown: From limited edition to trendy streetwear brands, this event is a must see event for fashion enthusiasts and sneaker-heads. Wear your favorite sneakers and connect with like minded individuals as you watch The Boogeyman’s Closet, Stoked LA, Azuratrella, Rabbitjax Clothing, DFW Emerging Designer Challenge winner Okime Kollections, Kojo and Shadow Angles Clothing.

Day Five: Sustainable

Where: York Street Yards: 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 6-1o p.m.

Tickets: $40-145, purchase here

The Lowdown: Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of Denver’s sustainable movement. Connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about sustainability and see eco friendly brands like Hoohah, TheDenverGinger, Magg’s Rags, autumn olive crochet, Hyacinth, Reglow and Clay and Create.

Day Six: Society

Where: York Street Yards: 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 6-1o p.m.

Tickets: $40-145, purchase here

The Lowdown: From elegant evening gowns to cutting edge designs, Society night is definitely fit for any couture, upscale fashion enthusiasts. Experience the high end Denver fashion night and see brands like Geo in Style, Savaneli, Kit’s, Jenn Burback, Qi Zhou Design Studio, MadVan Design, Menez to Society, Arizona based brand Sueño LB, Mitosis and Emerging Designer Challenge winner J Lin Snider.

Day Seven: Couture

Where: York Street Yards: 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 7-11 p.m.

Tickets: $40-145, purchase here

The Lowdown: Experience the glitz and the glamour that comes with Couture. From hand sewn evening gowns to wedding ensembles, this night is perfect for any fashion aficionado. See local, national and international couture designers like seven year old fashion design prodigy Couture to the Max, luxury bridal and evening wear designer Guillermo Pharis, Wardrobe Stylist, Creative Director and Costume Designer Sir Algernon, Santiago, Narces, Lisa Marie Couture, Tara Hari Couture, Miss Victoria Regina with Motwurf and MOTWURF, an Austrian couture brand.

Day Eight: Kids Show

Where: York Street Yards: 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 3-6 p.m.

Tickets: $40-145, purchase here

The Lowdown: See some of Denver’s best kids brands take the runway. See Dragonwing Girl, Dream Dance Design, Factory Fashion, Dragonwing Girl x Katie Anderson and a runway dance performance by Cherry Creek Dance.

