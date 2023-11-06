4 Under-the-Radar Art Galleries in Denver You Need to Know About

As the Mile High City’s art scene continues to expand and flourish we want to make sure you’re in the know about a few of the lesser-known art galleries in Denver. So, we’re highlighting four galleries you might not know about, but should definitely check out! Each of these spaces has taken an innovative approach to the term “exhibition space” that sets them apart from their peers, and with exciting new shows opening this month, you don’t want to miss out.

Bell Projects

Where: 2822 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80206



The Lowdown: Bell Projects has found a new home across from City Park after relocating from its RiNo location last year. Built in 1907, this striking red brick building with a playful pop of lime green trim and arched facade holds the promise of something special. The space is shared with artist studios and local businesses, including avant-garde clothing brand Marginal Clothing, as the gallery decidedly orients itself towards the Denver community and shared artistic sensibility, as well as boasting a remarkable roster of contemporary art and artists.

The gallery’s upcoming show, Claudia Borfiga: In the Weeds opens November 3 and runs through the 26th. Borfiga, a British-born, Denver-based multimedia artist, works primarily in paper, textiles, and print. “My joy for the outdoors world is evident in the work I make, leaning into dreamscapes through the use of color and texture,” says Borfiga, describing her works of art.

New Projects

Where: 3758 Osage St., Denver, CO, 80211

The Lowdown: Located in the Highlands neighborhood, New Projects unveils The Vault, an exhibition space that reimagines the traditional “gallery” for the modern workspace. Opened in 2020, The Vault hints at the future of contemporary conceptual art in public spaces at what the company calls “the intersection between art and entrepreneurship,” hosting networking events, seminars with local curators and visionaries and art exhibitions in the gallery space.

Each year, New Projects invites a group of local artists to “collaborate” on an artistic project, providing financial and creative support from the parent company, Pardon. Notably, New Projects has partnered with two Denver-based artists Mario Zoots and Amber Cobb, who have been brought on as the curatorial manager and associate director of arts, respectively. Zoots collaborated with New Projects in 2020 and was featured in the recent solo exhibition, Tangerine Dreams earlier this year.

New Projects’ current installation, entitled Subtle Shifts, features work from the Pardon Collection and collaborating artists. The show is on view at The Vault now through March 29, 2024, by appointment. To schedule a tour, see the full list of featured artists or learn more about their programming, visit the New Projects website.

Alto Gallery

Where: 1900 35th St, Denver, CO 80216

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery is located in the RiNo Artpark, a repurposed artist space or “creative hub” developed in 2019 as part of an urban planning effort by the city to reinvigorate the area. Owned and operated by 501(c)(3) non-profit Birdseed Collective, this dynamic outdoor-indoor space promises “​​more than just the typical art gallery experience” according to Alto’s website.

The RiNo Art Park houses Satellite Studios (more affordable studio space), public outdoor space and seating with views of the mountains, mural projects and workshops. This is where you’ll find Alto Gallery, a contemporary fine art gallery founded in 2016, where you can feel the creative energy of the ArtPark permeating the gallery walls. As the Denver art scene continues to heat up, you can’t help but notice that Alto Galleries is in the center of it all.

Alto Galleries’ upcoming show Blueprints: From Takeover to Makeover, featuring artist Frank Kwiatkowski opens on November 3 and runs through the 25. Kwiatkowski is a Denver-based multimedia artist who is best known for his relief prints, which he has coined “conecuts,” for his use of the traffic cone as a template.

Understudy

Where: 890 C 14th St, Denver, CO 80202

The Lowdown: Located in just over 700 square feet of space, Understudy, an art incubator, redefines the meaning of an exhibition space. Located in an “incubator” on the corner of 890 C 14th St in the theater district, Understudy is funded, operated and curated by the Denver Theater District. Don’t be fooled by the size, as this small art installation space is a powerhouse of contemporary art installations and innovative curation. It has featured some of Denver’s most talented young artists, specializing in contemporary art that often veers on conceptual or experimental, becoming a window (literally and metaphorically) into the cultural and artistic movements taking place in Denver.

Understudy’s upcoming show features local artists and illustrators Talia G da Silva and Autumn Rose. Entitled The Inevitable — opening on November 5 and running through December 3.