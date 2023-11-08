Snow has fallen officially marking a new chapter of Colorado fashion. The winter months have begun, and with that, it’s time to make the transition in your closet to warmer clothing. From gaining insight to the latest winter trends to new places to shop, here are 8 fashion events happening this November in Colorado.

Denver Fashion Week

When: November 11-19, 2023

Where: York Street Yards — 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: $50-$145 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Prepare yourself as the largest Colorado fashion event makes its return. Attend DFW and be the first to view new collections from local, national and international designers. With 7 different nights featuring different attire, you are sure to find something you will love. Join DFW for a night of music, food, and fashion. Don’t forget to attend the after parties after the shows are done.

Day 1: Ready to wear

Day 2: Southwest Hairstyling Awards

Day 3: Model Workshop

Day 4: Street Style & Sneakers

Day 5: Sustainable

Day 6: Society

Day 7: Couture

Day 8: Kids Show

BitterSweetDolor Launch Party

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Where: Factory Fashion Stanley — 2501 Dallas St. Suite 200, Aurora, CO 80010

Admission: Free

What to Expect: After a brief hiatus, BitterSweetDolor is ready to unveil their new 2023 collection. Be the first to witness this new collection up close while you enjoy great music and various forms of entertainment. Eat delicious food and sip delicious drinks while chatting with fellow fashion enthusiasts. Whether you have been a long time supporter or are just hearing of the brand now, BitterSweetDolor would love your presence at this launch party.

Sustainable Couture: An Upcycle Fashion Show

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Where: Rag+Bale — 1401 Zuni St, Denver, CO 80204

Admission: $10 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Stop by this runway show to support local designers and Avant Garde. At this show, the designers have been challenged to create one-of-a-kind looks from a variety of donated clothing. Upon completion of the runway show, the audience will get the opportunity to bid on the styled outfits, in which all proceeds will be donated to Avant Garde.

Annual Holiday Fashion Show At Stanley

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace—2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO 80010

Admission: $20 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Head over to Stanley Marketplace for the return of the annual holiday fashion show. View the latest works of local and non-local designers alike. Get inspiration for your holiday wardrobe during this glamorous fashion show. Plan a night out with friends and get in the holiday spirit. Stick around for shopping, drinks, and discounts.

Boulder Fashion Week

When: Friday, November 10-Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Where: Avalon Ballroom — 6185 Arapahoe Rd, Boulder, CO 80303

Admission: $40 (Purchase a ticket here)

What to Expect: Boulder Fashion Week comes to Colorado to celebrate one thing: fashion. Stop by for a night of music, drinks, fashion, and more. Shop the works of local designers fresh off the runway. You might just find your new favorite trend at Boulder Fashion Week.

Cozy Winter Clothing Drive

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 3-6 p.m.

Where: One Shot Back — 2134 Curtis St. Suite 101, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free (Reserve a spot here)

What to Expect: This year, Denver Public Schools have reported a significant increase in the number of homeless students, with approximately 2,000 students experiencing homelessness. This means that approximately one homeless child can be found in every classroom, marking a 30 percent increase for the current school year alone,” stated Young Visionaries for Tomorrow.

Cold weather gear is something many children don’t have access to, yet they need. Join Young Visionaries for Tomorrow in helping these children. Donate coats, sweaters, scarfs, gloves, and more. These items of clothing will be directly donated to the Denver Public School System and distributed to students who need them most.

Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel — 1550 Court Pl, Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $650-$1,300 (Purchase a ticket here)

What to Expect: Do you want to be part of the largest fundraiser for Down Syndrome? Purchase a ticket for the “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show and enjoy a night of fun and fashion. Sip on cocktails, eat fantastic food, watch a great runway show, and support an amazing cause. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the medical care and research at the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Sustainable Fashion Workshop

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Collective Community Arts Center—201 N. Public Rd, Lafayette, CO 80204

Admission: $10 (Drop-in)

What to Expect: To conclude a month of fashion events in Colorado, join this workshop and learn how you can help fashion become more sustainable. Presented by Shelly Gottschamer, an apparel supply chain veteran, learn the in’s and out’s of the fashion supply chain and gain education on the social and environmental impacts of fashion. Learn more about this workshop here.