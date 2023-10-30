As Denver Fashion Week approaches, so do the after-parties. The first will be after opening night on Nov. 11. Held at Villa Denver, if you enjoy a night full of food, fashion, and music — look no further the after-parties will be a great place for you.

However, a struggle with any fashion related event is deciding what to wear. From casual sweaters to gowns, here are three different outfit ideas to wear to the DFW after-parties, inspired by previous partiers.

Purchase your tickets to DFW here.

Leather

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Leather is a staple in everyone’s closet and the DFW after parties are the perfect opportunity to play around with the different leather styles. From a vintage jacket to a mini skirt, leather will never let you down. In past DFW seasons, many partiers wore leather blazers, skirts, jackets, tops, and more. DFW takes place during the fall, winter transition so leather is the perfect way to be stylish while also staying warm.

Add a pair of leather gloves to create more dimension in your outfit, as well as keep warm throughout the night. Wear a stylish leather belt to bring attention to the small details of your look or a leather newspaper boy hat is another option on trend.

When it comes to this material, the options are endless.

Layers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Although broad in definition, layers were seen everywhere at past DFW afterparties. When it comes to layering in the modern age, Coco Chanel’s rule is reversed: before you go out, always put one more thing on.

Layering can be achieved through stacking jewelry, adding a large scarf, draping a jacket over your shoulders or even adding a pair of sunglasses. You can also use layering to create more drama in your outfit. Wear a pair of opera gloves with an informal outfit to challenge fashion norms.

Wear multiple layers of socks to connect the color scheme of your outfit. Fashion is always looking to be challenged, and layering can achieve just that.

Asymmetry

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Asymmetry allows you to create an outfit that stands out from the crowd while also providing dimension to an outfit. This trend is incredibly fluid — it comes in all colors, shapes, materials and lengths.

When it comes to asymmetry, don’t let yourself get stuck in a box. Dresses and skirts aren’t the only pieces of clothing that have this interesting silhouette. Jackets, shirts, hats and more can all possess this quality. Wear a two-toned shirt where both sides are different lengths. Try out a jacket that fits longer to one side than the other.

Additionally, asymmetry isn’t just the difference in length between the left and right side. Play around with having high-low, or low-high, dresses and jackets. This simple change to your silhouette can be what changes an outfit from overworn to never seen before.

With a total of three DFW after parties (the two others TBD), experiment with looks you’ve only dreamt of wearing.

Purchase your tickets to DFW here.

Photos by Roxanna Carrasco and Julia VonDreele