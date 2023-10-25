Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/25 – 10/29

As always, the city is booming with exciting Halloween-themed activities, which will begin wrapping up this week as the holiday finally approaches. Be sure to get your share of the fun while it lasts in Denver.

Dress your furry friend up in their best Halloween costume for a photoshoot at Limelight, attend Sensatia Cirque Cabaret’s Dark Desires Halloween Ball, the Día de Muertos Parade & Festival at Civic Center Park or see the Spiders Around the World at the Butterfly Pavilion.

For music this week, we have a wonderful lineup of artists including P!nk, Marc Rebillet, Champagne Drip, Shpongle and the Colorado Symphony.

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is hosting a spooky spirited pairing dinner, La Bouche Wine Bar has a pumpkin painting party available, a “Halloweeegan Bash” will ensue over at Town Hall Collaborative and Curate Mercantile is teaming up with The Sugared Canvas for a cookie pop-up shop.

Denver Fashion Week

When: Nov. 11 – 19

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $40+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Fall 2023. Collections from local, national, and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. The nationally acclaimed show occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. DFW tickets always sell out, make sure to reserve yours at the link provided above.

For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE.

P!nk

When: Oct. 25, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $180+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: P!nk has created many hits throughout her career, “So What,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” “What About Us” — the list goes on and on. Her rock-influenced pop allows listeners to listen, jam, yell the lyrics and dance. She is well-known for her incredible live performances where she often wears a harness to fly above the audience while she sings. This week she will be joined by Grouplove as the opener at Ball Arena, who you probably also know from songs like “Tongue Tied” or “Ways to Go.”

Marc Rebillet

When: Oct. 26, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $49+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Marc Rebillet is an American electronic musician that became popular really from his goofy, improvised funk and hip-hop electronic music on YouTube. He primarily uses a loop station and keyboard while he creates vocals and freestyles comical lyrics over a beat.

Champagne Drip

When: Oct. 27, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Champagne Drip is the bass music production project of Sam Pool. Champagne Drip’s sound is a blend of dubstep, experimental bass, along with psychedelic and melodic electronic music.

ShpongleDroid

When: Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $88+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: You may have heard of Shpongle but are wondering what exactly “ShpongleDroid” is. Shpongle’s intriguing psytrance tracks that are the creation of Simon Posford, will be joined by the visionary art of Andrew “Android” Jones. Jones is a revered digital artist, especially in the electronic music community.

Halloween Spooktacular!

When: Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Sunday event is “for all boys and ghouls!” The family-friendly concert will feature music from films, television and more, with costume-wearing encouraged. The repertoire will entail 60 – 90 minutes of music from various works: The Sourcerer’s Apprentice, Psycho and more.

Spooky & Spirited Pairing Dinner

When: Oct. 25, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO

Cost: $80, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Take the trip over to Ironton for a special dinner with a welcome appetizer and cocktail, three course dinner, three cocktail pairings, spirit tasting and live music. Guests can expect seasonal artisanal meats, smoked succotash, squash, house-made lamb meatballs and a spooky trifle.

Pumpkin Painting Party

When: Oct. 26, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: La Bouche Wine Bar, 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: To get those Thursday evening craft vibes flowing, make a trip to La Bouche Wine Bar to decorate pumpkins with paint and flowers. Don’t worry about bringing any of your own supplies, as they will be provided along with patches and patterns. With all the art goods available, guests are able to focus solely on getting their beverages and wine from the Wine Bar to get the creative juices flowing.

Halloweeegan Bash

When: Oct. 27, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This one is for the vegans! Swing by the Town Hall Collaborative with the kiddos and try some vegan eats, sweets, games, contests, raffles, peep the costumes, drinks, live music, tarot readings, flash tattoos, face painting and more.

Halloween Cookie Pop-Up Shop

When: Oct. 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Curate Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd. #150, Centennial, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Sometimes the events of Halloween can be loud or require a lot of effort and energy to get out of the house and dress up. This cookie pop-up shop is the perfect alternative for those looking for a quieter, more relaxed way to get into the spirit of the holiday.

Supper Club at The Woods

When: Oct. 29, 6:30 – 9 pm.

Where: The Source Hotel + Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $60, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Supper Club is featuring a late-fall menu with a four-course pumpkin-inspired tasting menu curated by Chef Mark Biesecker. This experience at The Woods will be perfectly cozy for a fall night, along with a candlelit ambiance.

Halloween Dog Photoshoot

When: Oct. 25, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Limelight Denver, 1600 Wewatta St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: We all love our furry friends, and when are they cuter than in a Halloween costume? Bring your dog over to this Halloween-themed event at Limelight Denver with complimentary dog portraits and treats while getting some lifelong photos of your pet.

One Square Foot Fundraiser & Anonymous Art Sale

When: Oct. 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This special fundraiser and anonymous art sale will feature works from over 100 artists for $150 each, highlighting the 15 years of RedLine’s Artists-in-Residency, Resident Alumni, Reach program and Satellite Studios. The event co-hosted by Bill Nelson and Geoffrey Shamos will also entail a cocktail reception, tacos and margaritas, pop-up art installations, and awards for the best costume according to the theme of “Art and artists throughout history.”

SENSATIA, CIRQUE CABARET

When: Oct. 27, 7 or 9:30 p.m., Dark Desires Halloween Ball: Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3001 Walnut Street

Cost: $55 – $104 buy tickets here

Lowdown: Prepare to be transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated craft cocktails. Brought to life by internationally renowned Quixotic, Sensatia promises a stunningly seductive encounter like no other.

Día de Muertos Parade & Festival

When: Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Celebrate and honor your loved ones who have passed this Saturday with the Día de Muertos Parade & Festival. The parade will run from 11 am – 12:30 p.m. at 7th and Santa Fe Dr., making its way toward 13th St. and Mariposa with five floats, marching bands, ballet folkloricos, firetrucks, catrinas, Coco characters, lowriders, dancing horses and more.

Spiders Around the World

When: Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, CO

Cost: $9.95 – $12.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Butterfly Pavilion is transformed into a limited-time exhibition for “Spiders Around the World,” through Oct. 31. More than 20 different tarantula species from across the globe will be available to view in an 80-foot spider zone. Conquer your fears and become friends with the little creatures this weekend.