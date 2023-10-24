This Week in Concerts: Duke Dumont, Don Broco, P!NK and more

The end of October’s rapidly approaching and that means it’s Halloween Weekend here in Denver! The concert schedule is totally loaded with shows for all musical tastes,\ and there’s tons of spooky Halloween dance parties on the list this week too.
Duke Dumont, the “producer’s producer”, is making his headlining Red Rocks debut on Friday, 10/27. Bringing along Hayden James, Ewan McVicar, CJ., and Devault along with him, this show is sure to be one of the best Red Rocks shows this season.
For fans of mosh pits, Don Broco is delivering their British hard rock and roll to the Gothic Theatre on 10/28, and Stuck is making the rounds from Chicago here at the Hi-Dive on 10/26 – headbanging encouraged.
P!NK brings the TRUSTFALL Tour to the Ball Arena on 10/25, which is sure to be one of the wildest shows the Ball Arena will be graced with this year! Spooky season is in full swing, and Denver’s got the shows to match – stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
10/27 – I.Jordan + Latmun
10/28 – Option4
10/29 – Black Loops
Ball Arena
10/25 – P!nk
10/27 – Guns N’ Roses
The Black Box
10/24 – Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays: Roel Funcken with Internet Child, Jacknomadic and Furtha
10/26 – Sub.mission Presents: Alix Perez (140 Set) with Von D, Atek and Sub.mission Residents
10/27 – Zebbler Encanti Experience with ProJect Aspect and DNA Proxi
10/28 – Introspekt x Bored Lord with Libuše and Sectra
The Black Box Lounge
10/26 – Social Business: Satori.C, Schmid-e and Cheeks
10/27 – Konkrete Jungle Mile High: Dan Laino, Solid, John Glist, Medicated Drums and Ruff Revival Crew
10/28 – Bio Bass Buds: Leumas, Fauhx, Jush, Subculture and Ottoman
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/26 – Fistmitts – Tribute to The Misfits with Van Zeppelin and New Ben Franklins
10/27 – Kody West with Garrett Bryan
10/28 – Moonlight Bloomn with Sour Magic, Dry Ice and Psilocyborne
10/29 – Bluphoria with Noah Vonne, The Disasters and Sunstoney
The Bluebird Theater
10/24 – Stephen Sanchez with Stephen Day
10/25 – Adddison Grace with Madilyn Mei and Brye
10/26 – French 79 with Terror Jr.
10/27 – Stop Light Observations with Little Bird
10/28 – Rawayana
10/29 – Adore Delano
10/30 – Allah-Las with Sam Burton
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/24 – Long Beach Dub Allstars with Passafire and Mindstate
10/25 – Flo Milli with Maiya The Don
10/26 – SHiFT Feat. Chee with Cloud_D, Omnist, W/Out and Just Connor
10/27 – Dopapod and Tauk Superjam with DJ Mongo (Dual Venue)
10/28 – Tauk Moore and Dopapod with DJ Sleepy (Dual Venue)
10/29 – Jacquees with Nick Lavelle
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/24 – Est Gee with Skimike and Donwon
10/25 – Mike Dimes and Dro Kenji
10/26 – Zach Nugent’s Dead Set with Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler
10/27 – Doom Flamingo with Shwarma (Dual Venue)
10/28 – Doom Flamingo with Dandu (Dual Venue)
10/30 – OMB Peezy with 100PackSavy X Project Nay
The Church
10/26 – Zomboy
10/27 – Boys Noize.
10/28 – Halloweekend 2023
Club Vinyl
10/27 – Halloweekend 2023
10/28 – Sohmi
10/28 – Bass Ops: Inf1n1te X Auto
Dazzle
10/25 – Linda Maich
10/26 – Dave Corbus and Mark Patterson Present Dale Bruning Tribute
10/27 – Ken Walker Sextet
10/27 – Sarah Mount and the Rushmores
10/28 – Kids’ Matinee – The Playmakers Family Brunch presents: Treasure Island
10/28 – Same Cloth with Monique Brooks Roberts
10/29 – Dazzle Brunch with Sonya Walker.
10/29 – The Sax Syndicate
10/30 – CCJA: Bebop Police & Jazz Messengers
Globe Hall
10/24 – This Is The Kit with Rozi Plain
10/26 – The Ephinjis with LEGS. The Band, Interpretive Tyranny and Flak
10/27 – Vincent Neil Emerson with Zephaniah Ohora (Night 1)
10/28 – Vincent Neil Emerson with Zephaniah Ohora (Night 2)
10/29 – Jonathan Bree with Marion Raw
Goosetown Tavern
10/27 – Halloween Rock Party
10/29 – Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys
The Gothic Theatre
10/24 – Blonde Redhead with Angelica Garcia
10/27 – Raye with Absolutely
10/28 – Don Broco & the Home Team with Skyler Acord and The Color
10/30 – Phillip Phillips with Jonah Kagen
The Grizzly Rose
10/27 – The Cadillac Three
10/28 – The Grizzly Rose Halloween Ball
Herb’s
10/24 – B3 Jazz Jam
10/25 – Hump Day Funk Jam
10/26 – Dave Randon Trio
10/27 – Luffkid and the Funky Munkz
10/28 – Luffkid and the Funky Munkz
10/29 – Venus Cruz
10/23 – Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
10/25 – Cheezmin Park with Stereo Collision
10/26 – Monster Mash Halloween Party
10/27 – Maris The Great with The F.O.D.
10/28 – The Fabulous Boogienauts
10/29 – The Spooky Boogie Bash
Hi-Dive
10/25 – Goldies With DJ $6,000,000
10/26 – Stuck with Forty Feet Tall and Dry Ice
10/27 – Julian St. Nightmare with Hex Cassette, Team Nonexistent and Sell Farm
10/28 – Halloween Covers Show – Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Roky Erickson, and Misfits
10/29 – Deathchant with Eaglewing and Fast N Lööse
Knew Conscious
10/27 – Freddy Todd with Cosmic Trigger and AXJA
10/28 – Toadface with Cosmic Trigger and Mr. Analogue
Larimer Lounge
10/24 – Jervis Campbell with Nathan Colberg (Night 2)
10/25 – grentperez with Nep
10/26 – Lab Thursdays with Terrawave, Brotha Nature and Dooley
10/27 – Sorcha Richardson with PAPA
10/27 – Open House Residency: Baggage Claim Collective with Jefe, Chrispy Chris, Type One and Saul GuccI
10/28 – Cinco, Evco, GUDKNGHT and Adin
10/28 – Mija with Sam Burt and Tokiyoh
10/28 -Treehouse DJ Set – Macefacekilla
10/29 – The Dark Pops with 2 Seconds to Denver and Vandhali
Lost Lake
10/24 – Mikaela Davis with Julie Davis
10/26 – Slow Magic with Beacon Bloom and Mux Mool
10/27 – Cock Pushup (A Tribute to Tenacious D) withh Bury Mia (playing songs from the Tony Hawk soundtrack) + The Losers Club (a KISS tribute)
10/28 – Under The Rug with DREAMiBOI and Edith
10/29 – Saints Of Never After with Your Own Medicine, Fighting the Phoenix, Native Blu and Underseer
Marquis Theater
10/25 – Magnolia Park
10/26 – Pop Punk Nite
10/28 – Eloisel
Meow Wolf
10/27 – Two Lanes with Northern Form
10/28 – 2nd Annual SpooKiki Ball
Mission Ballroom
10/26 – Bullet For My Valentine with Of Mice And Men and Vended
10/27 – Champagne Drip And Friends
10/28 – Streetlight Manifesto with Bandits of the Acoustic Revolution
10/29 – Teddy Swims with Zinadelphia
10/30 – LP with Vèritè
Nocturne
10/25 – Matt Skellenger Quartet – Honoring Ron Miles
10/26 – The Jack Dunlevie Trio
10/27 – Jonathan Powell Latin Jazz Quintet
10/28 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet
10/29 – Taylor Clay Quartet: Jazz informed by Modern Art – Finale Show
Number Thirty Eight
10/25 – Wes Watkins
10/27 – DJ Drake
The Ogden Theatre
10/25 – Stephen Sanchez with Stephen Day
10/27 – Eric Nam with Jamie Miller
10/28 – Dean Lewis with Sara Kays
10/31 – Wheeler Walker, Jr. with Channing Wilson
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/26 – Zepparella
10/27 – Los Rakas, Selecta C and Yucasoul
10/28 – Halloween Dance Party
10/30 – JoJo Hermann Plays Nosferatu – A Symphony Of Horror
10/30 – JoJo Hermann & Immortal Enemies with Eric Martinez
The Oriental Theater
10/24 – Wolves In The Throne Room
10/25 – Mike Tramp
10/26 – Flying High Again
10/27 – Guerrilla Radio (Rage Against the Machine)
10/28 – Emo Night Brooklyn – Halloween Edition
10/29 – Resurrection Of The Dancing Dead
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/24 – Gryffin with Lost Frequencies, BUNT. and Lizzy Jane
10/25 – Gryffin with Lost Frequencies, BUNT. and Lizzy Jane
10/26 – Marc Rebillet with Emily King and Harry Mack
10/27 – Duke Dumont with Hayden James, Ewan McVicar, Devault, and CJ.
10/28 – Tale Of Us with Cassian
10/29 – Madeon with BAYNK, Amtrac, and Spirit Motel
10/30 – $UICIDEBOY$ with Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, and Ramierz
Roxy Broadway
10/24 – Nicholas Fennel
10/25 – Immediate Music #5: Joe Sampson / Adam Baumeister / King Bee
10/26 – Beom / Random Temple
10/27 – The Songwriters Joint Present Bob Barrick & Steven Taylor With Special Guest Roger Bartlett
10/27 – Mind Shrine / Mlady / Fuya Fuya
10/28 – Colton Fox
Roxy Theatre
10/27 – Swifty Mcvay
10/28 – Sling Fist
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/24 – Supercrush, Broken Record, Supreme Joy and Fishlegs
10/25 – Botfly, circling over, Volatile and Rumble Young Man Rumble
10/26 – E.T., Princess Dewclaw, Tepid, and Desasociado
10/27 – Pretending with Truck Pussy, Spit, Gunk, Crypts of Golgotha, Falu-red and Aswel
10/28 – Halloween Ball with Doom Scroll, Fables of the Fall, Pretty.Loud and Damn Selene
Skylark Lounge
10/25 – Gila Teen with Amazing Adventures and Velvet Horns
10/26 – Songwriter’s Round with Kyle Warner, Derek Dames Ohl and Amy Martin
10/27 – Bison Bone (Album Release Show) with The Patti Fiasco
10/28 – Gilla Band with Bambara
Summit
10/26 – Dax
10/28 – Kev Herrera
10/30 – High On Fire
Your Mom’s House
10/25 – Disco Lust
10/26 – GLIMPSE Vol. 2
10/27 – BASSment Experiments: Nyquist + More
10/30 – Rhyme & Reason Hip-Hop Night