This Week in Concerts: Duke Dumont, Don Broco, P!NK and more

The end of October’s rapidly approaching and that means it’s Halloween Weekend here in Denver! The concert schedule is totally loaded with shows for all musical tastes,\ and there’s tons of spooky Halloween dance parties on the list this week too.

Duke Dumont, the “producer’s producer”, is making his headlining Red Rocks debut on Friday, 10/27. Bringing along Hayden James, Ewan McVicar, CJ., and Devault along with him, this show is sure to be one of the best Red Rocks shows this season.

For fans of mosh pits, Don Broco is delivering their British hard rock and roll to the Gothic Theatre on 10/28, and Stuck is making the rounds from Chicago here at the Hi-Dive on 10/26 – headbanging encouraged.

P!NK brings the TRUSTFALL Tour to the Ball Arena on 10/25, which is sure to be one of the wildest shows the Ball Arena will be graced with this year! Spooky season is in full swing, and Denver’s got the shows to match – stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.

10/27 – I.Jordan + Latmun

10/28 – Option4

10/29 – Black Loops

10/25 – P!nk

10/27 – Guns N’ Roses

10/24 – Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays: Roel Funcken with Internet Child, Jacknomadic and Furtha

10/26 – Sub.mission Presents: Alix Perez (140 Set) with Von D, Atek and Sub.mission Residents

10/27 – Zebbler Encanti Experience with ProJect Aspect and DNA Proxi

10/28 – Introspekt x Bored Lord with Libuše and Sectra

10/26 – Social Business: Satori.C, Schmid-e and Cheeks

10/27 – Konkrete Jungle Mile High: Dan Laino, Solid, John Glist, Medicated Drums and Ruff Revival Crew

10/28 – Bio Bass Buds: Leumas, Fauhx, Jush, Subculture and Ottoman

10/26 – Fistmitts – Tribute to The Misfits with Van Zeppelin and New Ben Franklins

10/27 – Kody West with Garrett Bryan

10/28 – Moonlight Bloomn with Sour Magic, Dry Ice and Psilocyborne

10/29 – Bluphoria with Noah Vonne, The Disasters and Sunstoney

10/24 – Stephen Sanchez with Stephen Day

10/25 – Adddison Grace with Madilyn Mei and Brye

10/26 – French 79 with Terror Jr.

10/27 – Stop Light Observations with Little Bird

10/28 – Rawayana

10/29 – Adore Delano

10/30 – Allah-Las with Sam Burton

10/24 – Long Beach Dub Allstars with Passafire and Mindstate

10/25 – Flo Milli with Maiya The Don

10/26 – SHiFT Feat. Chee with Cloud_D, Omnist, W/Out and Just Connor

10/27 – Dopapod and Tauk Superjam with DJ Mongo (Dual Venue)

10/28 – Tauk Moore and Dopapod with DJ Sleepy (Dual Venue)

10/29 – Jacquees with Nick Lavelle

10/24 – Est Gee with Skimike and Donwon

10/25 – Mike Dimes and Dro Kenji

10/26 – Zach Nugent’s Dead Set with Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler

10/27 – Doom Flamingo with Shwarma (Dual Venue)

10/28 – Doom Flamingo with Dandu (Dual Venue)

10/30 – OMB Peezy with 100PackSavy X Project Nay

10/26 – Zomboy

10/27 – Boys Noize.

10/28 – Halloweekend 2023

10/27 – Halloweekend 2023

10/28 – Sohmi

10/28 – Bass Ops: Inf1n1te X Auto

10/25 – Linda Maich

10/26 – Dave Corbus and Mark Patterson Present Dale Bruning Tribute

10/27 – Ken Walker Sextet

10/27 – Sarah Mount and the Rushmores

10/28 – Kids’ Matinee – The Playmakers Family Brunch presents: Treasure Island

10/28 – Same Cloth with Monique Brooks Roberts

10/29 – Dazzle Brunch with Sonya Walker.

10/29 – The Sax Syndicate

10/30 – CCJA: Bebop Police & Jazz Messengers

10/24 – This Is The Kit with Rozi Plain

10/26 – The Ephinjis with LEGS. The Band, Interpretive Tyranny and Flak

10/27 – Vincent Neil Emerson with Zephaniah Ohora (Night 1)

10/28 – Vincent Neil Emerson with Zephaniah Ohora (Night 2)

10/29 – Jonathan Bree with Marion Raw

10/27 – Halloween Rock Party

10/29 – Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys

10/24 – Blonde Redhead with Angelica Garcia

10/27 – Raye with Absolutely

10/28 – Don Broco & the Home Team with Skyler Acord and The Color

10/30 – Phillip Phillips with Jonah Kagen

10/27 – The Cadillac Three

10/28 – The Grizzly Rose Halloween Ball

10/24 – B3 Jazz Jam

10/25 – Hump Day Funk Jam

10/26 – Dave Randon Trio

10/27 – Luffkid and the Funky Munkz

10/28 – Luffkid and the Funky Munkz

10/29 – Venus Cruz

10/23 – Monday Night Jazz Jam

10/25 – Cheezmin Park with Stereo Collision

10/26 – Monster Mash Halloween Party

10/27 – Maris The Great with The F.O.D.

10/28 – The Fabulous Boogienauts

10/29 – The Spooky Boogie Bash

10/25 – Goldies With DJ $6,000,000

10/26 – Stuck with Forty Feet Tall and Dry Ice

10/27 – Julian St. Nightmare with Hex Cassette, Team Nonexistent and Sell Farm

10/28 – Halloween Covers Show – Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Roky Erickson, and Misfits

10/29 – Deathchant with Eaglewing and Fast N Lööse

10/27 – Freddy Todd with Cosmic Trigger and AXJA

10/28 – Toadface with Cosmic Trigger and Mr. Analogue

10/24 – Jervis Campbell with Nathan Colberg (Night 2)

10/25 – grentperez with Nep

10/26 – Lab Thursdays with Terrawave, Brotha Nature and Dooley

10/27 – Sorcha Richardson with PAPA

10/27 – Open House Residency: Baggage Claim Collective with Jefe, Chrispy Chris, Type One and Saul GuccI

10/28 – Cinco, Evco, GUDKNGHT and Adin

10/28 – Mija with Sam Burt and Tokiyoh

10/28 -Treehouse DJ Set – Macefacekilla

10/29 – The Dark Pops with 2 Seconds to Denver and Vandhali

10/24 – Mikaela Davis with Julie Davis

10/26 – Slow Magic with Beacon Bloom and Mux Mool

10/27 – Cock Pushup (A Tribute to Tenacious D) withh Bury Mia (playing songs from the Tony Hawk soundtrack) + The Losers Club (a KISS tribute)

10/28 – Under The Rug with DREAMiBOI and Edith

10/29 – Saints Of Never After with Your Own Medicine, Fighting the Phoenix, Native Blu and Underseer

10/25 – Magnolia Park

10/26 – Pop Punk Nite

10/28 – Eloisel

10/27 – Two Lanes with Northern Form

10/28 – 2nd Annual SpooKiki Ball

10/26 – Bullet For My Valentine with Of Mice And Men and Vended

10/27 – Champagne Drip And Friends

10/28 – Streetlight Manifesto with Bandits of the Acoustic Revolution

10/29 – Teddy Swims with Zinadelphia

10/30 – LP with Vèritè

10/25 – Matt Skellenger Quartet – Honoring Ron Miles

10/26 – The Jack Dunlevie Trio

10/27 – Jonathan Powell Latin Jazz Quintet

10/28 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet

10/29 – Taylor Clay Quartet: Jazz informed by Modern Art – Finale Show

10/25 – Wes Watkins

10/27 – DJ Drake

10/25 – Stephen Sanchez with Stephen Day

10/27 – Eric Nam with Jamie Miller

10/28 – Dean Lewis with Sara Kays

10/31 – Wheeler Walker, Jr. with Channing Wilson

10/26 – Zepparella

10/27 – Los Rakas, Selecta C and Yucasoul

10/28 – Halloween Dance Party

10/30 – JoJo Hermann Plays Nosferatu – A Symphony Of Horror

10/30 – JoJo Hermann & Immortal Enemies with Eric Martinez

10/24 – Wolves In The Throne Room

10/25 – Mike Tramp

10/26 – Flying High Again

10/27 – Guerrilla Radio (Rage Against the Machine)

10/28 – Emo Night Brooklyn – Halloween Edition

10/29 – Resurrection Of The Dancing Dead

10/24 – Gryffin with Lost Frequencies, BUNT. and Lizzy Jane

10/25 – Gryffin with Lost Frequencies, BUNT. and Lizzy Jane

10/26 – Marc Rebillet with Emily King and Harry Mack

10/27 – Duke Dumont with Hayden James, Ewan McVicar, Devault, and CJ.

10/28 – Tale Of Us with Cassian

10/29 – Madeon with BAYNK, Amtrac, and Spirit Motel

10/30 – $UICIDEBOY$ with Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, and Ramierz

10/24 – Nicholas Fennel

10/25 – Immediate Music #5: Joe Sampson / Adam Baumeister / King Bee

10/26 – Beom / Random Temple

10/27 – The Songwriters Joint Present Bob Barrick & Steven Taylor With Special Guest Roger Bartlett

10/27 – Mind Shrine / Mlady / Fuya Fuya

10/28 – Colton Fox

10/27 – Swifty Mcvay

10/28 – Sling Fist

10/24 – Supercrush, Broken Record, Supreme Joy and Fishlegs

10/25 – Botfly, circling over, Volatile and Rumble Young Man Rumble

10/26 – E.T., Princess Dewclaw, Tepid, and Desasociado

10/27 – Pretending with Truck Pussy, Spit, Gunk, Crypts of Golgotha, Falu-red and Aswel

10/28 – Halloween Ball with Doom Scroll, Fables of the Fall, Pretty.Loud and Damn Selene

10/25 – Gila Teen with Amazing Adventures and Velvet Horns

10/26 – Songwriter’s Round with Kyle Warner, Derek Dames Ohl and Amy Martin

10/27 – Bison Bone (Album Release Show) with The Patti Fiasco

10/28 – Gilla Band with Bambara

10/26 – Dax

10/28 – Kev Herrera

10/30 – High On Fire

10/25 – Disco Lust

10/26 – GLIMPSE Vol. 2

10/27 – BASSment Experiments: Nyquist + More

10/30 – Rhyme & Reason Hip-Hop Night