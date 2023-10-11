Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/11 – 10/15

Spooky season is here and Denver is prepared with murder mystery dinners, Tim Burton pop-up bars and trick-or-treat cocktail experiences — as well as the Reptilian Nation Expo — which may be just as creepy as the Halloween-themed events.

Just a few acts we have taking the stage this week are Gus Dapperton, Whyte Fang, Zac Brown Band, Midland and Mason Jennings. Other than mystery dinners and pop-up bars, there is also Whiskey Wednesday at the Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge and Golden’s beer tasting and chili cookoff.

Last but not least, we have the Indigenous Film & Arts festival, a new ski film from Faction Collective, the Jackalope Art Festival and more.

Denver Fashion Week

When: Nov. 11 – 19

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $40+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Fall 2023. Collections from local, national, and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. The nationally acclaimed show occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. DFW tickets always sell out, make sure to reserve yours at the link provided above.

Denver Fashion Week Entertainers Contest Announcement — Calling All Colorado-Based Artists!

Submission deadline is October 15!

Sign Up For The Entertainers Contest HERE

Gus Dapperton

When: Oct. 11, doors 8:00 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Denver, CO

Cost: $25+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Gus Dapperton is an American singer and songwriter, who began making songs in GarageBand and became well-known from his green bowl cut. Since 2015, he has risen to popularity through many releases: You Think You’re A Comic, Where Polly People Go to Read, Orca, and his latest, Henge.

Whyte Fang

When: Oct. 12, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39.95+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: You may not know who Whyte Fang is yet, but most likely already know the woman who is behind it: Australian music producer and DJ Alison Wonderland. Alison Wonderland’s real name is Alexandra Sholler — and Sholler describes Whyte Fang as ethereal and industrial electronica.

Zac Brown Band

When: Oct. 13, doors 6 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $46+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Do you like your chicken fried? A cold beer on a Friday night? Zac Brown Band returns to Colorado to round out the summer concert schedule at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Limited tickets remain (including Lawn Party Packs). Zac Brown band is a three-time GRAMMY award winner.

Midland

When: Oct. 14, doors 7:00 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

Cost: $44+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Midland is an American country music group formed in Dripping Springs, Texas in 2014. Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy make up the band that has now released On the Rocks, Let it Roll and The Last Resort: Greetings From.

Mason Jennings

When: Oct. 8, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 E. 1st Ave Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: In June, Minneapolis songwriter Mason Jennings shared his new single, “No Ordinary Friend,” from his now-released album, Underneath The Roses. Jennings has been releasing music since his 1998 self-titled album.

Whiskey Wednesday

When: Oct. 11, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge, 18068 W. 92nd Lane #400, Arvada, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Who doesn’t love pizza or garlic knots? Snack down on delicious eats at this week’s Whiskey Wednesday with Elijah Craig Bourbon. This is an educational experience guided by state ambassadors, owners and master distillers of rotating distilleries.

The Burton Bar — A Halloween Speakeasy Pop-Up

When: Oct. 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m., 7:30 – 9 p.m., 9:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Pavilions, 500 16th St. Ste. 10, Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets

Lowdown: This Tim Burton-inspired and immersive Halloween bar is in town until the very end of October. Enjoy a boozy welcome drink, 90 minutes in the themed bar, games, additional activations and a "Ghost Host."

Million Dollar Murder Mystery Dinner Series

When: Oct. 13, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, 321 17th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $155 – $610, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This dinner series will provide guests with a three-course meal, a la carte cocktails, interactive theater experience and grand prizes for the table that solves the murder mystery. When a murder takes place, it is your responsibility to help decipher the motive and solve the crime before time runs out.

Golden Beer Tasting & Chili Cookoff

When: Oct. 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Washington Ave. & 10th St., Golden, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Celebrate your love of beer and chili with like-minded folks. Ticketed guests will have the opportunity to taste unlimited beer and chili samples as long as supplies last, entertainment, snack vendors and witness the Beer & Chili Awards Ceremony. There will be over 30 breweries and 100 brands under the Coors Distributing Company umbrella of products.

Dairy Block Trick or Treat Cocktail Experience

When: Oct. 15 – Nov. 3

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: The Dairy Block’s Trick or Treat Cocktail Experience enlists the help from seven of the LoDo micro-district restaurants and bars with cocktails inspired by favorite villains. Blanchard Family Wines is featuring “Wicked Stepmother,” inspired by Lady Tremaine in Cinderella.

Indigenous Film & Arts Festival — The Good Life

When: Oct. 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Come see Heartbeat of a Nation, directed by Eric Janvier (Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation). In this documentary, Janvier turns the lens onto his brother, Brant Janvier (will appear in person), teaching his young child how to make a caribou drum.

The Faction Collective Presents Abstract: A Freeski Exhibition

When: Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: $16, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Snow-covered mountains are not far away and opening days are just about a month out. Get into the spirit of the winter by attending a screening of Faction’s fourth feature film, Abstract: A Freeski Exhibition. There will be raffles, games and giveaways, a DJ and professional athletes from the film to sign autographs and meet fans.

SENSATIA, CIRQUE CABARET

When: Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3001 Walnut Street

Cost: $55 – $104 buy tickets here

Lowdown: Prepare to be transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated craft cocktails. Brought to life by internationally renowned Quixotic, Sensatia promises a stunningly seductive encounter like no other.

Jackalope Art Festival

When: Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Olde Town Square, 5738 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Jackalope, an indie artisan fair will feature over 100 hand-selected artisans, trendsetting makers and designers of local goods. Shoppers will find original fashion, jewelry design, paper goods, innovative home decor and housewares, art, photography, food and much more while meandering around the festival.

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Over 80 vendors and breeders will be present at the Reptilian Nation Expo with more than 45,000 square feet of space.