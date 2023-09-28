Denver Fashion Week and 303 Magazine are launching a digital contest open to all Colorado-based entertainers who would like to perform during Denver Fashion Week on November 11-19.

The contest will run from today, September 28th, to Sunday, October 15, for submissions.

The DFW producers, 303 Magazine music team, and Erica Lopez, entertainment director of Channel 9, will choose our top 8 following the closing of submissions. Once the top 8 are chosen, we will open the contest to our readers, giving you all a chance to vote on the top 4.

We will announce the winners on October 20.

See below for the rules and guidelines:

Submissions are open only to Colorado entertainers who do not require a live band and can perform on an 8 x 90 size runway (singers with a DJ, magicians, dancers, etc.) Submissions via video. One submission per band entertainer. Submissions must be sent via a YouTube link to this form HERE The video must be submitted with clear audio and video. Visual elements are encouraged! The more creative, the better. We recommend a high-energy performance with upbeat music Please, make it your own! Videos should be no more than five (5) minutes in length Make sure to follow @303magmusic and @denverfashionweek on Instagram Have fun and be creative! Winners Rewards:

$3,000 in 303 Magazine advertising with a potential audience of 500K+

1 Music Instagram Post

1 DFW Instagram Post

1 featured article

Announcement on Erica Lopez’s Channel 9 entertainment show

(Please note that Denver Fashion Week performance payments are an in-kind + trade for advertising and not in cash)