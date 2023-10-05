Attendees Got Psyched About PsyCon: A Psychedelic Convention in Denver

Colorado is the second state to legalize the use of psilocybin, making it the perfect backdrop to host Psycon, a psychedelic convention in Denver. The two-day event took place last weekend bringing together like-minded individuals and psychedelic industry experts to educate attendees and to shine a spotlight on this evolving industry.

Psycon was founded on the belief that psychedelics can change the world for the better. Over the course of the conference, attendees learned about the transformative and healing potential of remarkable plant medicines such as Ibogaine, Ketamine, Ayahuasca and Psilocybin Mushrooms.

Renowned speakers from various disciplines, including psychology, healing practices, research, law, cultivation and spirituality took center stage to share their knowledge and insights about the emerging industry.

Lakshmi Narayan, president and co-founder of Awake.net, captivated the audience with her knowledge of Ibogaine, a shrub found in East Africa, to treat addiction. Her presentation shed light on the groundbreaking results of patients ending their opiate and alcohol addiction with the help of Ibogaine, noting that it may not be suitable for every patient.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Brazilian indigenous leader of the Kuntanawa Tribe, Chief Haru Kuntanawa, shared ancient wisdom about the sacred use of plant medicines, such as Ayahuasca for spiritual and medicinal purposes. Reminding us of the deep-rooted traditions that have paved the way for contemporary psychedelic therapy. Chief Haru Kunawa also expressed his concern for the declining health of the Amazon and stressed the importance of protecting and preserving the indigenous plant knowledge residing within the rainforest.

The psychedelic convention in Denver also brought a myriad of psychedelic exhibitors such as Shroomski, a Colorado-based publication dedicated to exploring the infinite potential of psychedelics, plus plant medicine retreats, growers, spore companies and testers. One of the exhibitors, WonderBags, a Colorado Springs-based company, sells mushroom starter kits to grow at home. Owner, Zack Dorsett, personally saw the transformative healing power of mushrooms in his own life and started the company in the spirit of service and helping others heal.

Dorsett grew up in a household that embraced natural healing alternatives and always has been passionate about plants. He stated that what fuels him is to be of service to others and hear from clients how mushrooms have helped them heal.

As Psycon drew to a close, it ignited a collective passion for exploring the untapped potential of psychedelics. In an era where the world is grappling with issues of mental health, addiction, and existential questions, Psycon emerged as a beacon of hope, fostering the belief that psychedelics, when wielded responsibly and with reverence, could indeed change the world, and the people in it, for the better.