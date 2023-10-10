Office Friendly Fall Outfit Ideas – Men and Women Edition

Office wear doesn’t always have to be plain or boring. This fall, office outfits are the perfect way to show off your personality in a professional setting.

Making the transition from working online or hybrid jobs back into the office can feel stressful, especially when it comes to figuring out what to wear. Though fashion is its own unique element when it comes to office wear, it’s the perfect opportunity to show co-workers who you are.

If it’s a struggle to figure out what is considered office appropriate while also still showcasing some personality, follow 303 Magazine’s guide below for some of the best office-friendly fall outfits.

Men’s Fashion

Suited & Booted, Knitted & Fitted

Men, as stated in Fashionbeans, should focus on wearing something “suited and booted or knitted and fitted” to the office. This means focusing on the silhouette and overall look of a sweater when styling an outfit.

Sweaters are a great addition to any outfit and can elevate a look in seconds, not to mention it is super classy and ideal for professional wear.

Along with pairing a favorite sweater, keep the following trends in mind:

Chino’s

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chino’s are the perfect swap for dress pants. With comfort still in mind, chino’s provides both class and comfort, making it a great office look. Dress pants have a prominent center crease and pleats — while chinos are straight all around, giving a more laid-back but sophisticated look.

This can either be dressed up or down depending on what shirt and accessories are paired with it. For a more casual vibe, a simple T-shirt and jacket also pair very nicely with chinos.

Color, Color, Color

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When it comes to fashion, men like to stay within their comfort zones, which often means darker, neutral colors. Embrace those earthy and fall colors by adapting them into your wardrobe. What better place to try these looks out than the office?

Adding a little pop of color makes any outfit pop and is such an effortless, yet classy look. This year some popular colors include pinks, lavender, greens, apricots, and blues like indigo and cobalt. These colors will appear with a combination of soft shades of beige and off-white.

Women’s Fashion

Though women’s and men’s fashion sometimes tend to overlap, there are some trends that are mainly directed towards the ladies.

Stock up on long skirts, tank tops, blazers, vest suits, and statement coats. Don’t forget, that playing with the silhouettes is an opportunity to show off your own creative style.

Long Skirt, Tank Top, Blazer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Long skirts are a must for office fashion. This is something that is very easy to pair and dress up while keeping that chic office appearance. A popular look that has been seen matched with long skirts is a tank top and a blazer.

This is also an opportunity to bring some color to the office. Do this by purchasing different tank tops that have pops of color, or blazers with different silhouettes.

Vest Suit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Vests are a major statement and essential to any woman’s wardrobe. Though popular in the summer, they also roll over into the cooler months and make for a perfect office outfit.

A vest paired with slacks or dress pants creates the perfect “vest suit” look. This is a very bold and powerful look while still being fashionable. Though most vest suits come in matching sets, it’s also okay to have a little fun with it. Add pops of color and unique silhouettes to personalize the vest suit outfit even more.

Accessories are also a must to add even more personality to a vest suit look.

Since vests have such a deep neckline, this is the perfect opportunity to dress up the look with some necklaces. Gold and daintier necklaces pair perfectly for a timeless yet sophisticated look for the office.

Statement Coats

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Denver weather is often unpredictable throughout those long work days — that’s why coats and jackets are a must for any office attire. With colder mornings and evenings and a sun-filled day, coats are super versatile. They can either be taken off or worn in a unique way to create a new look.

Coats and jackets are also another opportunity to play around with colors and be a bit more bold. Don’t be afraid to get a little courageous and dive into some of fall’s famous colors and designs.

On top of color, are textures. There are many different fabrics and textures that are fun to play around with to get the perfect look. For fancier outfits, oversized leather jackets are a huge hit.

Layering

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Layering, for both men and women, is a must for fall office attire. It’s the perfect way to spice up and accessorize any outfit. Layering can be done by wearing a fun patterned skirt over pants or adding a scarf on top of a blazer for added spice.

These are perfect looks for this fall that are sure to turn some heads. There are many different looks to create from these base pieces and trends that will personalize and create the best fall office outfits.