Introducing Two Denver Fashion Week Models: Shayna Hickox & Olivia St. Aubin

Excitement races through the veins of the models participating in Denver Fashion Week (DFW) as the shows are about to begin. Visions of strutting down the runway while the audience cheers you on are coming true as fittings and practice sessions take place.

Models Shayna Hickox and Olivia St. Aubin can’t wait for this season’s DFW. Hickox and St. Aubin share their stories about how they became successful models, why they chose Denver Fashion Week and where they hope the future takes them.

Shayna Hickox

When Shayna Hickox moved to Denver in February 2020 at the age of 20, she was ready to begin a new chapter of her life. While sitting on the porch of her new home, she brought up her interest in modeling to Austin Carmichael, her friend from college who was pursuing photography.

They went on to do many photoshoots together, granting Hickox the opportunity to learn how to move and express herself in front of a camera. To continue growing, Hickox reached out to photographer Josh Hendrickson.

“He became my mentor,” She said. “He brought me with him to Denver model meetups and pushed me to grow as far as I can.” Hickox believes that Hendrickson pushed her towards taking the best opportunity of her life — attending Coco Rocha Modeling Camp.

She credits her ability to pose and move in such a unique manner to the supermodel who taught her, Coco Rocha.

“I left that camp feeling like a supermodel. I may not have been, but I felt like one,” She said.

After attending the camp, Hickox continued to grow her abilities by constantly practicing. She’s always viewed her ability to pose as her greatest strength. She said that she views posing as an art form like dancing where her movements are as graceful as possible.

This upcoming DFW season will be Hickox’s third season. Last season, Spring 2023, she walked for three designers. This season, Hickox will be walking for two days — Nov. 15 for Hyacinth and Nov. 16 for Jenn Burback.

When asked what makes DFW special for her, Hickox reflected on the people. “I love being surrounded by so many people with the same interests — it makes it incredibly fun.”

During DFW shows, Hickox has met many friends she has established valuable connections with. Additionally, she enjoys the marketing opportunities the show holds. She said that she enjoys meeting people that she’s been wanting to work with, as well as meeting new people she hasn’t met before.

When asked what excites her the most about this upcoming season, Hickox quickly answered streetwear day. She commented on how, as a streetwear lover herself, she can’t wait to see all of the different sneakers on the runway. “I have a huge sneaker collection myself. I love them so much.” She said. (see DFW day 4).

Olivia St. Aubin

Olivia St. Aubin began her journey three years ago when she was 13 years old. The now-model expressed that as long as she can remember, she has always lived and breathed fashion.

“I remember, when I was just a kid, I would get dressed up in crazy outfits and run around my living room,” She said. Naturally, her love of fashion sparked her interest in becoming a model.

She wanted to see herself in the pages of magazines and in front of the flashing lights. After signing with her agency — Southwest Model & Talent— and getting her first job, she discovered modeling came naturally to her and she quickly fell in love. St. Aubin has gone on to walk in six seasons of Denver Fashion Week.

Unfortunately, St. Aubin’s career was put to an unexpected halt when she had to undergo a major surgery that was followed by a tough recovery.

“It started okay, but quickly went downhill,” She said.“Modeling is my passion, so the pain I endure to continue participating is well worthwhile to me.”

Last spring season, St. Aubin made her return to the runway. Now, she is ready to show that she is here to stay.

During the upcoming DFW season, she’s walking for five days — on Nov. 11 for St. John, Nov. 14 for Azuratrella, Nov. 15 for The Denver Ginger, Nov. 16 for Mitosis Labs and Nov. 18 for Guillermo Pharis.

St. Aubin is eagerly anticipating her return to the runway, “Everyone is just genuinely nice,” She said. St. Aubin looks forward to getting her name out there once again, post-recovery.

