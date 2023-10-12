Halloween Events in Denver to Celebrate the Rise of the Great Pumpkin

Halloween is nearly in sight as darkness falls across the Mile High City and what better way to celebrate than with events full of thrills, frights and delights in and around Denver? We’ve rounded up a list of the best Halloween events in Denver, from haunted houses to ghoulish popups, to celebrate the rise of the Great Pumpkin.

13th Floor Haunted House

Where: 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

When: Now – November 11, 2023

The Lowdown: For the fearless girls and ghouls looking to get their shriek on, Denver’s largest haunted house and one of our top frights on our list of Halloween events in Denver, the 13th Floor Haunted House, returns for its 16th season of scares. Named one of the scariest haunts in the country, the 13th Floor brings three attractions to those brave enough to venture. Walk through the house of your nightmares, or in this case, fairytales. With a grim twist, witness the Three-Little-Pigs, Pinnochio and Mother Goose, play the roles of hunters in Fairytale Nightmare. Experience the eerie energy and terror of Mara, the nun in Repossessed. Survive the post-apocalyptic world and the mutants that run it in The Deadlands.

Annual thrill-seekers and amateur scare enthusiasts can experience new additions to the 13th Floor this year, like a tiki bar ‘The Sacred Skull: A Tiki Tarot Experience,’ The Graveyard Shift: Zombie Shooting Gallery, and No Name’s Clown Chaos. Returning fans will love to see familiar attractions, including Class Axe Throwing, R.I.P Cabanas and the Shriekeasy Bar. Those over 21 may also enjoy this year’s Three-Little-Pigs Secret Bar.

If you want to dip your toes into haunted houses, the 13th Floor offers Monster-Free Hours on Sundays in October. Enjoy a jump-scare-free walkthrough of the haunted attractions minus the spooks of scare actors.

Admission starts at $19.99. Fast passes are $10 more, and $20 more to skip the line

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns

Where: 6115 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

When: Now – October 31, 2023

The Lowdown: If you’re not into scares for Halloween or looking for a family-friendly event, light up your October with one of our family-friendly options on our list of Halloween events in Denver, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. “Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns has become one of the Denver area’s favorite Halloween events for all ages,” said CEO and founding partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, Chris Stafford. Attendees will walk along a glowing trail of 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins displaying artwork and familiar faces like favorite characters, celebrities and athletes. Past favorites include a collection of Harry Potter characters and iconic paintings like the Mona Lisa. This year, watch out for pirate ships, dinosaurs and dragons.

If you develop an appetite while walking the trail, purchase local delights from food truck vendors. Take home merchandise to remember the magic, or leave with the inspiration to create a jack-o’lantern of your own.

Admission starts at $14.99 for kids and $19.99 for adults. Children two and under attend for free.

The Curtis Hotel X The 13th Floor

Where: 1405 Curtis Street, Denver

When: Now – October 31, 2023

The Lowdown: Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a haunted hotel? Denver’s beloved and sleek hotel in the heart of downtown, The Curtis Hotel and the infamous 13th Floor joined forces to create a Hyper-Themed, spine-tingling experience for those looking to have an intimate night of scares. Book a stay in the Hyper Haunt room on the scary-movie-inspired 13th floor. For one night, sleep in a room decorated with gore buckets, hand jars, a haunted wheelchair, skeletons in the closet and red flickering lights, but sleep with one eye open.

“We are thrilled to partner with Denver’s world-famous haunted attraction to transform one of our 13th-floor rooms into a horror-lovers paradise, said the director of sales and marketing at The Curtis Hotel, Megan Pierce. “This partnership brings our desire for iconic guest experiences to life, combining The Curtis’ love for pop culture with the 13th Floor’s expertise in all things wonderful and terrifying.”

Not only does the Hyper Haunt package include a terrifying night at The Curtis Hotel, but you will also receive two VIP passes to the 13th Floor Haunted house, a “Poison Apple” cocktail from the Curtis’ onsite restaurant, The Corner Office, a discount on 13th Floor merchandise, two flasks and a photo opportunity.

This package is limited-time, so make sure to purchase yours ASAP.

Burton Bar

Where: Denver Pavillions (the Venue) Level 3 in Ste 320, 500 16th Street, Denver

When: Until October 31, 2023

The Lowdown: Tim Burton fans, rejoice! The Beetlejuice-inspired speakeasy popup, the Burton Bar, returns to the Denver Pavillions this October. Come in costume and enjoy decor straight from the Deetz’s home. Tickets include 90 minutes in the Halloween bar and tons of spooky games. Indulge in a boozy welcome drink and other themed cocktails.

Tickets for this event start at $12.50.

Denver Botanic Glow at the Gardens

Where: 1007 York St, Denver

When: October 17 – 22, 2023

The Lowdown: The Denver Botanic Gardens offers a luminous night for all ages this October with Glow at the Gardens. On select nights this month, the botanical gardens transform into an illuminated celebration—witness giant pumpkin sculptures, live entertainment and thousands of locally grown pumpkins. Enjoy seasonal bites from the Offshoots Café and Hive Garden Bistro after a night of spooky fun.

Tickets for this event have sold out, but keep your eyes peeled. Some tickets, on occasion, can be released into inventory for purchase.

Haunted Field of Screams

Where: 10451 McKay Rd, Thornton

When: Now – October 31, 2023

The Lowdown: If you’re craving even more bone-chilling thrills this season, Colorado’s largest and longest attraction, The Haunted Field of Screams, is back for even bigger scares. Every year, the horror event that began in 2001 turns a 40-acre cornfield into a maze of nightmares.

Located behind the infamous and most haunted railroad in Colorado, Riverdale Road, The Haunted Field of Screams incorporates natural elements like the moonlight, cornfield and woods to create a realistically terrifying experience. Wander through giant corn stalks and haunted houses and take a ride to the Riverdale gates of Hell. Tickets range from $29.99 to $39.99.

Coloween

Where: 5004 National Western Dr, Denver

When: October 28, 2023

The Lowdown: The Stockyards host the biggest, boldest and sexiest adult Halloween party of the year. Dance the night away at this year’s Coloween. This year’s theme, “nostalgia,” invites attendees to wear their most retro looks from years past and win $1500 at the Coloween costume contest. Taste stellar cocktails throughout the night while partying to top 40 remixes, electronic pop and futuristic beats by DJ Mak, Sammy T, Christine Mae and more.

This event is for adults 21+. Admission starts at $49 and varies by tier.

Denver Horror Story Cabaret

Where: 1601 Arapahoe St, Denver

When: October 19 and 26, 2023

The Lowdown: Witness the haunting performances and twisted storytelling of the Denver Horror Story Cabaret. For two nights this month, grab a seat at the spookiest room in the Mile High and watch The Clocktower Cabaret’s unique burlesque take on American Horror Story.

Tickets for this event cost $40.