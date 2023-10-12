Denver Fashion Weeks Kids Night 2023: A Showcase of Stunning Collections

Brace yourself this November for Denver Fashion Week’s (DFW) fall 2023 show. One of Denver’s biggest fashion events of the season is filled with fun, excitement, creativity, and more.

For a second time, Forbes Magazine has named DFW as “one of the fastest-growing American fashion platforms,” and was also featured in ELLE. They’re back again for another fashion-filled week ending with kid’s fashion on Nov. 19.

Brands Dragonwing Girl, Dream Dance Design, Factory Fashion, and a Dragonwing Girl x Katie Andelman collaboration are taking the runway. Cherry Creek Dance will also be performing again making for a perfect evening celebrating kid’s fashion.

Dragonwing Girl

Owned by Allison Herman and her husband Steve Sluty, Dragonwing was established because of Herman’s passion for her daughter and girls in general. It’s why she wants girls wearing her brand to feel “empowered to be active and play sports with determination and joy — free from distraction and constraint,” Herman said.

Before Dragonwing was established in 2013, Hermam thought that girls’ athletic clothes were made with cheap materials and didn’t focus on functionality. They were made with low quality fabrics that weren’t meant for athletes.

“Women’s athletic wear didn’t fit and wasn’t age appropriate,” Herman said. It’s because of this, she decided to create a brand that is both fashionable, age appropriate while also still providing comfort for kid athletes.

Herman did this by creating a line of sports bras, support tops, compression shorts and athletic leggings that were made specifically to fit them.

“We aim to empower girls by allowing them to focus on what’s in front of them rather than what they’re wearing,” Herman said.“Our products are not just scaled-down women’s designs — they’re made for girls’ bodies.”

Dragonwing Girl uses high quality seamless construction and technical fabrics to support each garment’s function. The no fuss, full coverage designs minimize distractions and are perfect for younger girls.

During her DFW collection, expect 1920s glamor. This show will be reminiscent of the Gatsby era. “We cannot wait to show you ALL of the glitz and glam,” Herman said.

Dream Dance Design

Dream Dance Design is a boutique label that creates custom-made designs for dancers. Designer, Jo-Anne Smith, designs all of her products herself in the comfort of her home. She creates custom, made-to-order, original dancewear.

“We produce high quality functional sets, from inception to sketches, pattern drafting, seamwork, and finished product, we do it all here, with fabric sources from within the U.S. wherever possible,” Smith said.

The collection that Smith will be showing during Denver Fashion Week is called “Neon Lights” and will feature colors that pop out, made with a variety of different fabrics, from Lycra to velvet.

The diverse collection spans different genres from Ballroom Latin to Hip Hop attire.

“There is nothing better than seeing a dancer shine bright with confidence, it’s my favorite part of what I do, producing high quality, made to order originals that make my clients stand out in style,” Smith said.

Smith has been a designer and seamstress for over 30 years with her main focus being dancewear pieces. This inspiration started when her own daughter fell in love with dance. It was then that Smith noticed that there weren’t a lot of choices for dancewear and anything that was special, pretty, or original tended to be poorly constructed or extremely expensive.

“Dream Dance Designs works from beginning to end to fit the dance in the most flattering and best fitting dancewear possible,” Smith said. “Whether it’s in the classroom, or convention room, at auditions, or proactive, we aim to help dancers stand out in style with the confidence to hit that dance floor feeling and looking their very best.”

Factory Fashion

Factory Fashion is a unique inclusive fashion design workshop and sewing school for any and all ages. Owned by designer Skye Barker Maa, Factory Fashion helps build design skills taught by some of Denver’s best

Per Factory Fashion’s website, their mission is to provide community enrichment through fashion and textile design instruction. They are intent on disrupting the status quo, lifting innovation, creativity and understanding to the forefront.

Dragonwing x Katie Andelman

Dragonwing Girl and model agency owner, Katie Andelman are collaborating for their kids’ show collection where Andelman’s models will be walking in Dragonwing Girl designs.

“We are thrilled to announce our participation in Denver Fashion Week for the third consecutive season,” Herman said. “The unwavering support of our ambassadors and backers in Colorado makes this event exceptionally meaningful to us, promoting us to participate twice this year. We relish the opportunity to unveil our latest collections and designs.”

Andelman is an esteemed figure in the modeling industry and will be working with Dragonwing for this special night. This showcase will feature Andelman’s younger models, and they will be embracing the vibrant “Barbie” theme, complete with all shades of pink.

Alongside being a modeling coach, Andelman also imparts invaluable lessons in confidence, poise, and navigating the intricacies of the modeling business. Andelman is a highly accomplished designer, the owner of Peach and Penny, and a skilled photographer.

“We’re eager to showcase what the future holds for Dragonwing in the coming year and look forward to exciting collaborations with Katie Andelman. Stay tuned for more,” Herman said.

With an amazing group of designs and adorable models, this night will be filled with excitement and amazing designs.

DFW will be located at York Street Yards, 3827 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205 from 3-6 p.m.

