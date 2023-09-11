This Week in Concerts — Jonas Brothers, Flume, The Brothers of Brass and More

This week in concerts, Denver prepares for the chart-topping Jonas Brothers who will be lighting up the stage at Ball Arena on September 14th. If electronic beats are more your style, don’t miss Flume’s mesmerizing performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 12th and 13th. For a more local experience, check out the unique fusion of brass and Latin rhythms with Denver’s The Brothers of Brass with Los Mocochetes soon to be grooving at The Bluebird Theater on September 14th.

Starting tonight, Denver is in for another week of grand performers, beginning with the iconic Steve Miller Band at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. However, the real musical magic takes place on Saturday when a stellar lineup of national legends arrives with none other than guitar and rock ‘n’ roll icon Eric Clapton. Simultaneously, over at Fiddler’s Green, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie will be delivering a night of unmissable shows. The only question left to answer is: which of these performances will you choose? And second, is it possible to see them all?

Lastly, HQ, a beloved local venue, needs your support after suffering flood damage. Head to their website to learn more about their fundraiser event to help keep this music hub alive and thriving. Your contribution will make a difference and ensure that Denver’s vibrant music scene continues to flourish. Don’t miss this opportunity to give back and enjoy some fantastic tunes.

9/15 – Ash Lauryn, Dee Orlando and more

9/16 – DJ Stingray 313, Mr. Frick and more

9/14 – Jonas Brothers

9/16 – Eric Clapton

9/14 – iKon

9/12 – Electronic Tuesdays: Postal

9/14 – J Rose, Biobeat and more

9/14 – Code, Transcend and more

9/15 – Cirqular, Sheyta and more

9/15 – Vamp Acid, Knob Fondler and more

9/15 – The Milk Blossoms, Isadora Eden and more

9/16 – Stil Runnin, Radio Fluke and more

9/11 – Generationals, Ramesh

9/13 – The Heavy Heavy, Bad Britton

9/14 – The Brothers of Brass, Los Mocochetes and more

9/15 – Vola, Bent Knee and more

9/16 – Kula Shaker

9/17 – Eyehategod, Goatwhore and more

9/12 – Shordie Shordie, Ave Grim and more

9/13 – Conway The Machine, Sauce Walka and more

9/14 – BLP Kosher, Trapland Pat

9/14 – Shift, Austeria and more

9/15 – Cycles, Eminence Ensemble and more

9/15 – Terror Reid, Lu and more

9/16 – Eazybaked, Tiedye Ky and more

9/16 – Cycles, Eminence Ensemble and more

9/17 – Frameworks, Erin Stereo and more

9/17 – Two Girls One Ghost

9/14 – Leotrix

9/15 – Kyle Walker

9/16 – Emalkay, Shiba and more

9/16 – Bynx

9/11 – Marguerite Juneman, Bruce Forman

9/13 – Golden Striker Trio

9/14 – Golden Striker Trio

9/15 – Ron Miles

9/15 – Tenia Nelson

9/16 – Rob Mullins Trio

9/17 – Adam Bodine Brunch

9/17 – Treeline Trio

9/16 – Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and more

9/16 – Daniel Caesar

9/11 – Ron Gallo, The Crooked Rugs

9/13 – Katelyn Tarver, Rosie Darling

9/14 – The Supervillains, Ufer

9/15 – Grace Devine, Sophie Gray and more

9/16 – Kyle Moon & The Misled, Stephen Lear Band

9/12 – Open Mic

9/16 – Saturday’s Children, Eclipse andmore

9/11 – Yolk Lore, Girlhouse

9/16 – Saint Motel, Juliana Madrid

9/15 – Josh Abbott Band

9/11 – Vlad Gershevich

9/12 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more

9/13 – Hump Day Funk Jam

9/14 – Dave Randon Trio

9/15 – Funkiphino

9/16 – Wonderbread

9/17 – Erik Boa

9/13 – Corey Feldman with The Losers Club

9/14 – Fleatwood Mac

9/15 – DJ Williams, Moonglade and more

9/16 – Iron Prophecy, Kevin Coloso and more

9/17 -MS Benefit Concert

9/15 – Black Plague, Public Memory and more

9/16 – Ritmo Cascabel, Los Reyes Del Huepa and more *

9/17 – French Police, Closed Tear and more

9/17 – HQ Fundraiser*

9/15 – Brad Miller, BigYuki and more

9/12 – Teenage Wrist, Spiritual Cramp and more

9/14 – Deadcrow, Kases and more

9/15 – Treehouse DJ Set: Genghis

9/16 – PhatJazz

9/16 – Treehouse DJ Set: EnSueno

9/17 – Coast To Ghost, Interpretive Tyranny

9/14 – Buffalo Nichols, The Hardly Nevers

9/15 – Nora en Pure, Solardo and more

9/16 – Flor de Toloache

9/17 – Chuck D, The Reminders and more

9/13 – Iguana Death Cult, Moonlight Bloom

9/14 – Whitmer Thomas, American Arts and more

9/15 – Griffin William Sherry, Sarah Adams

9/16 – Kid Quill, Pertinence

9/17 – Veni Sun, Welcome Back and more

9/14 – Jake Miller

9/16 – Nitepunk, Niishi and more

9/11 – Sylvan Esso, Grrl

9/14 – Jai Wolf, Kasbo and more

9/15 – Daily Bread Mission Pre-Party: Canvas, Catparty and more

9/13 – Spencer Zweifel Trio

9/14 – MaryLynn Gillaspie, Andreas Schmid and more

9/15 – Ben Markley Quintet

9/16 – Passiflora

9/17 – Tom Amend Trio

9/13 – DJ Shares

9/15 – DJ Ginger Perry

9/16 – Substitute Creature, TMule and more

9/15 – King Krule, Lucy

9/16 – Eazybaked, Tiedye Ky and more

9/13 – Kamaal Williams

9/15 – Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party

9/16 – A Tropical Dance Party, Latinsoul and more

9/12 Dead Boys, Fast Eddy and more

9/13 – Yngwie Malmsteen & Glenn Hughes

9/14 – The Nadas, Lid Dixon

9/15 – Reptiles & Samurai, The Nuns of Brixton

9/16 – Rooster, Coreshot and more

9/11 – Steve Miller Band, Dragondeer

9/12 – Flume, Interplanetary Criminal and more

9/13 – Flume, Overmono, Ela Minus and more

9/14 – The Revivalists, Band of Horses and more

9/15 – Greensky Bluegrass, The Teskey Brothers

9/16 – Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Ferrell

9/17 – Atmosphere, Danny Brown and more

9/13 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

9/14 – UHL & Brendan Burton, Louise, Lately

9/15 – Rigby Summer

9/15 – Team Nonexistent, Soy Celesté and more

9/16 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ P!nto

9/16 – Haven Slay

9/16 – Kids Table, Stoyer and more

9/15 – Tarnage, Panpsychism and more

9/11 – Potbelly, Proud Failures and more

9/13 – GA-20, The Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille

9/16 – Menyuska, Tomato Soup and more

9/17 – Citizen Soldier

9/14 – Kwi, Moody and more

9/15 – Fatima Haji

9/16 – Elohim

9/11 – Wyvern, J. Lang and more

9/12 – Rachel Winnick, Fleeka and more

9/15 – Meridian, Jameski

9/16 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase: Izel Rosas, Marshall Thomas and more

9/16 – Comisar, Waxcat