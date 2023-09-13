September Fashion Roundup: 10 Fashion Events Happening in Colorado

As summer begins to slow down and the fall season begins, experience different Colorado fashion events happening this month. It’s the perfect time to explore trends, change out your wardrobe and take the Denver fashion scene by storm.

303 Magazine curated 10 Colorado fashion events happening near you this month.

Epic Encounters: Icons of Our Time Exhibit

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Relevant Galleries — 170 Clayton Ln, Denver, CO 80206

Admission: RSVP here

What to Expect: Relevant Galleries welcomes you to the unveiling of their new exhibition by Russell Young. In this exhibition, Young’s collection will be partnered with the works of David Yarrow, and viewers will explore the idea of what it means to be an “Icon.” Join Relevant Galleries for a night full of art, live music, cocktails and light fare.

Artisan Textile Company’s 2023 Fashion Show

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Renewed Wholesale—720 S. Main St., Pueblo, CO 81004

Admission: $6 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Do you value sustainability? Join Artisan Textile Company for their sixth annual fashion show. Find your new favorite designer as you look at affordable, locally made, long-lasting, stylish clothing made from natural fibers. In collaboration with Kadoya Gallery and Renewed Wholesale, there is definitely something for everyone to love at this fashion show.

September Clothing Swap

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Karma House—608 Garrison St. E, Lakewood, CO 80215

Admission: Free (Donate and/or RSVP here)

What to Expect: Do you need to clean out your closet? Do you have a lot of lightly used clothing that you love but just don’t wear? Stop by the September Clothing Swap in Lakewood and find a new outfit you will love. Bring your new or gently used clothing with you and leave with something you will want to wear every day. Attending this clothing swap is a great way to sustainably source new clothing and recycle your old clothes.

The Runway Project Fashion Show

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Where: Factory Fashion—2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO 80010

Admission: $50-$125 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Do you want to get ahead of upcoming fashion trends? Watch The Runway Project fashion show. During this event, six creative designers will make their industry debut. When you attend this event, you will get to meet industry professionals, dance to music, and, of course — watch a fantastic show.

Meow Wolf Presents Absolute Rubbish: A Trashion Show

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf—1338 1st St., Denver, CO 80204

Admission: $50-$65 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: In this fashion show, sustainability and innovation merge into one fantastic, avant-garde night. Come to this fashion-filled night, and watch as 20 local designers upcycle trash into the latest couture. This night will feature fashion, music, food and drinks. The designers of the night will include Beauty is Pain, Adobe Darko, Tay Jimenez, Idiot Cult, Penny & the Jets, La Adorna, MadVan Design, MadBell, The Blue Muze, Iditadesigners, Eudicotidae, MENEZ, Brandi Shigley-McMichael, MedTRASH, SKYE|AIRE, Glittz and Litter, Hott Pink Matter, Musa, Marginal and Being Things.

iAM MUSIC’S Fifth Annual Fashion Show

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Lively (a boutique)—809 Main Ave. #207, Durango, CO 81301

Admission: $60-$70 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Stop by and support iAM MUSIC at the fifth annual fashion show in collaboration with Lively (a boutique). During this event, there will be a pre-party, an early fashion show, a late fashion show and a trunk show. Both shows have a 40 person capacity, so make sure to get your tickets now before it is too late.

White House Black Market Briargate Presents: VIP Parisian Fashion Show

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Where: White House Black Market Briargate—1845 Briargate Pkwy. Ste. 427, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Admission: Free (call 719-262-0589 to RSVP)

What to Expect: White House Black Market Briargate is bringing the latest Parisian style to you. On Saturday, September 23, explore WHBM’s new Fall Three collection while sipping mocktails, eating macaroons, and watching a fashion show. During this event, special guest stylist Nadine Sage will be available to style guests at no charge. For more information, call 719-262-0589 during operating hours.

Thrift-Pop Outdoor Market

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Central Market Parking Lot—2621 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Presented by ThriftCon, come enjoy this free outdoor market. This market will feature 30 vintage clothing and collectible vendors. Enjoy food, drinks, art and, of course, second-hand clothing. Stop by to complete your summer wardrobe for the 2023 season. Find more information here.

Shadow Angels Clothing & MCT LoFi Presents The 2023 Wearable Art Collection Show

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Where: SKYLIGHT—833 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204

Admission: $10-$40 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Upon partnering together, Shadow Angels Clothing and MCT LoFi present a wearable art fashion show. During this show, clothing and art merge to become something even better. At this event, the audience will get to see MCT LoFi’s exclusive art collection and a new wearable art clothing line from Shadow Angels Clothing. This event will feature fashion, food, booze and music, so make sure to stop by.

Canines & Couture Fashion Show

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Evergreen Lake House—29612 Upper Bear Creek Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439

Admission: $35-$75 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Dogs and fashion — what could be better? Stop by the Evergreen Lake House for a fun fashion show, and show your support for the National Mill Dog Rescue. See dogs that are up for adoption strut down the runway with a model by their sides. At this event, there will also be food, cocktails and a silent auction. Walk home with a fabulous new outfit and a furry friend.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Mill Dog Rescue.

Runway for Rise: A Fashion Gala

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Where: Pagosa Springs Center For The Arts—2313 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Admission: $50-$75 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: For the last Colorado fashion event of the month, stop by the Runway for Rise fashion show and show your support for the Rise Above Violence organization. Watch as 10 different teams present their “frugal but fabulous” designs and vote on your favorite. Additionally, compete in a live auction and take home an award of your own. Guests can win three different awards if they come dressed in an outfit that is to die for: the “Mountain Glam” award, the “Straight from Paris” award and the “Head to Toe” Award. Learn more about the Rise Above Violence organization here.