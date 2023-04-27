ThriftCon Returns to Denver And Hosts A Unique Thrifting Experience

ThriftCon, the #1 traveling vintage clothing and collectible convention, returned to Denver with more people and brands than ever before. Last year they hosted 8,600 people and are hoping to increase that to 10,000. With this goal in mind, it’s no surprise that people are gravitating towards the massive convention where local brands are in one area, making for an easy and fun shopping experience.

Though the number of people may seem intimidating, the option to pick a time to attend helps alleviate the stress of crowds while also still being able to shop local brands.

The Common Collective

One brand that continues to be a part of ThrifCon is The Common Collective (TCC). Owner Tristan Bego appreciates the platform ThriftCon creates as well as the ability to market her business.

“[ThrifCon] allows us to grow our clientele and it’s a great way to market our business,” Bego said. “ It also shows off our customs and inventory. Overall, it’s a great way to make sure we have business coming to our store.”

TCC first launched in 2020, and since then has strived to create a safe space for shoppers and local vendors. The sustainable business is dedicated to helping local vendors gain exposure and ensure shoppers feel and look their best through fashion.

“Ultimately, it’s making sustainable black owned, women owned, gender neutral businesses common,” Bego said.

Mags Rags

Known for handmade, one a kind designs, Maggie McLaughlin of Mags Rags is a ThriftCon first timer. Rather than showcasing her clothes on racks, shoppers had the opportunity to pick a clothing item and watch her embroider it on a sewing machine.

“It’s cool to show the sewing side of my business because I feel like since a majority of business is e-commerce,” McLaughlin said. “I think it’s important for people to see the actual process of the embroidering, from beginning to end.”

As explained in her “Meet a ThriftCon vendor” post, McLaughlin uses a non traditional take on applique, which is a style that involves sewing tiny pieces of fabric together to make a textile mosaic.

“I love being able to turn a dream, sketch, or concept into a piece that is truly one of a kind and completely unique to its owner,” McLaughlin said.

In the next year, she hopes to expand her brand into home goods, wares and interior decorations. ThriftCon is the perfect place to expand and bring more awareness to her brand.

“I’ve met some awesome people through this and it’s a really cool event that has some cool charity donations,” McLaughlin said.

Not Another Film Lab

ThriftCon offers more than just clothes and Not Another Film Lab (NAFL) is a prime example of that. As a first time ThriftCon attendee and creator of NAFL Ashley Gutierrez enjoys sharing her business with new people.

“It’s been really fucking awesome,” Gutierrez said. “I appreciate Mars [Conte] a lot, it’s really cool to see all of these new people get to know Not Another Film Lab.”

NAFL is exactly what it sounds like — not just another film lab. They develop film and sell film cameras but also focus on the community.

“We’re here to keep film alive and make it accessible to people,” Gutierrez said. “We’re excited about the future and we’re going to keep having events in the summer, so definitely more community-focused.”

Though her first time at ThriftCon, one could never tell with her aesthetically pleasing setup. Shoppers had the opportunity to sit on a couch and get their Polaroids taken and then hung up on a wall. This was to give people a taste of what NAFL has to offer.

“ThriftCon is the best,” Guiterrez said. “ I definitely would love for people to come and check out our shop in Kalamath, we’re here for the culture.”

VCR Lounge Collective

Nestled around a corner is an assortment of home goodies called The VCR Lounge Collective. Composed of three vendors, Monserrat of Vintage Gems Denver, France Lee Griggs of Chez Mémé Vintage and Thalia Aguilera of Retro Denver Finds, The VCR Lounge Collective is a safe space for all.

“Monserrat and I are both women of color so it’s really important that people get to see that the interior decor is not just a white area, but can offer a lot more diversity,” said Aguilera.

Combining all of their talents in refurbishing furniture, rugs, textiles and service, the VCR Lounge Collective is not a typical shopping experience. Set up throughout the area, customers have the opportunity to find free and underpriced items.

“We wanted to make this space really nice and accessible, that means no strings attached at all,” Aguilera said. “Throughout the booth, there are a ton of free things so you don’t have to feel excluded from an experience because of your pay rate or because of how much money you have — I want everyone to be included here.”

In addition to the inexpensive experience, VCR was sponsored by vegan brand, Dram, and gave vegan samples away. Combining that with the cheap prices and incredible girl power, VCR Lounge Collective was the perfect ThriftCon find.

“It’s the most wholesome feminine union that I’ve ever had where I feel like I can just communicate with them so easily,” Aguilera said.

Aside from vendors, ThriftCon also offered opportunities for guests to dumpster dive where huge piles of clothes filled numerous bins and guests could stuff their bags with as much as they wanted — each pound was $10. Combining that with an opportunity to donate to the Denver Rescue Mission, ThriftCon truly is a thrifter’s safe haven.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco