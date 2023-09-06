A person’s hair tells a story about them. It reveals their interests, favorite colors, confidence level and even their current health. Since people hold so much confidence in their hair, it’s hard to let anyone near it with scissors. A bad haircut can dramatically affect how people view themselves. Luckily, Colorado is filled with wonderful hair professionals. From eccentric color fanatics to blow-out specialists, here are six hair salons in Colorado that you can trust with your hair.

Studio GLOSS

Location: 515 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905

About: Although it was only established in 2023, this Colorado Springs-based salon already has a loyal clientele that will tell you to look no further for your hair needs. Owned by past DFW hair stylists Esther Rojas and Callie Hanson, Studio GLOSS can provide you with every service you could ever want. From luminous extensions to a shag haircut, Hanson and Rojas can help you achieve your dream hair. Both stylists have over a decade’s worth of experience working with hair and are still continuing their education to this date.

This salon is perfect for those who want an edgy haircut and vibrant color, or simply want to experience luxurious hair care. Studio Gloss will leave you feeling confident, with the haircut of your dreams and —of course — glossy hair.

Get in contact with Studio Gloss here.

Honeycomb Hair Salon

Location: 1125 Neon Forest Circle #110, Longmont, Colorado 80504

About: Hey, honey! Have you been looking for a salon that specializes in blonding and extensions? Look no further. Located in Longmont, Honeycomb Hair Salon can provide you with the hair color you’ve been so desperately wanting. With a strong team of over 20 diligent hair stylists, your hair will be in safe hands at this salon.

If you are looking for blonding, highlighting, extensions, or just a classic haircut, Honeycomb Hair Salon is the place for you. Book a spot today and get that new style you’ve been looking for.

Get in contact with Honeycomb Hair here.

Salon Utopia

Location: 300 Josephine St. #110, Denver, Colorado 80206

About: Located in the heart of Denver’s shopping district, Salon Utopia is no stranger to the Denver fashion world. Owned by James Mucker, Salon Utopia has participated in countless Denver Fashion Week shows, as well as many other fashion events. Having recently celebrated their 30 year anniversary, this salon can give you everything you have ever wanted and more. From neon hair color to an elegant layered haircut, Salon Utopia can provide you with a great hair day every day.

Get in contact with Salon Utopia here.

Twig Hair Salon

Location: 1831 Pearl St, Boulder, Colorado 80302

About: Located in Boulder, Twig Hair Salon is a hip-and-trendy place to get your new style. Whether you want to do a big chop or just tidy up your current look, Twig Hair Salon will be alongside you during your hair journey. With over 16 stylists, you’re sure to find one whose style aligns with your own. This salon provides a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere where you can put your mind at ease and enjoy the process of getting your hair styled. Twig Hair Salon specializes in quality cuts, coloring and styling. Get an appointment today and transform your image.

Get in contact with Twig Hair Salon here.

Barber Theory

Location: 2622 W 32nd Ave, Denver, Colorado 80211

1708 E 6th Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

1550 Platte St Unit A211, Denver, Colorado 80202

About: Are you looking for a technical, clean haircut? Barber Theory is the right place for you. With three different locations, Barber Theory brings one of the most versatile hair cutting experiences to Denver. The shop is unique in its goal to bridge the gap between a barbershop and salon. “We’re not just a barbershop, we’re a statement,” stated the business.

With barbers who are constantly growing and expanding their knowledge, Barber Theory keeps up with the latest trends when it comes to hair. If you want the perfect fade or precise shave, Barber Theory is the place to visit.

Get in contact with Barber Theory here.

Good Barbers

Location: 3046 Valmont Rd, Boulder, Colorado 80301

About: Visit this family-owned barber shop and get the perfect haircut. This shop specializes in technical cuts that fit your everyday lifestyle. Good Barbers has created a comfortable, clean environment where customers can relax while getting the best shave of their lives. With a staff consisting of five close-knit barbers, this shop wants nothing more than to give you the highest quality haircut. “No frills or gimmicks. Just a good-quality haircut,” stated the business.

If you want a haircut with clean lines and a seamless fade, make sure to book an appointment at Good Barbers.

Get in contact with Good Barbers here.