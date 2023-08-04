Since hitting the official mark of mid-summer on August 2, we still have plenty of time to revel in the warmth of the season, and Vail is just the place to do that. Known for its epic ski runs and as a haven for international powderhounds in the winter, Vail breathes new life during the summer months with an entire other world to explore.

Aside from being a popular year-round travel destination, Vail is one steeped in history from its beginning as a summer residence for the Ute American Indians and the important role it played in the Gold Rush, to becoming America’s number one ski resort. And one of the best ways to experience this mountain town’s rich history and present-day offerings is with a stay at The Hythe — where Vail comes together.

Find out how you can discover the REAL Vail this summer with a stay at The Hythe Vail.

Stay at The Hythe Vail

The Lowdown: Embodying what Vail represents, The Hythe offers a sense of celebration and adventure year-round, while highlighting Vail’s legendary ski culture. Inspired by the founders of Vail Ski Resort, Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton, The Hythe brings the history of Vail to life by sharing its mutual love of skiing and the mountains through thoughtful details that highlight the pioneering spirits of the past.

Vail’s history is unearthed inside the hotel’s walls with glamorous 60s design details and historic ski references, journaled thoughts from the founders, vintage ski memorabilia, black and white snapshots of those who first skied the mountains and books about the mountain town’s historical spirit.

The Hythe’s namesake, “haven,” is fully realized in the resort’s lavish guest rooms, a luxurious spa, plush elegant furniture, local art pieces, an inviting lobby and bar and a one-of-a-kind design that feels, “oh-so Vail.”

Find handsome guest rooms and suites outfitted for a luxurious stay that include outdoor spaces, fireplaces and sophisticated touches that complete your on-mountain experience.

What to do

Nestled near Gore Creek in Lion’s Head Village, The Hythe is the perfect jumping-off point for all your mountain adventures. Whether you’re looking for a simple stroll alongside the Gore Creek Path or hiking to Vail’s highest summits, it’s all waiting for you.

And because the hotel aims to serve as a gateway to Vail’s most exciting and desirable experiences, they offer “Personal Adventure Stewards” who are available to help plan the ultimate itinerary.

This summer, The Hythe offers several activities for you to get out and enjoy the best of the season in the high country with a new lineup of summer programming that allows guests to spark a deeper connection and get to know the REAL Vail.

Adventure in Vail

The Hythe Vail has partnered with local guides to offer exclusive experiences to heighten your stay and allow for a true immersion into the area. From horseback riding and fly fishing to mushroom foraging and hiking, find your personalized and unique adventure with The Hythe’s unique partnership with Adventure IO.

Market to Table

Enjoy a true farm-to-table experience led by one of Hythe’s talented and knowledgeable chefs for an epicurean tour of the Vail Farmers’ Market. Taste your way through the market and gather local ingredients to take with you. Afterward, partake in an interactive cooking demonstration and outdoor brunch on the resort’s Après Deck.

The Market to Table experience is available on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning June 25 until September 3. Pricing starts at $120 per person and can be booked through the concierge.

Red Sky Golf

Teeing off in Vail is easy with The Hythe’s partnership with Red Sky Golf. All guests have access to experience Red Sky Golf Club, the member-only golf course with 360-degree mountain views. The two nationally-acclaimed championship courses provide the perfect setting for a round of golf; with 800 acres of historic ranchlands filled with local flora and undeniable mountain vistas.

Complimentary Outdoor Yoga

Start your day with some fresh air and get in the flow with the resort’s complimentary outdoor all-level yoga session. The classes are led by instructors from Revolution Power Yoga, a Vail Daily-voted Best Yoga Studio.

Yoga will occur every Saturday from June 24 to September 2 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Bites and Sips

Start your day off right with breakfast from Margie’s Haas. Designed as a tribute to the World War II local cook, Margie Haas, the restaurant celebrates her flair for hosting and food. Led by Chef Patrick Dahmas, the alpine-American cuisine is a node to the 10th Mountain Division troopers who traveled through the Vail Valley on their way to Denver and stopped in at Margie’s house for one of her home-cooked meals.

In the evenings, linger a bit longer at the Revel Lounge — one of the resort’s four onsite dining venues. Savor new menu items such as the elk tenderloin, homemade gnocchi, mushroom carpaccio and sweet corn chowder, all while reveling in the restaurant’s sultry ambiance. Incorporating ingredients from the Vail Farmers’ Market throughout the summer, enjoy a true taste of Colorado with an all-Colorado sourced provisions board with meats and cheeses exclusively from the state.

Additionally, the restaurant has introduced a lineup of creative beverages, including crushed ice cocktails that let guests sip on classics such as a Negroni, Old Fashioned, Paper Plane and more over shaved ice, plus a selection of new mocktails.

Attend the Vail Wine Classic

When: August 10 – 13, 2023

The Lowdown: Join The Hythe for the Vail Wine Classic — a three-day wine-focused festival in August. From sipping on the most incredible wines and meet-and-greets with winemakers and vintners to a-la-carte seminars and pairings, the resort will be a top destination for a one-of-a-kind and memorable weekend.

Events include:

Red Revelry Dinner: Start your summer weekend getaway at the Red Revelry Dinner, an evening of celebrating locally-sourced ingredients and the rich, complex flavors of Copper Cane Wine & Provisions. Savor a five-course dinner with a delicious red wine pairing.

The dinner will take place on Thursday, August 10 from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Cabs & Ques Master Sommelier Lunch: Dust off those grilling utensils and join the Cabs & Ques Master Sommelier Lunch for an exploration of regional barbecue styles and how to pair them with Cabernets. Led by Master Sommelier Sean Razee, guests will be led through Cabernets which are the perfect complement to the menu presented by Revel Lounge.

The lunch will take place on Saturday, August 12 at 12 p.m.

Find your high country weekend getaway in Vail this summer with a stay at The Hythe. Cap off your summer by booking your stay at thehythevail.com.