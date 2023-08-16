Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/16 – 8/20

From National Aviation Day to National Bratwurst Day — Denver’s got the works. Catch a drone show at FlyteCo Tower or a $13 special for a beer and brat at Rhein Haus. This weekend stop by the Rocky Mountain Record Show, a performance by Deadphish Orchestra at Breckenridge Brewery’s Farm House or the 33rd Annual Golden Fine Arts Festival.

Denver Fashion Week Designer Challenge Poolside Fashion Show

When: This Thursday, August 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel and Rooftop in Cherry Creek, 222 Milwaukee St, Denver, CO

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Five designers, who have never shown at DFW in the past, will create five looks to showcase on the runway. Our panel of judges consists of two DFW lead producers + local designers, and those in attendance who can also vote.

Beck & Phoenix

When: August 16, doors 5 p.m., show 5:45 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $35+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Two pop influences Beck and Phoenix join each other for the Summer Odyssey tonight at the Red Rocks. Opening for them will be indie pop band Japanese Breakfast and indie rock band Sir Chloe.

SHIFT: Zen Selekta

When: August 17, doors 8 p.m., show 8:15 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Zen Selekta is a rising woman in electronic music. She features a sound that invokes a sense of spirituality alongside deep bass lines. Other artists and VJs performing in the ballroom on Thursday include Abstrakt Sonance, Wraz., Criso, Basura + Frick Frack Black Jack and an art gallery and market.

Dominic Fike

When: August 18, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $107+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dominic Fike is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Some may know him from his role as Elliot in the hit HBO series Euphoria. However, Fike was a recording artist long before his days as Elliot. He sets off on the Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour with a stop at the Mission Ballroom in support of his latest album release, Sunburn. Hether, the solo project of Paul Castelluzzo, will open up the evening of music.

Live Music in the Alley

When: August 19, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Going to a concert of a band you really like is always a great experience. But sometimes catching tunes from a local musician is surprisingly even better. Stop in the Dairy Block Alley to see Hunter Stone from Boulder perform blended roots of Americana and rock this Saturday night.

Deadphish Orchestra

When: August 20, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Farm House, 2990 Brewery Ln, Littleton, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: While enjoying the brews at Breckenridge Brewery’s Farm House, you’ll also get to jam, nod and dance along to the tunes of Deadphish Orchestra, a quartet of Colorado musicians — perfect for those Grateful Dead, Phish-hybrid fans. Prepare for the Phish tour coming to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park at the end of this month with Deadphish Orchestra.

National Bratwurst Day

When: August 16, all day

Where: Rhein Haus, 1415 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices may vary

Lowdown: In honor of National Bratwurst Day, Rhein Haus, the Bavarian-inspired restaurant located in LoDo, is offering a special deal — $13 for a beer and brat. Start with a large pretzel and game of bocce and then take on the rest of your meal.

BAZAAR: Lowry

When: August 17, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Lowry, 7070 E. Lowry Blvd, Denver, Co

Cost: $0 – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The monthly shop & sip market hosted by Denver BAZAAR is back this Thursday to take over Denver Beer Co.’s Lowry taproom and patio with over 60 local makers, craft vendors, street foods and food trucks, fashion trucks, live music and pop-up bars with craft brews and cocktails. From 4 – 5 p.m., participate in happy hour with $1 off beer, cocktails and wine or bottomless Aperol Spritz for $20.

Vegan BBQ

When: August 18, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: It’s not often you come across a vegan barbeque event: so here’s your shot and you won’t want to miss it. Whether you’re looking for sweet or tangy, you’ll find something delicious with The Savage Beet, Cholo Ass Vegan, Wongwayveg, Best One Yet, Dos Santos Pasteis, The Cake Bar and The Hungry Tree Hugger.

2nd Annual ElevAsian Night Market Fundraiser

When: August 19, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Pkwy, Denver, CO

Cost: $24.99 – $164.99, buy tickets here. (Use code LAUNCH)

Lowdown: Asian Girls Ignite (AGI), is a Colorado nonprofit with the mission of building a strong Asian American and Pacific Islander community of women that can celebrate their power and share their stories. Guests will have the opportunity to taste sample dishes from five vendors: No Ke Aloha Polynesian Cuisine, Makfam, Mujka, Yuan Wonton and Zin Zin’s Burmese Cuisine. Additionally, guests can shop desserts, drinks and arts, sip on beer from a Japanese-Brazilian woman-owned brewery based in Brazil, see performances from Mudra Dance Studio, KPOP Royals Dance Crew and more, as well as listen to empowering stories from two storytellers: Daranee Teng and Unsuk Zucker.

Family Feast By Fire – A Communal Dinner

When: August 20, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1085 King St., Denver, CO

Cost: $48 – $77, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Join in this family feast invented to bring people together, friends and strangers alike. In a communal-style dining experience, guests will enjoy a meal facilitated by a chef. The meal will end with dessert and music. Through this experience, it is hoped that guests will “shake the hand that feeds you,” build community and mingle until they are satisfied. Chef Elliot specializes in plant-based cuisine and has been in hospitality for over five years — this experience will also heavily draw on a meal from the garden that he and his housemates put love into.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Little Shop of Horrors

When: August 16, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Sci-Fi Film Series Pass $50, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: As part of the Sci-Fi Film Series, catch the Director’s Cut of Little Shop of Horrors. There will be an intro and post-film discussion with Vincent Piturro, English and Film professor at MSU Denver and Gussie Maccracken, Ph.D., Assistant Curator of Paleobotany.

Outdoor Summer Movies: Wet Hot American Summer

When: August 17, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ironworks, 25 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Although RiNo is going through construction, no one is letting that get in the way of the outdoor movie series. In fact, there will be plenty of construction-themed specials to enjoy will viewing this week’s film, Wet Hot American Summer. Chairs will be provided, however, you may bring your own, along with any blankets to cozy up into. Wet Hot American Summer is a 2001 comedy/romance featuring Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper and other stars.

Community Drone Show and Fundraiser

When: August 18, 8:30 – 9:35 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: In celebration of FlyteCo Tower’s one year anniversary, they are hosting an anniversary weekend with a drone show and fundraiser. Beginning on Friday, guests are invited to view the 15-minute drone show, free and open to the public. For those 15 minutes, drones will illuminate the sky in an aerial light display, presented by Brightflight Drone Shows. For more information on the rest of the activities to ensue over their anniversary weekend, visit here. The anniversary weekend coincides with National Aviation Day, to which FlyteCo Tower will be raising funds for I Hart Flying Foundation, to provide flight training scholarships to aspiring women pilots.

Rocky Mountain Record Show

When: August 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $32, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you like vinyl, posters, vinyl DJ’s, a full bar and food trucks — this is the ideal way to spend your Saturday. RMRS is bringing together top vinyl sellers from all over for people to browse or purchase. The show will include plenty of music memorabilia with over 150,000 records and more than 75 vendors. Bring your tote bag and be prepared to fill it with your favorite artists’ vinyl or even others you’ve never heard before but are eager to give a spin.

Golden 33rd Annual Fine Arts Festival

When: August 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 11th Street from Arapahoe to Maple Streets in Golden, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Artists for this festival are competitively chosen through a jury process selected by art professionals. While walking the streets, you will see 100 artist booths displayed with a variety of mediums of art, from ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculptures and two-dimensional works. You will also have the chance to enjoy music, food, beer and wine gardens while attending. The featured artist this year is Sheryl Wasinger, a colorist painter. Stop by and see some of Golden’s most talented artists at the 33rd annual Golden Fine Arts Festival, just 20 minutes outside of Metro Denver.