This week in concerts, Denver’s music scene is gearing up for an extraordinary week of shows featuring an array of talented artists. From August 14th to 20th, immerse yourself in an eclectic mix of performances that are sure to captivate music enthusiasts of all genres.
Catch Ed Sheeran live at Empower Field on August 19th as he serenades the crowd with his chart-topping hits like “Shape of You” and “Thinking Out Loud.” The stage will come alive with Ed Sheeran’s soulful voice and heartfelt melodies, promising an unforgettable night under the stars.
Indie-rock legends The Strokes rock at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 14th. Joined by Weyes Blood, The Strokes will deliver a performance that perfectly blends indie rock coolness with electrifying energy. Sing along to classics like “Last Nite” and “Reptilia” at Red Rocks for a show sure to enthrall all attendees.
For those seeking soul-stirring melodies, the enchanting Neoma will grace Levitt Pavilion on August 19th. Let her captivating voice and emotive tunes create an unforgettable musical experience that resonates long after the final note.
From indie dance parties and jazz ensembles to reggae celebrations and rock tributes, Denver's music scene has it all this week.
1134 Broadway
8/18 – Trikk, Steven Dermody and more
8/19 – Truncate, Fiat Luxx and more
Ball Arena
8/16 – Foreigner
8/17 – Carin Leon
8/18 – Sam Smith
8/19 – Thomas Rhett
Bar Standard
8/17 – Devon James
The Black Box
8/15 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lone Drum, Merman.G and more
8/17 – Dooley, Desacore and more
8/17 – Lita Lotus, Sebah and more
8/18 – Rendr, Illoh and more
8/18 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Dubstation Zero, Atonal Stimulant and more
8/19 – Mport, Lumasi and more
8/19 – So Sus, Vayn and more
8/20 – Drae Da Skimask, Backwhen and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
8/17 – June Swoon, George Cessna and more
8/18 – Marakfiki, Babybaby and more
8/19 – Hogslop Spring Band, Ethyl & The Regulars and more
The Bluebird Theater
8/17 – Zoso
8/18 – Dead on a Sunday, Haunt Me and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
8/17 – Shift, Zen Selekta and more
8/18 – Steady Flow, Manycolors and more
8/18 – Detroit Love, Carl Craig and more
8/19 – The Janutee, The Dirty Grass Players and more
8/19 – Homemade Spaceship, Lucid Vision and more
The Church
8/17 – Ekali
8/18 – Vnssa, Kyle Finch
Club Vinyl
8/19 – Autograf
8/19 – Protohype
8/19 – KC Lights
Dazzle
8/14 – Ella & Ellington – A Legendary Friendship
8/16 – Shamarr Allen
8/17 – Chris Ferrari Trio
8/18 – Claudette King with The Gregory Goodloe Band
8/19 – JJ Mazza Birthday SPecial
Empower Field
8/19 – Ed Sheeran
Globe Hall
8/16 – Hello Darling, Seth Beamer and more
8/17 – Wyatt Flores, Evan Honer
8/18 – Girl Ultra, Shao and more
8/19 – Kenny Feidler & The Cowboy Killers, Ronnie & The Redwoods
8/20 – Jess Williamson, Snakes
Goosetown Tavern
8/15 – Open Mic
8/19 – Humble Francis, Spyderland and more
The Gothic Theatre
8/17 – Coco Jones, Ebony Riley
8/20 – Southall, Wight Lighters
The Grizzly Rose
8/18 – Noise Pollution
Herb’s
8/14 – Vlad Girshevich
8/15 – B3 Jazz Jam
8/16 – Diana Castro
8/17 – Dave Randon Trio
8/18 – Liv Sings
8/19 – Wonderbread
8/20 – The Undershakers
Herman’s Hideaway
8/16 – Civil Strife
8/17 – John Welton & The Awakening, Josh Bierman Band
8/18 – Rado, Phoebe Nix and more
8/19 – School of Rock Denver: Band Down Under
8/19 – School of Rock Denver: Hair Metal
8/20 – School of Rock Denver: That ’70s Show
8/20 – School of Rock Denver: R0ck 101
8/20 – School of Rock Denver: Alice in Chains
8/20 – Ajeva, Fiction and more
Hi-Dive
8/18 – Squire House Band, Night Fishing and more
8/19 – Flora De La Luna, Los Narwhals and more
8/20 – Loser’s Club, Fun Machine and more
HQ
8/15 – Dark Tuesdays
8/16 – Violent Vira, Aberdeen is Dead
8/18 – FashioNation: DJ Paul, DJ Eli
8/19 – The Casket Kids, Thee Coroners and more
Knew Conscious
8/18 – Brain Melt, Matt Flaherty and more
8/19 – Benji Robot, Steven Haman and more
Larimer Lounge
8/15 – Vial, The Black Gloves and more
8/17 – FrostTop, Leuthero and more
8/18 – Duplex
8/19 – Talia, JJ Sharpe and more
8/19 – Kaysin, Josh Fedz and more
8/19- DJ Set, Soltari and more
8/20 – Lkeys, 2une Godi V and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
8/19 – Carla Morrison, Neoma
8/20 – Glen Hansard, Markéta and more
Lost Lake
8/17 – Digg, Dialup and more
8/18 – Castle Rat, Eaglewing and more
8/19 – Miss Mojo, Fruta Brutal and more
8/20 – The Pretty Shabbies, Satellite Friend and more
Marquis Theater
8/17 – Dogstar
8/18 – Blade Trip
8/19 – The Weeknd Night
Meow Wolf
8/17 – Sexbruise?, Collidoscope and more
Mission Ballroom
8/17 – Flogging Molly, The Bronx and more
8/18 – Dominic Fike, Hether
8/19 – Dominic Fike, Hether and more
Nocturne
8/16 – Harold Summey Trio
8/17 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet
8/18 – The Ben Markley Quintet
8/19 – The Adam Gang Quintet
8/20 – The Good Fats Meters Project
Number Thirty Eight
8/16 – DJ Drake
8/17 – Hunter Stone Band, A Brother’s Fountain
8/18 – Sadie Bass, Eric Golden
8/19 – Hellokenny, Bellside E
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
8/17 – Eric Gales
8/18 – The Everyone Orchestra
8/19 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party
The Oriental Theater
8/15 – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
8/18 – Dale Watson and His Lone stars, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts
8/19 – Eldren
Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park
8/16 – Just a Girl
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/14 – The Strokes, Weyes Blood
8/15 – Beck, Phoenix
8/16 – Beck, Phoenix
8/17 – Mt. Joy, Flipturn
8/17 – Mt. Joy, Flipturn
8/18 – Reggae on The Rocks: Rebelution, Iration and more
8/20 – Santa Fe Klan, Snow The Product
Roxy Broadway
8/16 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
8/17 – DJ Open Decks
8/18 – Mackenzie Rae & Buckshot Moon
8/18 – Savage Resistance
8/18 – Thomas Nicholas Band, Elektric Animals
8/19 – Stoyer
8/19 – The Born Readies, The Mssng and more
8/20 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Casey Banker
Roxy Theatre
8/17 – Cody Manson, Keith Stone and more
8/18 – FLWRS
8/19 – X-Raided
8/20 – Afton
Seventh Circle Music Collective
8/15 – Prim, Idaho Green and more
8/16 – Gravess, Bloom Dream and more
8/18 – Meth, Amygdala and more
8/20 – Grail, Cryptic Witch and more
Skylark Lounge
8/17 – Tulpa, Billy Conquer and more
8/19 – Buudrow, Matt Anton
Summit
6/17 – Lucas Grabeel, Life By Michael
6/18 – Less Than Jake
6/19 – Gimme Gimme Disco
Temple Night Club
8/17 – Luxury: Hip-Hop & Afrobeats
8/18 – Bollywood: Independent Dance
8/18 – Stereo Nine, Noizey and more
8/19 – Sam Feldt, In the Mix and more
Your Mom’s House
8/14 – K!ng TVT, Hubnaut and more
8/15 – Open Jam
8/16 – Downlo, Melty
8/17 – Ground Above Zero, Like Bothans and more
8/19 – Hallucinate, Spella and more
8/20 – Krushendo Memorial Show and Fundraiser