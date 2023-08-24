Prepare for Meow Wolf’s Vortex: A Q&A With Festival Organizers Marsi Gray and Sofie Cruse

Bizarre, interactive and immersive, stepping into Meow Wolf is like entering a portal into another world.

Meow Wolf’s signature music festival, Vortex, is set to be just as immersive. The three-day outdoor festival will take place this weekend, August 25-27, at The JunkYard in the heart of Denver.

Headlining acts, Remi Wolf and GRiZ are amongst a line-up of fire multigenre artists, the festival will combine the chill zones and upbeat energy characteristic of raves with the experiential art Meow Wolf is known for.

Marsi Gray, Meow Wolf’s Sr. Director of Events and Sofie Cruse, Creative Director for Meow Wolf Events spoke with 303 Magazine ahead of the festival. They talk about the history of the event, self-expression and creativity within rave culture and maintaining Meow Wolf’s accepting essence within the festival.

303: Given that this is only Vortex’s second year in Denver, it truly feels so fresh, so new. Can you tell us a little about the festival’s inception? How did it come about and what was the initial inspiration behind it?

Marsi Gray: Vortex started in Taos in 2018, ran there in 2018 & 19 and took a hiatus during Covid. In 2022, we moved Vortex to Denver in partnership with Live Nation. Events have always been a part of the fabric of Meow Wolf, harkening back to our art collective roots, and Vortex was born from this ethos. We are thrilled to be bringing Vortex to Denver again.

Sofie Cruse: This was the first festival [Meow Wolf] had thrown at the time. It was an incredibly small crew of talented folks with endless collaboration. Working as the creative leader for our time in Taos, we provided our “inhabitants” (our guests) with a plethora of experiences, from sensory stations to massive house-like structures, and shining stages. Bringing Vortex to Denver, it was important to me that the core of Vortex holds true, we provide our inhabitants with an expansive and lush environment to share golden moments together.

303: Meow Wolf itself has only been in Denver for a couple of years yet has made such a massive impact on the city, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after attractions in town. Could you talk a bit about what has made it such an incredible draw?

MG: We believe that art and storytelling are powerful points of connection for us as humans and the art in Convergence Station is a true collaboration with our artists in Santa Fe and the local Denver community. We strive to create spaces that are accessible for all ages and spark a sense of wonder and play within.

303: To expand on the previous question, Meow Wolf is such a haven for and a beautiful representation of the spirit of creation. In addition to the art installation itself, it’s also quickly become a beacon for outside-the-box fashion and a wide variety of music. How would you say Vortex represents this creative spirit as it pertains to music and fashion?

MG: Self-expression and creativity are very important values to us. Creating safe containers for expression is a value that we hold very dear in the planning of our events. It is always so beautiful to witness the creativity and expression that shows up within those containers!

SC: Giving people a safe space to be exactly who they are and even being offered the invitation to explore new avenues of themselves is essential to a Meow Wolf Event. I have seen some of the coolest fits and people beaming. You can see people shine and feel their most authentic at our events. They truly become a part of the installation, a multifaceted living sculpture that acts as connective tissue between the worlds we weave. I always say, “The dancefloor is an immersive experience.”

303: Rave fashion mirrors Meow Wolf’s essence — they’re both immersive, eclectic, colorful and unexpected. In your opinion, what’s the connection between the two and how can those attending capture that essence through personal style?

MG: To me, the connection between rave fashion and Meow Wolf’s essence stems from a deep sense of permission and acceptance. I’ve traveled in the underground and festival scene for several decades now and I have had the distinct honor of watching people enter into these communities, feel the safety to express themselves and then watch their expression and creativity unfurl. To date, this is one of the most profoundly beautiful things I have had the privilege of witnessing.

Meow Wolf was really founded on acceptance, on everyone being welcome, on a community that feels like family and the power that community brings. Our events team consciously works on creating a safe space for communities to gather, to be uniquely themselves and to be celebrated for who they are. This is one of our core values that we care deeply about.

SC: Come as your “youest” you. The “spirit of the rave” lives in all of us and it is an essential quest of mine to give people containers to discover who they are and what they want to say with all forms of expression — clothing being a distilled and potent form of the truest parts of ourselves.

303: What practical accessories do you recommend for surviving a festival while also still staying fashionable?

MG: I definitely recommend your best dancing shoes!

303: This being the second Vortex to take place, how would you describe the outfits worn by attendees in the previous year? Do you expect to see that again or hoping for a shift?

MG: From kaleidoscopic and prismatic to colorful makeup and playful accessories, our guests really shine in the unique and creative looks they are pulling. Our hope is to see self-expression in however that shows up!

303: Could you also talk about the festival’s evolution? Have there been many major changes since last year?

MG: Vortex will always evolve from year to year. There are changes to the art, the performers, the musical acts, the landscape of the crowd, and the stages themselves. We are really excited about this year’s lineup, installation artists and performers! We have also been working on sustainability efforts and are excited to put those into practice.

303: We’re curious about the venue — can you tell us a little bit about the Junkyard?

MG: The JunkYard is a relatively new venue close to the heart of Downtown Denver. This makes it a very unique space to throw a party. As the name implies, the space is a reclaimed auto salvage yard, The JunkYard is creating a new vision for live entertainment in the Mile High City. We are thrilled to be returning to the JunkYard for Vortex this year.

303: We’d also like to ask a little bit about the stages, the Ara Stage and the Atria. What can attendees expect from each stage and how did they come by their names?

MG: The Ara stage and the Atria stage were named by the artist, Jon Medina from Unified Thread and are named after constellations. The stage design is an evolution and a progression from last year’s art, and the music on each stage speaks for itself!

303: Vortex has attracted some of the biggest names in pop and electronic music, with sets from legends like Remi Wolf, Claude Von Stroke, Griz, TOKiMonsta and more. Are there any you are particularly excited about?

MG: I’m obviously excited about the lineup generally, we have some top-notch acts playing. I’m particularly excited for Jean Dawson, both Claude VonStroke and Justin Martin have a long history with Meow Wolf, so I’m excited to see what they have in store, and Griz’ Chasing the Golden Hour set.

303: Finally, is there anything else you’d like to let attendees know about Vortex before they attend?

MG: Bring a clear hard plastic water bottle or an empty single-pocket hydration pack to refill at our water stations! Bring your curiosity and your beautiful self and come play with us!

SC: See ya on the dancefloor!