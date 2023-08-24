Prepare for Vortex: Our 15 Most Anticipated Sets

This coming weekend, Denver electronic music fans will be traveling through a Vortex into a new dimension. At times, it may not feel too different from the one they currently find themselves inhabiting. At others, it will be strange and unfamiliar, a great adventure into the unknown. The only thing that can be known for sure is this: the music’s going to be incredible.

From August 25-27, Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival is returning to Denver for the second year in a row. Set to be held at the relatively new event space, The JunkYard, the line-up boasts some of the biggest names in pop and electronic music today. While we at 303 Magazine are excited for the entire festival, there are some acts we’re particularly looking forward to. Here are 15 of our most anticipated acts playing Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival this weekend.

Friday:

QRTR

7:00 at the Atria Stage

Meagan Rodriguez, better known as QRTR, has spent her career using her music to build worlds. An independent artist who has toured all over the world, QRTR’s brand of deep house music takes the listener across landscapes no human has ever witnessed that seem deeply familiar like a piece of yourself locked somewhere deep within. Her set’s sure to speak to the soul while getting the body moving.

Jadu Heart

7:15 at the Ara Stage

British electronic dream-pop duo Jadu Heart’s music sounds like rain clouds forming on a hot Summer day. It’s warm and sweet, a bit melancholy and drenched in psychedelia. Their set will be beautiful in the early Denver night, able to evaporate all the worries of the week prior like the first drops of rain hitting sun-scorched pavement.

Jean Dawson

8:30 at The Ara Stage

Jean Dawson refuses to remain in one box, preferring experimentation over convention. He blends a dreamy electronic sound with hip-hop and pop sensibilities. It feels rebellious yet gentle like getting in trouble with your best friend and laughing about it. Expect a high-energy and versatile set unlike anything else you’ll see over the weekend.

Claude VonStroke

9:30 at the Atria Stage

Claude VonStroke’s one of the most recognizable names in modern dance music. His bright and unique brand of house has been filling hearts with joy and getting people dancing for over 20 years. He’s become a regular fixture at major festivals the world over and will be bringing his expertise to Vortex for a set that’s sure to leave all in attendance smiling wide and feeling light.

Remi Wolf

10:00 at the Ara Stage

Remi Wolf floated onto the scene like flower petals in the wind just a few short years ago and those flowers have taken root in the hearts of all who have heard her music, helping her to grow into a certified star. Her music is so effortlessly confident. It’s introspective and humorous, honest and goofy, utterly unafraid to celebrate all that makes us human. She pairs intricate grooves with in-your-face wordplay and, goddamn, is it a vibe. Her set will radiate infectious energy that will take purchase somewhere in the heart of each person in the crowd and encourage them to keep on growing.

Saturday:

EREZ

3:00 at the Atria Stage

EREZ is an up-and-coming dance-pop artist and producer who has only released a handful of singles at this point in their career. That being said, those singles have made a huge impression on us at 303 Magazine. Their songs are ethereal anthems, loose and vibey but self-assured. The beauty of music festivals such as Vortex is discovering your next favorite artist. We can’t say for certain what to expect from the young artist but we have a very good feeling you’ll be impressed.

Two Feet

5:30 at the Ara Stage

Two Feet’s been blowing up for a while now. The artist has found an intriguing middle ground between soul-rattling electronic music and blues-tinged rock. His music — funky and based around his guitar skills but deeply melancholic — gets under your skin, into your bones, stays there. This has all caused the world to take notice and make him one of the biggest artists working in EDM today. His set’s sure to be one to hit right in the feels.

Catz ‘n Dogz

8:00 at the Atria Stage

Polish producers Catz ‘n Dogz will be bringing deep Euro house to Vortex on Sunday. Formed by longtime friends Grzegorz Demiañczuk and Wojciech Tarañczuk, their music exudes an undeniable wholesomeness. It’s infectious, brings a smile to your face, makes you want to make friends with strangers. Their set is sure to fill the JunkYard with pure positivity.

BLOND:ISH

9:30 at the Atria Stage

You can feel the sun pour through Canadian producer BLOND:ISH’s music. It’s got a sense of whimsy to it, a freedom, like dancing in the sun. BLOND:ISH is a world traveller and it shows in her music which features influences and collaborations with artists from all across the globe. Her Saturday set is sure to bring a little sunshine to a night out in the city.

GRiZ

9:30 at the Ara Stage

Oh, GRiZ. He’s become a Denver legend over the years, the favorite artist of so many who share this city with him. He’s the only artist playing more than one set during Vortex and there’s a good reason for that. Earlier this year, he announced that he would be going on a hiatus at the end of 2023 to work on himself, his mental health, new music and just take a much-deserved break. His Vortex sets will be some of the final shows before the break and he’s sure to bring his all. Expect Saturday to be a full-blown rave with his more dubstep-leaning tendencies on full display.

Sunday:

Parra For Cuva

4:30 at the Ara Stage

Parra For Cuva’s music sounds like what it feels like to walk through the city at night while in love. It’s music that makes the city lights above into stars. The artist layers melodies to create intoxicating sonic dreamscapes that sweep the listener off their feet and carry them to the ones they love. The set — which will be in the late afternoon — is sure to carry you safely into the night.

The Funk Hunters

6:00 at the Ara Stage

The Funk Hunters are coming to absolutely get the fuck down. Their music’s meant for head shaking with eyes closed and shoulders bouncing, a little stank across your visage. Heavily influenced by funk pioneers like Parliament, old-school hip hop and soul, they’re also completely unafraid to get a little grimy when the situation calls for it. Their set’s going be one big get down so come ready.

GRiZ (Chasing the Golden Era Set)

7:00 at the Ara Stage

This set is going to be a special one. Not only will it be GRiZ’s last in Colorado before his hiatus but it’s also been titled the “Chasing the Golden Era” set, “era” being the significant word. For those who may not know, some of GRiZ’s most beloved projects are titled Chasing the Golden Hour Parts I-IV. These were what introduced many lifelong fans to his music. They’re different than his more in-your-face stuff. Instead, they’re calmer, vibier with an emphasis on funk and neo-soul sounds. This set will take us through all of GRiZ’s eras as an artist and will not be one to miss.

Dusky

8:00 at the Atria Stage

London-based duo Dusky is sure to delight the old-school house fans in attendance. They make high-spirited, fast-moving house music that’s not meant to let the listener catch a breath, constantly keeping them on their toes and their heads bobbing. It’s unpredictable but familiar in that it hearkens back to days of packed warehouses when the genre was new while also looking to the future. Expect a set that feels pure and authentic, a celebration of everything that makes house music what it is today.

TOKiMONSTA

10:00 at the Ara Stage

TOKiMONSTA’s one of the most prolific, inventive and influential artists working in electronic music. Her music is indefinable, completely defiant of convention and that’s what makes it so exciting. However, even with its almost intangible nature, it is beautiful, incredibly melodic and propulsive. She’s sure to bring everything she has for an unforgettable performance to bring Vortex to an end and allow attendees to return to their home dimensions never to be the same again.