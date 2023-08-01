Calling all yogis and yoginis— the Denver sunshine is here, and there’s no better way to spend time outside than in child’s pose. Whether you’re looking to try yoga, find a new activity to do with friends, or better your practice, we have a list for every budget and skill level. End the summer and find your balance with outdoor yoga in Denver.

Yoga on the Rocks

Where: 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

When: August 5 and 12 at 7 a.m.

The Lowdown: Stand tall in mountain pose while taking in the breathtaking views atop one of the most famous venues in Colorado and the nation — Red Rocks Amphitheater. Taught by Courtney Valenti and Callie Jo (Phelps), Yoga on the Rocks continues this August at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Start your morning on the yoga mat, flowing with hundreds of new faces.

Tickets per session are $18, and don’t forget your water!

Yoga on the Lawn at Levitt Pavilion

Where: 1380 W Florida Ave, Denver

When: August 5, 12 and 26 and September 2, 9 and 23 at 9 a.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a no-cost, self-care activity and an intro to yoga, join the community at the Levitt Pavilion at Ruby Hill Park for free yoga. Select Saturdays this summer, Revive Bodywork hosts Yoga on the Lawn, promoting mental and physical wellness. Bring your friends and your yoga mats. If you don’t own a mat, no problem — truly ground yourself and stretch out on the plush grass.

Stretch & Sip Yoga

Where: 1999 Chestnut Place, Denver

When: August 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th and September 3rd, 10th and 17th at 9 a.m.

The Lowdown: Every Saturday this summer, start your weekend off in downward dog followed by a refreshing mimosa. What better way to unwind than with Stretch and Sip outdoor yoga in Denver? Shut off the outside world for 60 minutes and flow on the beautiful outdoor patio of the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station.

All classes are donation-based, and attendees may enjoy complimentary mimosas or mocktails by purchasing an entrée from Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar. Vendors like AHA Sparkling Water, Olipop, Jimbo & Jules CBD and the Rowdy Mermaid will provide free samples.

Yoga in the Park

Where: 7070 East Lowry Boulevard, Denver

When: Sundays at 10 a.m.

The Lowdown: Join the Mile High community every Sunday for yoga in the park behind Denver Beer Co. Lowry. You’ll have first access to the taproom afterward and $1 off local sips. Children are welcome to join the outdoor fun. Hosted by Yogasix Boulevard One, classes cost $10. Come down to Lowry and show off your branches in tree pose amongst the lush green.

Yoga at Sloan’s Lake

Where: 201 Stuart Street, Denver

When: Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: End the day with backbends and a view of sundown reflecting against Sloan’s Lake with Hey Let’s Yoga. Each week until October, enjoy vinyasa classes of all levels taught by local teachers. Yoga mats are provided but bring a towel or blanket. Join the group afterward for a post-class community gathering and bring snacks to chow down and share.

Classes are offered for a sliding scale donation of $5-$35. Cash and Venmo are excepted, and make sure to register in advance.

Yoga at City Park

Where: 2050 York St, Denver

When: Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you can’t make Tuesday night’s classes or just want to find movement two days in a row, don’t worry— Hey Let’s Yoga also offers outdoor yoga in Denver on Wednesdays. Find your breath and flow through poses in City Park at sunset.

Make sure to register in advance. All classes are offered at a sliding scale donation of $5-$35. Cash and Venmo are excepted.

Habitual Yoga in the Sun

Where: 2050 York St, Denver

When: Wednesdays and Saturdays in August

The Lowdown: Join fellow yogis and Habitual Roots mornings and evenings for Habitual Yoga at Little Cheeseman Park. Spread out in the sun and re-connect with your body, mind and breathe. All 60-minute classes include a space to move and mingle, as well as clear your head. Tickets start at a donation of $16.

Yoga in McIlovy Park

Where: Arvada, 5750 Upham St, Arvada

When: Saturdays from June 3 – August 26, 9 a.m.

The Lowdown: Bring your yoga mat, an open mind and a friend or two for free flow at McIlovy Park. Fill your lungs, breathe out and fill your bellies with the best bites in Olde Town Arvada after an energizing and peaceful session. All classes are taught by local teachers specializing in vinyasa, restorative or yin yoga.