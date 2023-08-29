Our Favorite Looks from Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival

Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival was a true showcase of style. Against a dynamic background of intricate stage sets, fashion choices were as varied as the festival’s multi-genre line-up.

Vortex took place August 25-27 at The JunkYard in downtown Denver. Though the weekend started with cloudy skies and rain, the weather didn’t stop Denver’s festival goers from showing up and showing out with their closets’ best pieces.

No two outfits were the same: while some chose bright colors and rainbow accessories, others vibed toward black and leather for an all-around edgier look. Whether it was a skin-baring bodysuit or baggy overalls, one thing was evident: attendees were participating in pure self expression, mirroring Meow Wolf‘s mission and vision for the festival.

We collected our seventeen favorite looks from Meow Wolf’s Vortex.

All photography by Lily Fox.