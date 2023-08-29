Our Favorite Looks from Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival

Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival was a true showcase of style. Against a dynamic background of intricate stage sets, fashion choices were as varied as the festival’s multi-genre line-up.

Vortex took place August 25-27 at The JunkYard in downtown Denver. Though the weekend started with cloudy skies and rain, the weather didn’t stop Denver’s festival goers from showing up and showing out with their closets’ best pieces.

No two outfits were the same: while some chose bright colors and rainbow accessories, others vibed toward black and leather for an all-around edgier look. Whether it was a skin-baring bodysuit or baggy overalls, one thing was evident: attendees were participating in pure self expression, mirroring Meow Wolf‘s mission and vision for the festival.

We collected our seventeen favorite looks from Meow Wolf’s Vortex.

Vortex Festival Outfits - Crystal Salvador

Gotta keep ’em guessing: Crystal elevates her warm-toned outfit with a splash of neon pink – Featuring Crystal Salvador (@_ludacrystal)

Vortex Best Looks Cosmo and Wanda

“We’re feeling very Cosmo and Wanda.” Featuring Gabriella Ortiz (@moon.baby.02) and Jocelyn Vasquez

Vortex festival Andrea Fischer poses in front of the tent showcasing her art in a playful color-clashing fit.

Andrea Fischer (@_andreafischer) pulls a playful color-clashing fit in front of the VIP tent showcasing her art.

Vortex Festival - Jack Weis

Is anyone else obsessed with the subtle match between Jack’s shoes and his hat? – Featuring Jack Weis (@koy.wav)

Vortex Festival - Brooke Torres

“Wear what you feel, and I feel color.” – Featuring Brooke Torres (@brookeisataurus)

Vortex Festival - Alanna Krahulec and Colleen Musgrove

You’re either a big tall boots rave girlie or a trucker hat festival girlie – Featuring Alanna Krahulec (alannakrahulec) and Colleen Musgrove (collzz_m)

Vortex Festival - Featuring Kimura Mercer, Colleen Mitchell and Cameron Douglas

Featuring Kimura Mercer (@kimura.mercer), Colleen Mitchell (@colleen_304) and Cameron Douglas (@douglatchi)

Vortex Festival - Laban Ford

Vortex weekend calls for breaking out the leather + animal hide set – Featuring Laban Ford (@labanfordjr)

Vortex Festival - Katelyn Hughes

“It’s like clouds and a rainbow.” – Featuring Kaylen Hughes (@kkhug)

Vortex Festival - Asti Ruport

Rumor has it Asti coordinated his bright, colorful outfit with his bright, joyful smile – Featuring Asti Ruport (@astiruport)

Vortex Festival - Brooke Galyon

It isn’t all about clothing and accessories: bright make-up looks were a key element in Vortex goer’s outfits – Featuring Brooke Galyon (@b.rookex)

Vortex Festival - Alyssa Mcconkey and Tom Sanphilippo

“This is inspired by the recent confirmation of alien existence.” – Featuring Alyssa Mcconkey and Tom Sanphilippo

Vortex Festival - Monica and Brooks

Featuring Monica and Brooks

Vortex Festival - Drew Connelly

Drew packed on the color in every element to create a look that’s playful and comfortable – Featuring Drew Connelly (@drewiec)

Vortex Festival Outfits - Layla Browne

Tall red boots, chains and black lipstick: Rain didn’t stop Layla from bringing their goth-inspired look to life – Featuring Layla Browne (@blasian_bishie)

Vortex Festival Outfits - Harry Wahlberg

“I’m a Colorado boy. I’m a western boy. I’m a Scottish boy. And I wanted to be comfy in the rain.” – Featuring Harry Wahlberg

Vortex Festival - Featuring JT Brazile and Sabrina Thomas

“I’ve been feeling very Stevie Nicks lately,” said JT – Featuring JT Brazile and Sabrina Thomas

All photography by Lily Fox.